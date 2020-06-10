Restaurant Brands International Inc. Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) ("RBI") today announced the results of the vote on the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 10, 2020.

The total number of eligible votes represented in person or by proxy at the meeting was 380,042,557 representing 81.6% of all eligible votes.

RBI's proxy circular provided for eleven nominees to the Board of Directors. The eleven individuals nominated by the Board of Directors for election as directors of RBI were elected, each to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their respective successors are elected or appointed. Each nominee other than Messrs. De Limburg Stirum and Prato was an incumbent director.

The votes cast with respect to each nominee were as follows:

Director Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Alexandre Behring 332,330,265 90.2% 36,041,328 9.8% João M. Castro-Neves 364,907,668 99.1% 3,463,925 0.9% Maximilien de Limburg Stirum 366,621,528 99.5% 1,750,065 0.5% Paul J. Fribourg 350,801,125 95.2% 17,570,468 4.8% Neil Golden 365,355,581 99.2% 3,016,012 0.8% Ali Hedayat 353,476,753 96.0% 14,894,840 4.0% Golnar Khosrowshahi 353,906,938 96.1% 14,464,655 3.9% Giovanni (John) Prato 367,752,771 99.8% 618,822 0.2% Daniel S. Schwartz 365,282,602 99.2% 3,088,991 0.8% Carlos Alberto Sicupira 354,404,627 96.2% 13,966,966 3.8% Roberto Moses Thompson Motta 366,165,213 99.4% 2,206,380 0.6%

Final voting results on all matters at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI") is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with approximately $34 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 27,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. RBI owns three of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, and POPEYES®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for over 45 years. To learn more about RBI, please visit the company's website at www.rbi.com.

SOURCE Restaurant Brands International Inc.