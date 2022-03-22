ResponseCRM Becomes a Certified Avalara Integration Partner

Integration simplifies sales tax compliance management for online businesses

LAS VEGAS, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ResponseCRM, an industry-leading headless commerce solution provider that makes it easy and affordable for new and expanding businesses to sell online and increase their profitability, announced today that ResponseCRM platform users can leverage Avalara's reliable, secure, and scalable, tax compliance platform for their tax compliance management needs in the United States. "We're excited to be certified for client use of the Avalara AvaTax platform, which will make it much easier for online businesses to calculate the latest sales and use taxes to their shopping cart or invoicing system at the point of purchase," say Behzad Sharifi, co-principal, ResponseCRM. "This helps our clients to improve remittance accuracy, verify purchase addresses and match them to the correct rates, and get greater control over handling tax calculations."

A powerful combination

As more businesses continue to expand their online sales, they are turning to ResponseCRM for its many features, powerful integrations, and affordability. "Online businesses can benefit from our free software and money-saving, transaction-based pricing while also now taking advantage of the AvaTax solution to easily calculate sales and use tax rates," says Sharifi.

Avalara AvaTax accounts for tax rates for each state, county, and city as well as the laws, rules and jurisdiction boundaries. It also accounts for special circumstances like tax holidays and product exemptions. Greg Chapman, senior vice president of global partnerships and channels at Avalara said, "ResponseCRM understands the needs of its customers, and their platform reduces complexity for their customers in many ways. We understand that digitization of business processes is not an option, it is essential; we are proud to offer fast, accurate, and easy tax compliance solutions to our shared customers."

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Brazil, Europe, and India. More information at avalara.com.

About ResponseCRM:

ResponseCRM makes it easy and affordable to sell online and scale more profitability with headless commerce. The ResponseCRM platform blends its award-winning, cutting-edge technology to maximize ecommerce conversion rates. It delivers powerful integrations with popular apps for advanced payment processing and more to help your business thrive. With its low-cost transaction-based platform, you only pay for what you use at .06 cents a transaction.

