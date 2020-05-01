Restaurant Brands International Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

RBI establishes support programs for restaurant owners and team members impacted by COVID-19

Response to COVID-19 crisis includes the rapid advancement of digital platforms

POPEYES® delivers remarkable system-wide sales growth of 32% led by the Chicken Sandwich

RBI further enhances strong liquidity position of $2.5 billion by adding $500 million of 1st Lien Notes in April

TORONTO, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX/NYSE: QSR, TSX: QSP) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Jose Cil, Chief Executive Officer of Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI") commented, "I am very proud of the entire RBI family through these early days of the COVID-19 crisis. Our teams have taken thoughtful and immediate actions to protect and serve our guests and our restaurant owners have shown great resilience in overcoming the challenges we all face. In particular, we have worked very closely with our restaurant owners to help them and their team members weather this global crisis."

"We are fortunate to have drive-thru, take-out, mobile order and payment, curbside and delivery options in many of our restaurants that have allowed us to be a safe, trusted and convenient choice for millions of guests who have had to change their routines or stay at home in these extraordinary times. The groundwork our technology teams have put in place over the last two years allowed us to rapidly accelerate valuable improvements to our loyalty, CRM and mobile app platforms that ultimately improve guest engagement and differentiate our iconic brands," continued Cil.

"We came into 2020 in a position of strength in our industry. All of RBI has rallied in the face of the COVID-19 crisis and through the strength of our brands, commitment of our restaurant owners, dedication of their team members and the resilience of our brand teams, I am confident that we will finish 2020 as a stronger organization than when we started the year," concluded Cil."

Consolidated Operational Highlights Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019

(Unaudited) System-wide Sales Growth









TH

(9.9)%



0.5% BK

(3.0)%



8.2% PLK

32.3%



6.8% Consolidated

0.0%



6.4% System-wide Sales (in US$ millions)









TH $ 1,382

$ 1,547 BK $ 4,999

$ 5,289 PLK $ 1,258

$ 955 Consolidated $ 7,639

$ 7,791 Net Restaurant Growth









TH

1.2%



1.9% BK

5.8%



5.7% PLK

6.9%



6.6% Consolidated

5.0%



5.1% System Restaurant Count at Period End









TH

4,925



4,866 BK

18,848



17,823 PLK

3,336



3,120 Consolidated

27,109



25,809 Comparable Sales









TH

(10.3)%



(0.6)% BK

(3.7)%



2.2% PLK

26.2%



0.6%



Note: System-wide sales growth and comparable sales are calculated on a constant currency basis and include sales at franchise restaurants and company-owned restaurants. System-wide sales are driven by sales at franchise restaurants, as approximately 100% of current restaurants are franchised. We do not record franchise sales as revenues; however, our franchise revenues include royalties based on a percentage of franchise sales. Additionally, if a restaurant is closed for a significant portion of a month, the restaurant is excluded from the monthly comparable sales calculation.

Consolidated Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended March 31, (in US$ millions, except per share data) 2020

2019

(Unaudited) Total Revenues $ 1,225

$ 1,266 Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders and Noncontrolling Interests $ 224

$ 246 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.48

$ 0.53







TH Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 189

$ 237 BK Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 200

$ 222 PLK Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 55

$ 41 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 444

$ 500







Adjusted Net Income(2) $ 227

$ 255 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share(2) $ 0.48

$ 0.55













As of March 31,

2020

2019

(Unaudited) LTM Free Cash Flow(2) $ 1,382

$ 1,346 Net Debt $ 10,852

$ 11,364 Net Leverage(2)

4.8x



5.1x





(1) TH Adjusted EBITDA, BK Adjusted EBITDA and PLK Adjusted EBITDA are our measures of segment profitability. (2) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share, LTM Free Cash Flow, and Net Leverage are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further detail.

The year-over-year change in Total Revenues on a GAAP basis was primarily driven by a decline in system wide sales at TH and BK and a decrease in supply chain sales, partially offset by an increase in system wide sales at PLK. FX movements added to the year-over-year decrease in Total Revenues on a GAAP basis.

The decrease in Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders and Noncontrolling Interests for the first quarter was primarily driven by a decrease in TH and BK segment income, partially offset by an increase in PLK segment income, a decrease in interest expense and a decrease in income tax expense.

The year-over year change in Adjusted EBITDA as reported and on an organic basis was primarily driven by the decrease in TH and BK Adjusted EBITDA, partially offset by an increase in PLK Adjusted EBITDA.

As the quarter progressed, the COVID-19 global pandemic began to significantly impact our three brands' operations and sales performance, first in Asia, and then around the world. Our Q1 results were obviously impacted by COVID-19 despite the strength and expertise of our diversified global businesses that quickly responded to the crisis.

In North America, substantially all of our restaurants were open as of the end of the quarter. In Europe, Middle East and Africa as well as Latin America, approximately half of our restaurants were temporarily closed due to COVID-19 as of the end of the quarter. In Asia Pacific approximately 20% of our restaurants were temporarily closed due to COVID-19 as of the end of the quarter, an improvement from February.

Where permitted, many of our restaurants are operating with limited service modes serving food through channels such as drive-thru, delivery, and take-out.

While we do not know the future impact COVID-19 will have on our business, or when our business will return to normal operations, we expect a more significant impact from COVID-19 on our full quarter results in Q2 than it had on our full quarter results in Q1.

TH Segment Results



Three Months Ended March 31, (in US$ millions) 2020

2019

(Unaudited) System-wide Sales Growth

(9.9)%



0.5% System-wide Sales $ 1,382

$ 1,547 Comparable Sales

(10.3)%



(0.6)%











Net Restaurant Growth

1.2%



1.9% System Restaurant Count at Period End

4,925



4,866











Sales $ 465

$ 483 Franchise and Property Revenues $ 234

$ 266 Total Revenues $ 699

$ 749











Cost of Sales $ 366

$ 372 Franchise and Property Expenses $ 84

$ 87 Segment SG&A $ 87

$ 82 Segment Depreciation and Amortization $ 26

$ 26 Adjusted EBITDA(1)(3) $ 189

$ 237





(3) TH Adjusted EBITDA includes $2 million and $3 million of cash distributions received from equity method investments for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

For the first quarter of 2020, the decrease in system-wide sales growth was primarily driven by comparable sales of (10.3)%, including Canada comparable sales of (10.8)%, partially offset by net restaurant growth of 1.2%. The global spread of COVID-19 in March had a significant impact on sales performance in the quarter. In the last two weeks of March we saw daily comparable sales decrease on average by a percentage in the mid-forties, however daily comparable sales are now down in the negative high thirties on a percentage basis as of the end of April.

The year-over-year change in Total Revenues on a GAAP and on an organic basis was primarily driven by the decrease in system-wide sales, which was concentrated in the month of March. This decrease was also driven by FX movements on a GAAP basis.

The year-over-year change in Adjusted EBITDA as reported and on an organic basis was primarily driven by the decrease in system-wide sales. This decrease was also driven by FX movements on an as reported basis.

BK Segment Results



Three Months Ended March 31, (in US$ millions) 2020

2019

(Unaudited) System-wide Sales Growth

(3.0)%



8.2% System-wide Sales $ 4,999

$ 5,289 Comparable Sales

(3.7)%



2.2%











Net Restaurant Growth

5.8%



5.7% System Restaurant Count at Period End

18,848



17,823











Sales $ 17

$ 19 Franchise and Property Revenues $ 371

$ 392 Total Revenues $ 388

$ 411











Cost of Sales $ 17

$ 18 Franchise and Property Expenses $ 39

$ 43 Segment SG&A $ 145

$ 141 Segment Depreciation and Amortization $ 12

$ 13 Adjusted EBITDA(1)(4) $ 200

$ 222





(4) BK Adjusted EBITDA includes $1 million of cash distributions received from equity method investments for the three months ended March 31, 2019. No significant amounts were received for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

For the first quarter of 2020, the decrease in system-wide sales growth was driven by a decrease in comparable sales of (3.7)%, including a decrease in US comparable sales of (6.5)%, partially offset by net restaurant growth of 5.8%. The global spread of COVID-19 in March had a particularly strong impact on sales performance in the quarter. In the last two weeks of March we saw daily comparable sales decrease on average by a percentage in the low thirties, however daily comparable sales are now down in the negative teens on a percentage basis as of the end of April.

The year-over-year change in Total Revenues on a GAAP and on an organic basis was primarily driven by the decrease in system-wide sales, which was concentrated in the month of March. On a GAAP basis, FX movements resulted in a further decrease.

The year-over-year change in Adjusted EBITDA as reported and on an organic basis was primarily driven by the decrease in system-wide sales. This decrease was also driven by FX movements on an as reported basis.

PLK Segment Results



Three Months Ended March 31, (in US$ millions) 2020

2019

(Unaudited) System-wide Sales Growth

32.3%



6.8% System-wide Sales $ 1,258

$ 955 Comparable Sales

26.2%



0.6%











Net Restaurant Growth

6.9%



6.6% System Restaurant Count at Period End

3,336



3,120











Sales $ 21

$ 20 Franchise and Property Revenues $ 117

$ 86 Total Revenues $ 138

$ 106











Cost of Sales $ 16

$ 16 Franchise and Property Expenses $ 3

$ 3 Segment SG&A $ 66

$ 49 Segment Depreciation and Amortization $ 2

$ 3 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 55

$ 41

For the first quarter of 2020, system-wide sales growth was driven by comparable sales growth of 26.2%, including US comparable sales growth of 29.2%, as well as net restaurant growth of 6.9%. The global spread of COVID-19 in March impacted sales performance in the quarter. In the last two weeks of March we saw daily comparable sales approximately flat on average, however daily comparable sales have returned to pre-COVID-19 levels as of the end of April.

The year-over-year change in Total Revenues on a GAAP and on an organic basis was primarily driven by system-wide sales growth.

The year-over-year change in Adjusted EBITDA as reported and on an organic basis was primarily driven by system-wide sales growth.

Cash and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2020, total debt was $13.4 billion, net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents of $2.5 billion) was $10.9 billion, and net leverage was 4.8x. Our cash balance at quarter end reflects our decision to proactively draw down substantially all of our $1 billion revolving credit facility in mid-March out of an abundance of caution. It does not reflect the issuance of and cash proceeds from $500 million of new First Lien Notes, which we completed at the beginning of April 2020.

The RBI Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.52 per common share and partnership exchangeable unit of Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership for the second quarter of 2020. The dividend will be payable on June 30, 2020 to shareholders and unitholders of record at the close of business on June 17, 2020.

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019 Revenues: Sales $ 503

$ 522 Franchise and property revenues

722

744 Total revenues

1,225

1,266 Operating costs and expenses:







Cost of sales

399

406 Franchise and property expenses

126

133 Selling, general and administrative expenses

325

312 (Income) loss from equity method investments

2

(2) Other operating expenses (income), net

(16)

(17) Total operating costs and expenses

836

832 Income from operations

389

434 Interest expense, net

119

132 Income before income taxes

270

302 Income tax expense

46

56 Net income

224

246 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

80

111 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 144

$ 135 Earnings per common share







Basic $ 0.48

$ 0.53 Diluted $ 0.48

$ 0.53 Weighted average shares outstanding







Basic

299

252 Diluted

469

467 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.52

$ 0.50

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions of U.S. dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)



As of

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 ASSETS









Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,498

$ 1,533 Accounts and notes receivable, net of allowance of $16 and $13,

respectively 414

527 Inventories, net 85

84 Prepaids and other current assets 62

52 Total current assets 3,059

2,196 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of

$751 and $746, respectively 1,939

2,007 Operating lease assets, net 1,115

1,176 Intangible assets, net 10,085

10,563 Goodwill 5,376

5,651 Net investment in property leased to franchisees 49

48 Other assets, net 1,006

719 Total assets $ 22,629

$ 22,360 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts and drafts payable $ 484

$ 644 Other accrued liabilities 779

790 Gift card liability 106

168 Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases 103

101 Total current liabilities 1,472

1,703 Long-term debt, net of current portion 12,822

11,759 Finance leases, net of current portion 283

288 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,039

1,089 Other liabilities, net 1,774

1,698 Deferred income taxes, net 1,487

1,564 Total liabilities 18,877

18,101 Shareholders' equity:





Common shares, no par value; unlimited shares authorized at March 31,

2020 and December 31, 2019; 299,767,716 shares issued and outstanding

at March 31, 2020; 298,281,081 shares issued and outstanding at

December 31, 2019 2,537

2,478 Retained earnings 761

775 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,113)

(763) Total Restaurant Brands International Inc. shareholders' equity 2,185

2,490 Noncontrolling interests 1,567

1,769 Total shareholders' equity 3,752

4,259 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 22,629

$ 22,360

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In millions of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 224

$ 246 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:





Depreciation and amortization 45

47 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt issuance discount 6

7 (Income) loss from equity method investments 2

(2) (Gain) loss on remeasurement of foreign denominated transactions (8)

(15) Net (gains) losses on derivatives (6)

(20) Share-based compensation expense 19

22 Deferred income taxes (31)

38 Other (4)

3 Changes in current assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and dispositions:





Accounts and notes receivable 94

14 Inventories and prepaids and other current assets (13)

(13) Accounts and drafts payable (136)

(69) Other accrued liabilities and gift card liability (67)

(126) Tenant inducements paid to franchisees (3)

— Other long-term assets and liabilities 14

22 Net cash provided by operating activities 136

154 Cash flows from investing activities:





Payments for property and equipment (19)

(5) Net proceeds from disposal of assets, restaurant closures, and refranchisings 4

4 Settlement/sale of derivatives, net 12

11 Other investing activities, net —

1 Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities (3)

11 Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from revolving line of credit and long-term debt 1,085

— Repayments of long-term debt and finance leases (25)

(23) Payment of dividends on common shares and distributions on Partnership exchangeable units (232)

(207) Proceeds from stock option exercises 30

42 (Payments) proceeds from derivatives (2)

5 Other financing activities, net (1)

1 Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 855

(182) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (23)

6 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 965

(11) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,533

913 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,498

$ 902 Supplemental cash flow disclosures:





Interest paid $ 104

$ 140 Income taxes paid $ 48

$ 45

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Key Operating Metrics

We evaluate our restaurants and assess our business based on the following operating metrics.

System-wide sales growth refers to the percentage change in sales at all franchise and company-owned restaurants in one period from the same period in the prior year. Comparable sales refers to the percentage change in restaurant sales in one period from the same prior year period for restaurants that have been open for 13 months or longer for TH and BK and 17 months or longer for PLK. Additionally, if a restaurant is closed for a significant portion of a month, the restaurant is excluded from the monthly comparable sales calculation. System-wide sales growth and comparable sales are measured on a constant currency basis, which means that results exclude the effect of foreign currency translation and are calculated by translating prior year results at current year monthly average exchange rates. We analyze key operating metrics on a constant currency basis as this helps identify underlying business trends, without distortion from the effects of currency movements.

System-wide sales represent sales at all franchise restaurants and company-owned restaurants. We do not record franchise sales as revenues; however, our franchise revenues include royalties based on a percentage of franchise sales.

Net restaurant growth refers to the net increase in restaurant count (openings, net of permanent closures) over a trailing twelve month period, divided by the restaurant count at the beginning of the trailing twelve month period.



Three Months Ended March 31, KPIs by Market 2020

2019

(Unaudited) System-wide Sales Growth









TH - Canada

(10.4)%



0.5% TH - Rest of World

(6.4)%



0.9% TH - Global

(9.9)%



0.5%











BK - US

(5.0)%



1.6% BK - Rest of World

(1.3)%



14.3% BK - Global

(3.0)%



8.2%











PLK - US

35.9%



5.5% PLK - Rest of World

9.2%



15.7% PLK - Global

32.3%



6.8%











System-wide Sales (in US$ millions)









TH - Canada $ 1,190

$ 1,342 TH - Rest of World $ 192

$ 205 TH - Global $ 1,382

$ 1,547











BK - US $ 2,263

$ 2,381 BK - Rest of World $ 2,736

$ 2,908 BK - Global $ 4,999

$ 5,289











PLK - US $ 1,118

$ 823 PLK - Rest of World $ 140

$ 132 PLK - Global $ 1,258

$ 955











Comparable Sales









TH - Canada

(10.8)%



(0.4)% TH - Rest of World

(7.1)%



(2.4)% TH - Global

(10.3)%



(0.6)%











BK - US

(6.5)%



0.4% BK - Rest of World

(1.0)%



3.8% BK - Global

(3.7)%



2.2%











PLK - US

29.2%



0.4% PLK - Rest of World

2.4%



2.0% PLK - Global

26.2%



0.6%



As of March 31, KPIs by Market 2020

2019

(Unaudited) Net Restaurant Growth





TH - Canada 0.8%

1.2% TH - Rest of World 3.1%

5.3% TH - Global 1.2%

1.9%







BK - US 0.3%

0.8% BK - Rest of World 9.5%

9.4% BK - Global 5.8%

5.7%







PLK - US 5.8%

5.4% PLK - Rest of World 10.4%

10.6% PLK - Global 6.9%

6.6%







Restaurant Count





TH - Canada 4,002

3,971 TH - Rest of World 923

895 TH - Global 4,925

4,866







BK - US 7,304

7,280 BK - Rest of World 11,544

10,543 BK - Global 18,848

17,823







PLK - US 2,494

2,357 PLK - Rest of World 842

763 PLK - Global 3,336

3,120

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Disclosure

(Unaudited)

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses



Three Months Ended March 31, (in US$ millions) 2020

2019 Segment SG&A TH(1) $ 87

$ 82 Segment SG&A BK(1) 145

141 Segment SG&A PLK(1) 66

49 Share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense 21

25 Depreciation and amortization(2) 5

5 Corporate restructuring and tax advisory fees 1

6 Office centralization and relocation costs —

4 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 325

$ 312





(1) Segment SG&A includes segment selling expenses, including advertising fund expenses, and segment general and administrative expenses and excludes share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, corporate restructuring and tax advisory fees, and office centralization and relocation costs.



(2) Segment depreciation and amortization reflects depreciation and amortization included in the respective segment cost of sales and the respective segment franchise and property expenses. Depreciation and amortization included in selling, general and administrative expenses reflects all other depreciation and amortization.

Other Operating Expenses (Income), net



Three Months Ended March 31, (in US$ millions) 2020

2019 Net losses (gains) on disposal of assets, restaurant closures, and

refranchisings(3) $ (2)

$ 3 Net losses (gains) on foreign exchange(4) (8)

(15) Other, net (6)

(5) Other operating expenses (income), net $ (16)

$ (17)





(3) Net losses (gains) on disposal of assets, restaurant closures, and refranchisings represent sales of properties and other costs related to restaurant closures and refranchisings. Gains and losses recognized in the current period may reflect certain costs related to closures and refranchisings that occurred in previous periods.



(4) Net losses (gains) on foreign exchange is primarily related to revaluation of foreign denominated assets and liabilities.

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Below, we define the non-GAAP financial measures, provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), and discuss the reasons why we believe this information is useful to management and may be useful to investors. These measures do not have standardized meanings under GAAP and may differ from similarly captioned measures of other companies in our industry.

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, RBI reports the following non-GAAP financial measures: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, LTM Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share ("Adjusted Diluted EPS"), Organic revenue growth, Organic Adjusted EBITDA growth, Free Cash Flow and Net Leverage. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in assessing our operating performance or liquidity, as it provides them with the same tools that management uses to evaluate our performance or liquidity and is responsive to questions we receive from both investors and analysts. By disclosing these non-GAAP measures, we intend to provide investors with a consistent comparison of our operating results and trends for the periods presented.

EBITDA is defined as earnings (net income or loss) before interest expense, net, (gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt, income tax (benefit) expense, and depreciation and amortization and is used by management to measure operating performance of the business. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding the non-cash impact of share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense and (income) loss from equity method investments, net of cash distributions received from equity method investments, as well as other operating expenses (income), net. Other specifically identified costs associated with non-recurring projects are also excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, including corporate restructuring and tax advisory fees, and office centralization and relocation costs. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to measure operating performance of the business, excluding these non-cash and other specifically identified items that management believes are not relevant to management's assessment of operating performance or the performance of an acquired business. Adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, also represents our measure of segment income for each of our three operating segments.

LTM Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve month period to the date reported. LTM Adjusted EBITDA as of March 31, 2020 is the sum of the Adjusted EBITDA for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and June 30, 2019, while LTM Adjusted EBITDA as of March 31, 2019 is the sum of the Adjusted EBITDA for the quarters ended March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and June 30, 2018. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA for each of those quarters was included in our press release attached as Exhibit 99 to our Form 8-Ks filed with the SEC on February 10, 2020, October 28, 2019, August 2, 2019.

Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income excluding (i) franchise agreement amortization as a result of acquisition accounting, (ii) amortization of deferred financing costs and debt issuance discount, (iii) loss on early extinguishment of debt and interest expense, which represents non-cash interest expense related to losses reclassified from accumulated comprehensive income (loss) into interest expense in connection with interest rate swaps de-designated in May 2015 and November 2019, (iv) (income) loss from equity method investments, net of cash distributions received from equity method investments, (v) other operating expenses (income), net, and (vi) other specifically identified costs associated with non-recurring projects.

Adjusted Diluted EPS is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income by the weighted average diluted shares outstanding of RBI during the reporting period. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS are used by management to evaluate the operating performance of the business, excluding certain non-cash and other specifically identified items that management believes are not relevant to management's assessment of operating performance or the performance of an acquired business.

Net Leverage is defined as net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) divided by LTM Adjusted EBITDA. Net Leverage is a performance measure that we believe provides investors a more complete understanding of our leverage position and borrowing capacity after factoring in cash and cash equivalents that eventually could be used to repay outstanding debt.

Revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA growth, on an organic basis, are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of FX movements. Management believes that organic growth is an important metric for measuring the operating performance of our business as it helps identify underlying business trends, without distortion from the effects of FX movements. We calculate the impact of FX movements by translating prior year results at current year monthly average exchange rates.

Free Cash Flow is the total of Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities minus Payments for property and equipment. Free Cash Flow is a liquidity measure used by management as one factor in determining the amount of cash that is available for working capital needs or other uses of cash, however, it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures.

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Organic Growth in Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

(Unaudited)



Actual

Q1 '20 vs. Q1 '19

Impact of FX

Movements

Organic Growth (in US$ millions) Q1 '20

Q1 '19

$

%

$

$

% Revenue































TH $ 699

$ 749

$ (50)

(6.8)%

$ (7)

$ (43)

(5.9)% BK $ 388

$ 411

$ (23)

(5.4)%

$ (7)

$ (16)

(3.9)% PLK $ 138

$ 106

$ 32

30.3%

$ —

$ 32

30.5% Total Revenues $ 1,225

$ 1,266

$ (41)

(3.3)%

$ (14)

$ (27)

(2.2)% Adjusted EBITDA





























TH $ 189

$ 237

$ (48)

(20.1)%

$ (2)

$ (46)

(19.3)% BK $ 200

$ 222

$ (22)

(10.0)%

$ (6)

$ (16)

(7.4)% PLK $ 55

$ 41

$ 14

34.2%

$ —

$ 14

34.8% Adjusted EBITDA $ 444

$ 500

$ (56)

(11.2)%

$ (8)

$ (48)

(9.6)%

The change in Adjusted EBITDA during the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019 includes a decrease of $20 million related to the temporary mismatch between advertising fund revenues and expenses which had a negative impact of approximately (4.0)% on the organic Adjusted EBITDA growth rate.

Note: Percentage changes may not recalculate due to rounding.

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, (in US$ millions) 2020

2019 Segment income:





TH $ 189

$ 237 BK 200

222 PLK 55

41 Adjusted EBITDA 444

500 Share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense(1) 21

25 Corporate restructuring and tax advisory fees(2) 1

6 Office centralization and relocation costs(3) —

4 Impact of equity method investments(4) 4

1 Other operating expenses (income), net (16)

(17) EBITDA 434

481 Depreciation and amortization 45

47 Income from operations 389

434 Interest expense, net 119

132 Income tax expense(5) 46

56 Net income $ 224

$ 246

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, (in US$ millions, except per share data) 2020

2019 Net income $ 224

$ 246 Income tax expense(5) 46

56 Income before income taxes 270

302 Adjustments:





Franchise agreement amortization 8

8 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt issuance discount 6

7 Interest expense and loss on extinguished debt(6) 8

3 Corporate restructuring and tax advisory fees(2) 1

6 Office centralization and relocation costs(3) —

4 Impact of equity method investments(4) 4

1 Other operating expenses (income), net (16)

(17) Total adjustments 11

12 Adjusted income before income taxes 281

314 Adjusted income tax expense(5)(7) 54

59 Adjusted net income $ 227

$ 255 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.48

$ 0.55 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 469

467

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of Net Leverage and Free Cash Flow

(Unaudited)



As of (in US$ millions, except ratio) March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019 Long-term debt, net of current portion $ 12,822

$ 11,747 Finance leases, net of current portion 283

287 Current portion of long term debt and finance leases 103

94 Unamortized deferred financing costs and deferred issue discount 142

138 Total debt 13,350

12,266







Cash and cash equivalents 2,498

902 Net debt 10,852

11,364 LTM adjusted EBITDA 2,248

2,214 Net leverage 4.8x

5.1x



Three Months Ended March 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

March 31, (in US$ millions) 2020

2019

2018

2019

2018

2020

2019 Calculation: A

B

C

D

E

A + D - B

B + E - C Net cash provided by (used for)

operating activities $ 136

$ 154

$ (111)

$ 1,476

$ 1,165

$ 1,458

$ 1,430 Payments for property and

equipment (19)

(5)

(7)

(62)

(86)

(76)

(84) Free cash flow $ 117

$ 149

$ (118)

$ 1,414

$ 1,079

$ 1,382

$ 1,346

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Footnotes to Reconciliation Tables

(1) Represents share-based compensation expense associated with equity awards for the periods indicated; also includes the portion of annual non-cash incentive compensation expense that eligible employees elected to receive or are expected to elect to receive as common equity in lieu of their 2019 and 2020 cash bonus, respectively.



(2) Costs arising primarily from professional advisory and consulting services associated with corporate restructuring initiatives related to the interpretation and implementation of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which was enacted on December 22, 2017, including final, proposed and temporary Treasury regulations proposed between 2018 and 2020.



(3) In connection with the centralization and relocation of our Canadian and U.S. restaurant support centers to new offices in Toronto, Ontario, and Miami, Florida, respectively, we incurred certain non-operational expenses consisting primarily of duplicate rent expense, moving costs, and relocation-driven compensation expenses.



(4) Represents (i) (income) loss from equity method investments and (ii) cash distributions received from our equity method investments. Cash distributions received from our equity method investments is included in segment income.



(5) The effective tax rate was reduced by 0.1% and 4.1% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and our adjusted effective tax rate was reduced by 0.1% and 3.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, as a result of benefits from stock option exercises.



(6) Represents loss on early extinguishment of debt and interest expense, which represents non-cash interest expense related to losses reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) into interest expense in connection with interest rate swaps de-designated in May 2015 and November 2019.



(7) Adjusted income tax expense includes the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments and is calculated using our statutory tax rate in the jurisdiction in which the costs were incurred.

