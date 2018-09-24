Responding to the Call for Help: MobileHelp® Introduces Voice-Activated Emergency Response Button

According to new research from the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the vast majority of participants who own a pendant do not wear it for the entire day: For those customers, voice activation provides an additional way to access help.

The Voice Activated Button works in conjunction with the MobileHelp Cellular Base Station and/or Mobile Device, and can be mounted on a flat surface, such as a wall, or placed on a table top. The new device allows the user to access emergency help in three ways:

Saying "Call for help!" within vocal range of the device; Pressing the red Emergency Call Button on the device; Pulling the cord out of the device (for wall-mount option only).

After activating the device, the user will be connected to the company's trained emergency call center operators. And as with all MobileHelp emergency response devices, the operator will arrange for the level of help the consumer requires – whether that is a nearby loved one or the right level of emergency medical response.

"Advancements in technology are allowing us to provide emergency response solutions that leverage the power of voice enhancement," said Robert Flippo, CEO of MobileHelp. "This allows us to offer best-in-class solutions that cast an even wider safety net around our consumers."

The Voice Activated Button will be available later in November of this year.

About MobileHelp:

Headquartered in the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University, MobileHelp is a leading provider of mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) and health management solutions. MobileHelp's PERS devices are integrated with nationwide wireless voice, data and GPS technology to provide real-time medical alert monitoring services and expedited personal emergency assistance. In addition, MobileHelp offers proactive health management services such as activity tracking, medication reminders and a telehealth platform, MobileVitals, for both consumers and healthcare providers. For more information about MobileHelp, please call 1-800-989-9863 or visit the company website at www.MobileHelp.com.

SOURCE MobileHelp

Related Links

http://www.MobileHelp.com

