Respiratory Tract Infections Drug Development Pipeline Review 2018 Featuring Beijing Minhai Biotechnology, Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline
The "Respiratory Tract Infections Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Respiratory Tract Infections Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 provides an overview of the pipeline landscape for respiratory tract infections. It provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for tuberculosis, diphtheria and pertussis (whooping cough), and features dormant and discontinued products.
Tuberculosis, commonly known as TB, is a bacterial infection that can spread through the lymph nodes and bloodstream to any organ in the body. It is most often found in the lungs. The symptoms of tuberculosis range from no symptoms (latent tuberculosis) to symptoms of active disease. Symptoms include overall sensation of feeling unwell; cough, possibly with bloody mucus, fatigue, shortness of breath, weight loss and pain in the chest. There are 206 products in development for this indication.
Diphtheria is a bacterial infection that affects the membranes of the throat and nose. If left untreated, diphtheria can cause severe damage to kidneys, nervous system, and heart. Symptoms include sore throat and hoarseness, swollen glands (enlarged lymph nodes) in neck, nasal discharge, fever and chills and malaise. Treatment includes antitoxins and antibiotics. There are 31 products in development for this indication.
Pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory disease. It is caused by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis. Symptoms include runny nose, nasal congestion, sneezing, red, watery eyes and dry cough. Treatment includes antibiotics. There are 40 products in development for this indication.
Molecular targets acted on by products in development for respiratory tract infections include bacterial proteins and toxins. Companies operating in this pipeline space include Beijing Minhai Biotechnology, Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline.
Scope
- Which companies are the most active within each pipeline?
- Which pharmaceutical approaches are the most prominent at each stage of the pipeline and within each indication?
- To what extent do universities and institutions play a role within this pipeline, compared to pharmaceutical companies?
- What are the most important R&D milestones and data publications to have happened in this disease area?
Reasons to buy
- Understand the overall pipeline, with an at-a-glance overview of all products in therapeutic development for each indication
- Assess the products in development in granular detail, with an up-to-date overview of each individual pipeline program in each indication and a comprehensive picture of recent updates and milestones for each
- Analyze the companies, institutions and universities currently operating in the pipeline and the products being fielded by each of these
- Understand the composition of the pipeline in terms of molecule type, molecular target, mechanism of action and route of administration
Key Topics Covered:
1 Tables & Figures
2 Introduction
3 Therapeutics Development
4 Therapeutics Assessment
5 Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development
6 Dormant Projects
7 Discontinued Products
8 Product Development Milestones
9 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Abera Bioscience AB
- AGILeBiotics BV
- Akshaya Bio Inc
- Archivel Farma SL
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Aucta Pharmaceuticals LLC
- Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Co Ltd
- Bharat Biotech Ltd
- BioLingus AG
- Biological E Ltd
- Bioversys AG
- BlueWillow Biologics
- Boryung Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Cadila Healthcare Ltd
- Celgene Corp
- Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd
- Consegna Pharma Inc
- Crestone Inc
- Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd
- DBV Technologies SA
- Demuris Ltd
- Eisai Co Ltd
- Eli Lilly and Co
- EpiVax Inc
- Evotec AG
- FIT Biotech Oy
- GangaGen Inc
- GC Pharma
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Globeimmune Inc
- Hager Biosciences LLC
- Hsiri Therapeutics LLC
- Immodulon Therapeutics Ltd
- Immunitor Inc
- ImmunoBiology Ltd
- Indian Immunologicals Ltd
- Innovare R & D SA De CV
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Johnson & Johnson
- Kaketsuken
- LegoChem Biosciences Inc
- LG Chem Ltd
- Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc
- Merck & Co Inc
- Microbiotix Inc
- Novartis AG
- NovoBiotic Pharmaceuticals LLC
- Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd
- Panacea Biotec Ltd
- Pfizer Inc
- QureTech Bio AB
- Qurient Co Ltd
- Recce Ltd
- Rodos BioTarget GmbH
- Sanofi
- Sanofi Pasteur SA
- Sequella Inc
- Serum Institute of India Ltd
- Shantha Biotechnics Pvt Ltd
- Shionogi & Co Ltd
- Synthetic Biologics Inc
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Target Medicals LLC
- Theravectys SA
- TVAX Biomedical Inc
- Vaccibody AS
- Vakzine Projekt Management GmbH
- Vaxil Bio Therapeutics Ltd
- Vaxine Pty Ltd
- Vichem Chemie Research Ltd
- Wockhardt Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cx9h52/respiratory_tract?w=5
