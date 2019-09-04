Respond Software's Integrations with Major SOAR Vendors Help Companies Achieve Additional Automation in Security Operations

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Respond Software announced today new integrations of its Respond Analyst solution with key vendors in the Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) space: Palo Alto Networks Demisto, Splunk Phantom and ServiceNow Security Operations. The integrations enable customers to optimize their SOAR projects by further automating security operations to reduce attacker dwell time and detect and remediate security issues faster. Watch the "Taking the Soreness out of SOAR" webinar.

Most large organizations initiate SOAR projects to automate response to security issues. These platforms enable workflow automation to enrich security alerts to assist analysts in understanding the alerts or perform automated tasks to contain or remediate security issues once they have been discovered and confirmed. The Respond Analyst augments these platforms via its automated discovery and investigation – effectively acting as the "brain" that enriches the alert, determines if it is actionable and triggers a remediation playbook in SOAR.

The Respond Analyst monitors, correlates, scopes and triages events – scaling to handle millions of events and only escalating real, well-formed, actionable incidents to SOAR, thereby enabling security engineers who program SOAR playbooks and the resulting automation to focus more on remediation and less on information gathering. Further, Respond's automation is proven to provide, on average, more than 42 equivalent Tier 1 analysts to each customer, unlocking budget tied up in basic monitoring and triage so security teams can expand the breadth and depth of their coverage. The Respond Analyst is easy to deploy, and it does not require scripting or ongoing maintenance to provide fast and ongoing time to value.

By integrating with the Respond Analyst, organizations with SOAR platforms receive these benefits:

Enhance remediation and containment playbooks: 80% of SOAR use cases consist of upstream gathering of additional information to present to a human analyst. The Respond Analyst eliminates the need for this activity, enabling playbook programmers the time to focus on expanding workflow automation to high-value downstream tasks.

80% of SOAR use cases consist of upstream gathering of additional information to present to a human analyst. The Respond Analyst eliminates the need for this activity, enabling playbook programmers the time to focus on expanding workflow automation to high-value downstream tasks. Shorter attacker dwell time: Integrating the Respond Analyst and SOAR reduces attacker dwell time by accelerating front-end Mean Time to Detection (MTTD) and back-end Mean Time to Remediation (MTTR).

Mike Armistead, CEO and co-founder of Respond Software, said: "Organizations are spending significant time and resources writing and maintaining SOAR playbooks, scripts and rules for gathering information in an attempt to improve investigation and triage. Integrating the Respond Analyst into SOAR solutions gives a high-fidelity trigger for those playbooks through software, not people."

For more information on the Respond Analyst's SOAR Integration, please see the latest blog, "Putting the Automation into SOAR."

About Respond Software

Respond Software delivers near-instant return on investment to organizations in their battle against cyber-crime. As a leader in the emerging class of automated software known as Robotic Decision Automation (RDA), Respond Software is working to address the critical shortage of skilled security analysts impacting security teams of all sizes. Its patented intelligent decision engine, PGO®, uniquely combines human expert judgement with the scale and consistency of software to dramatically increase capacity and improve monitoring and triage capabilities at a fraction of the cost of in-house or outsourced personnel. Respond Software was founded in 2016 by security and software industry veterans and services customers across critical infrastructure sectors such as banking, energy, and retail. https://respond-software.com/

