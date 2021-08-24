ResponseCRM Simplifies e-Commerce for Online Businesses with Its New Mobile Apps for iPhones and Androids

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ResponseCRM, a leading CRM e-commerce solution provider that makes it easy and more affordable for people to sell products and services online, announced the release of the RepsonseCRM mobile apps for Apple and Android devices. The new user-friendly apps enable business owners to conveniently access information about the status of their customers' affiliate traffic, income, declines, merchant accounts, processing, projections, subscription cancellations and other details from anywhere.

"While the CRM is already mobile friendly on all mobile phone browsers, sometimes it's just easier to use an app," says Behzad Sharifi, executive director, ResponseCRM. "Now when you need to quickly look up a customer, or run a report, you can do it even more conveniently from the palm of your hand."

Apple users can access and install the app by visiting the Apple's App Store from their phone and searching for ResponseCRM. Android users can download the ResponseCRM Mobile App directly from the Google Play Store.

"I'm excited that these apps will be available to my clients who use ResponseCRM because it provides them with another layer of convenience to get rapid insight for effective decision making," says Joshua Fulton, a project management consultant for Veracity Encountered. "They like ResponseCRM because of its comprehensive, intuitive features for online selling, unique transaction-based pricing model, and the company's commitment to delivering the latest innovations and integrations to meet my clients' needs."

In 2021, ResponseCRM won a Stevie® Award in the American Business Awards® competition for its e-Commerce Solution and Transaction-Based Pricing Model, and was recognized by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) as a Finalist in the Best e-Commerce Conversion solution category for the CODiE Awards.

ResponseCRM blends its award-winning, cutting-edge technology to maximize e-commerce conversion rates and deliver powerful integrations with advanced payment processing and support. With its transaction-based platform, you only pay for what you use at 6 cents a transaction.

