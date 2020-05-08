NEW ORLEANS, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptation Health, in partnership with Acumen America and the Center for Health Care Strategies, announced Responding to COVID-19 and Beyond: Demo Day for Medicaid Innovation , a series of virtual demo days for health startups to present their solutions to an audience of Medicaid and managed care leadership. The event aims to connect Medicaid leaders with critical health innovations and enable these leaders to champion and implement these early-stage products and services. The application for startups to present at this event is now live.

The demo day series is being hosted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic's disproportionate impact on vulnerable patient populations, as evidenced by higher infection and morbidity rates among low-income Black, Hispanic, and other minority communities relative to their counterparts. This disparity underlines the challenges experienced by Medicaid patient populations in access to equitable healthcare and SDOH services.

The State Medicaid offices, state leadership, Managed Care Organizations, and provider organizations responding to the crisis require new strategies and partnerships to help their patient populations recover with resiliency. This series of demo days will curate and present ventures that address the acute challenges created by COVID-19 and provide a blueprint for improving access, efficacy, and equity in Medicaid. Selected healthcare ventures will have the opportunity to present their approaches to an audience of State Medicaid offices, MCO leadership, public health offices, departments of health/hospitals, Medicaid-focused investors, and other Medicaid stakeholders.

"This crisis has left our most vulnerable communities exposed and has highlighted long-standing disparities in access to care. Entrepreneurial solutions will play an urgent role in partnering with Medicaid leaders to meet the needs of these communities, and these companies have the potential to transform the Medicaid landscape as we emerge from this crisis," said Amon Anderson, Director of Acumen America.

With input from state Medicaid leadership across the country, the series is focused on three key challenges exacerbated by COVID-19:

Improving Access to Care - expanding access leveraging virtual care and/or other mechanisms, with a focus on maternal health and behavioral health ( Wednesday, June 10 at 12 pm ET ) Direct delivery of Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) Services - providing products and services that address social determinants, with a focus on food security and economic vulnerability ( Wednesday, June 17 at 12 pm ET ) Reducing Social Isolation - addressing a growing epidemic, and its impact on health outcomes ( Wednesday, June 24 at 12 pm ET )

The application is now open and the deadline to apply is Friday, May 22, 2020. More information can be found here.

About Adaptation Health:

Adaptation Health is a buyer-side incubator program developing and building thought leadership and value on behalf of state Medicaid programs and Managed Care Organizations. We connect state Medicaid agencies, Managed Care Organizations, and innovative vendors to solve deep-rooted problems in Medicaid service delivery. By matching market needs and Medicaid priorities against market and product fit we cultivate an awareness of the value that new innovations can bring in solving persistent and systemic challenges.

About Acumen America:

Acumen is changing the way the world tackles poverty by investing in companies, leaders and ideas. We invest patient capital in businesses whose products and services are enabling low-income communities to transform their lives in 14 countries around the world. In the United States, Acumen America invests in early-stage companies across three sectors addressing some of the biggest challenges that face low-income Americans: health, workforce development and financial inclusion.

