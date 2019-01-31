Responding To Growing Market Demands, KPMG Bolsters Export Controls And Sanctions Service Line

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to growing market demands and client challenges in a complex trade environment, KPMG LLP announced that its Trade & Customs Services practice is expanding its U.S./Global export controls and sanctions service line with the addition of a range of innovative tools and technology, increased professional staff, and the hiring of a new leader with extensive experience to head the growing initiative.

Joining the U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm as a partner and national and global leader of export controls and sanctions is Steven Brotherton, a leading authority on U.S. export controls and sanctions, who brings more than 20 years of experience to KPMG. Most recently, he was with Sandler, Travis & Rosenberg, PA, an international trade, customs and export firm, where he led its export controls and sanctions practice.

Brotherton will also head KPMG's Bay Area Trade & Customs team from the Big 4 firm's San Francisco office, where he will be based.

"Export controls and sanctions are a growing challenge for companies, and they will only become more complicated as the U.S. establishes new controls on emerging technology and new mechanisms to scrutinize foreign investment," said Andrew Siciliano, partner and U.S. Trade & Customs practice leader at KPMG. "Our expanded service offering, with new leadership and additional experienced talent, will enable us to better assist clients as they seek increased guidance and tools to help navigate today's disruptive and constantly changing trade terrain."

With its expansion, KPMG's U.S./Global export controls and sanctions service line will offer clients a new set of technology solutions to address trade compliance needs, including through the use of artificial intelligence (AI), bots, and other innovative resources.

These tools and technology will supplement a range of comprehensive current services designed to assist companies in effectively and efficiently complying with a complex regime of domestic and international export control laws and regulations, encompassing export licensing and authorizations, sanctions and embargoes, anti-boycotts, and government reporting.

KPMG's Trade & Customs Services practice is one of the largest among the Big 4 accounting firms, providing a broad array of services from strategy development to technology-enablement.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is one of the world's leading professional services firms, providing innovative business solutions and audit, tax, and advisory services to many of the world's largest and most prestigious organizations.

KPMG LLP is the independent U.S. member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG International's independent member firms have 207,000 professionals working in 153 countries and territories. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us .

Contact: Robert Nihen/Taylor Ovalle

KPMG LLP

201-307-8296/201-307-8279

rnihen@kpmg.com; tovalle@kpmg.com

On Twitter: @rgnihen/@tayovalle

SOURCE KPMG LLP

Related Links

http://www.kpmg.com/us

