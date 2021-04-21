Responding to High Consumer Demand for Immunity Supplements, Lifeable Launches Ashwagandha and Zinc in the Form of Delicious Fruit Gummies

"Bringing best-selling supplements such as Ashwagandha and Zinc to market in a delicious fruity gummy form is a tremendous milestone for Lifeable - and the overall category. The product development process required an abundance of testing and tasting which ultimately enabled us to transform unsavory herbs and minerals into great tasting gummies with a proprietary infusion process," says Lifeable CEO, David Weiser.

Even as the Covid-19 pandemic slowly retreats, millions of consumers are being proactive about their health, looking to supplements such as Zinc for immunity support and Ashwagandha for anxiety and stress relief support. However, many of these supplements are only available in the form of tablets and powders with the lightly bitter or unappetizing taste prevalent in many herbs and minerals. Until now.

Developed by a team consisting of both medical and culinary experts, Lifeable is the first of its kind to initiate a rollout of a complete line of popular herbs and minerals in a delicious gummy vitamin format. The innovative products reinforce Lifeables' mission to offer doctor-recommended supplements backed by science as delicious gummies to delight the taste buds of even the most discerning consumers, even offering sugar-free options such as our Sugar-free Zinc gummies for those who looking to avoid sugar.

The line caters to the growing number of consumers embracing herbal and mineral supplements. As an example, IRI data shows sales of Ashwagandha surging by 121% in 2020. With research showing tablet and capsule use in the vitamin category declining by 18%, while gummy supplement use increased 14%, Lifeable developed a proprietary manufacturing process to infuse potent herbs and minerals into delicious gummies, providing consumers the herbal supplements they want in a form they love.

Weiser states that "Along with high-quality healthy ingredients, consumers want supplements they can enjoy so they will be sure to take daily. Knowing we can offer products that achieve this is truly special."

With safety and quality a top priority, Lifeable products are vegetarian, made with natural fruit flavors and do not include synthetic dyes, gluten, artificial sweeteners, high-fructose corn syrup.

Lifeable is a leader in developing innovative delivery systems for the supplement industry. Their products are available online and in fine health stores across the country. For more information, please contact [email protected]

