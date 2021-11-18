ResponseCRM Wins a 2021 TITAN Business Award for E-Commerce

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ResponseCRM, an industry-leading e-commerce solution provider that makes it easy to sell products online, customize shopping experiences, increase profitability, and scale, is pleased to announce that it received a Gold TITAN Award for E-Commerce in the Information Technology category. The TITAN Business Awards recently announced the final results of 2021, in honor of the achievements and triumphs that businesses have obtained throughout the year. There were more than 1,200 nominated entries from more than 50 countries worldwide.

"We're honored to receive this recognition for how our software and business model is helping companies achieve a rapid ROI while launching or expanding businesses to meet the growing demands of online sales, especially during a pandemic," says Behzad Sharifi, Co-Principal, ResponseCRM. "We're also very focused on providing an exceptional headless commerce experience, which is the future of omnichannel shopping."

ResponseCRM is priced using a unique low-cost, transaction-based billing model without any upfront costs, monthly fees or contracts. "This approach has helped our customers to easily and affordably expand their sales and seamlessly create offers to boost their average order value, build brand loyalty, and increase their customer lifetime value," says Kali Brooks, Co-Principal, ResponseCRM.

Throughout the year, TITAN Awards increased its influence with the assistance of International Awards Associate's (IAA) international prestige, capturing the attention of business entities and professionals worldwide. "Providing a platform to celebrate to multitudinous achievements of business entities and professionals around the world has been our aim since the beginning," said Kenjo Ong, CEO of IAA. "Therefore, with our current platform, we were able to do just that, elevating the standards of businesses everywhere."

ResponseCRM makes it easy and affordable to sell online and scale more profitably with headless commerce. The ResponseCRM platform blends its award-winning, cutting-edge technology to maximize e-commerce conversion rates. It delivers powerful integrations with popular apps for advanced payment processing and provides other capabilities that enable online businesses to thrive. With its low-cost transaction-based platform, you only pay for what you use. ResponseCRM has received recognition for its e-Commerce platform from the American Business Awards© Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), and Titan Business Awards.



