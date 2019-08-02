Restaurant Brands International Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Aug 02, 2019

RBI announces system-wide sales growth of nearly 8% and surpasses 26,000 restaurants globally
BURGER KING® and POPEYES® deliver strong growth in global comparable sales and restaurant expansion
New partnerships announced to launch POPEYES® in China and Spain and TIM HORTONS® in Thailand

TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX/NYSE: QSR, TSX: QSP) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Jose Cil, Chief Executive Officer of Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI") commented, "During the second quarter, we grew global system-wide sales nearly 8% and crossed two restaurant milestones with more than 26,000 restaurants globally, including more than 18,000 Burger King restaurants."

"We are excited by the tremendous opportunity for restaurant growth in front of us, most recently highlighted by new partnerships we announced for Popeyes in China and Spain, and Tim Hortons in Thailand," continued Cil.  "We are working closely with our restaurant owners to deliver an enhanced guest experience including technology like delivery, kiosks and outdoor digital menu boards.  We also continue to attract leading talent in the industry to join our company and to contribute to our aspiration to build the most loved restaurant brands in the world."

Consolidated Operational Highlights

Three Months Ended June 30,


2019

2018

System-wide Sales Growth

(Unaudited)

TH

1.6 %

2.2 %

BK

9.8 %

8.4 %

PLK

8.8 %

10.7 %

Consolidated

7.9%

7.3 %

System-wide Sales (in US$ millions)





TH

$

1,716

$

1,742

BK

$

5,717

$

5,403

PLK

$

1,012

$

938

Consolidated

$

8,445

$

8,083

Net Restaurant Growth





TH

1.6 %

3.0 %

BK

5.8 %

6.4 %

PLK

6.1 %

7.5 %

Consolidated

5.0 %

5.8 %

System Restaurant Count at Period End





TH

4,872

4,794

BK

18,008

17,022

PLK

3,156

2,975

Consolidated

26,036

24,791

Comparable Sales





TH

0.5 %

— %

BK

3.6 %

1.8 %

PLK

3.0 %

2.9 %

Note: System-wide sales growth and comparable sales are calculated on a constant currency basis and include sales at franchise restaurants and company-owned restaurants. System-wide sales are driven by sales at franchise restaurants, as approximately 100% of current restaurants are franchised. We do not record franchise sales as revenues; however, our franchise revenues include royalties based on a percentage of franchise sales.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended June 30,

(in US$ millions, except per share data)

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

Total Revenues

$

1,400

$

1,343

Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders and Noncontrolling Interests

$

257

$

313

Diluted Earnings per Share

$

0.55

$

0.66






TH Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

287

$

286

BK Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

252

$

236

PLK Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

41

$

40

Adjusted EBITDA(2)

$

580

$

562






Adjusted Net Income(2)

$

331

$

313

Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share(2)

$

0.71

$

0.66







As of June 30,

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

LTM Free Cash Flow(2)

$

1,275

$

1,141

Net Debt

$

11,218

$

11,254

Net Leverage(2)

5.0x

5.0x








(1)

TH Adjusted EBITDA, BK Adjusted EBITDA and PLK Adjusted EBITDA are our measures of segment profitability.

(2)

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share, LTM Free Cash Flow, and Net Leverage are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further detail.

Effective January 1, 2019, we adopted the new lease accounting standard ("New Standard"). Our consolidated financial statements for 2019 reflect the application of the New Standard, while our consolidated financial statements for 2018 were prepared under the guidance of the previously applicable lease accounting standard ("Previous Standard").

The year-over-year change in Total Revenues on a GAAP basis was primarily driven by system-wide sales growth,  the impact of the New Standard on franchise and property revenues and an increase in supply chain sales, partially offset by FX movements.

The decrease in Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders and Noncontrolling Interests for the second quarter was primarily driven by an increase in income tax expense provision resulting from an adjustment related to a prior restructuring transaction that is not applicable to ongoing operations and unfavorable results from other operating expenses (income), net driven by FX movements.

The year-over year change in Adjusted EBITDA on an organic basis was primarily driven by system-wide sales growth.

TH Segment Results 

Three Months Ended June 30,

(in US$ millions)

2019

2018


(Unaudited)

System-wide Sales Growth

1.6 %

2.2 %

System-wide Sales

$

1,716

$

1,742

Comparable Sales

0.5 %

— %







Net Restaurant Growth

1.6 %

3.0 %

System Restaurant Count at Period End

4,872

4,794







Sales

$

551

$

548

Franchise and Property Revenues

$

291

$

275

Total Revenues

$

842

$

823







Cost of Sales

$

420

$

417

Franchise and Property Expenses

$

90

$

68

Segment SG&A

$

77

$

80

Segment Depreciation and Amortization

$

26

$

26

Adjusted EBITDA(1)(3)

$

287

$

286









(3)

TH Adjusted EBITDA includes $5 million and $3 million of cash distributions received from equity method investments for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

For the second quarter of 2019, system-wide sales growth was primarily driven by net restaurant growth of 1.6%. Comparable sales were 0.5%, including Canada comparable sales of 0.7%.

The year-over-year change in GAAP Total Revenues was primarily driven by supply chain sales and the impact of the New Standard on franchise and property revenues, partially offset by FX movements. On an organic basis, the year-over-year change in Total Revenues was primarily driven by supply chain sales.

The year-over-year change in Adjusted EBITDA on a GAAP and on an organic basis was primarily driven by supply chain sales and system-wide sales growth. This is primarily offset by FX movements on a GAAP basis.

BK Segment Results

Three Months Ended June 30,

(in US$ millions)

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

System-wide Sales Growth

9.8 %

8.4 %

System-wide Sales

$

5,717

$

5,403

Comparable Sales

3.6 %

1.8 %






Net Restaurant Growth

5.8 %

6.4 %

System Restaurant Count at Period End

18,008

17,022






Sales

$

19

$

19

Franchise and Property Revenues

$

428

$

399

Total Revenues

$

447

$

418






Cost of Sales

$

17

$

17

Franchise and Property Expenses

$

42

$

32

Segment SG&A

$

149

$

146

Segment Depreciation and Amortization

$

12

$

12

Adjusted EBITDA(1)(4)

$

252

$

236


(4)

BK Adjusted EBITDA includes $1 million of cash distributions received from equity method investments for the three months ended June 30, 2019.  No cash distributions were received from equity method investments for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

For the second quarter of 2019, system-wide sales growth was driven by net restaurant growth of 5.8% as well as comparable sales of 3.6%, including US comparable sales of 0.5%.

The year-over-year change in GAAP Total Revenues was primarily driven by system-wide sales growth and the impact of the New Standard on franchise and property revenues, partially offset by FX movements. On an organic basis, the year-over-year change in Total Revenues was primarily driven by system-wide sales growth.

The year-over-year change in Adjusted EBITDA on a GAAP and on an organic basis was primarily driven by system-wide sales growth. This is partially offset by FX movements on a GAAP basis.

PLK Segment Results

Three Months Ended June 30,

(in US$ millions)

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

System-wide Sales Growth

8.8%

10.7%

System-wide Sales

$

1,012

$

938

Comparable Sales

3.0%

2.9%






Net Restaurant Growth

6.1%

7.5%

System Restaurant Count at Period End

3,156

2,975






Sales

$

19

$

19

Franchise and Property Revenues

$

92

$

83

Total Revenues

$

111

$

102






Cost of Sales

$

16

$

15

Franchise and Property Expenses

$

3

$

3

Segment SG&A

$

54

$

47

Segment Depreciation and Amortization

$

3

$

2

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

41

$

40

For the second quarter of 2019, system-wide sales growth was driven by net restaurant growth of 6.1% as well as comparable sales of 3.0%, including US comparable sales of 2.9%.

The year-over-year change in Total Revenues on a GAAP and on an organic basis was primarily driven by system-wide sales growth.

The year-over-year change in Adjusted EBITDA on a GAAP and on an organic basis was primarily driven by system-wide sales growth, partially offset by higher SG&A.

Cash and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2019, total debt was $12.2 billion, net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents of $1.0 billion) was $11.2 billion, and net leverage was 5.0x. The RBI Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.50 per common share and partnership exchangeable unit of Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership for the third quarter of 2019. The dividend will be payable on October 3, 2019 to shareholders and unitholders of record at the close of business on September 17, 2019.

Investor Conference Call

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI") is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with ~$32 billion in system-wide sales and over 26,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. RBI owns three of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, and POPEYES®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for over 45 years. To learn more about RBI, please visit the company's website at www.rbi.com.

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenues:






Sales

$

589

$

586

$

1,111

$

1,134

Franchise and property revenues

811

757

1,555

1,463

Total revenues

1,400

1,343

2,666

2,597

Operating costs and expenses:






Cost of sales

453

449

859

878

Franchise and property expenses

135

103

268

207

Selling, general and administrative expenses

316

318

628

619

(Income) loss from equity method investments

2

1


(13)

Other operating expenses (income), net

3

(30)

(14)

(17)

Total operating costs and expenses

909

841

1,741

1,674

Income from operations

491

502

925

923

Interest expense, net

137

130

269

270

Income before income taxes

354

372

656

653

Income tax expense

97

58

153

60

Net income

257

314

503

593

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

115

147

226

278

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

142

$

167

$

277

$

315

Earnings per common share






Basic

$

0.56

$

0.67

$

1.09

$

1.27

Diluted

$

0.55

$

0.66

$

1.07

$

1.25

Weighted average shares outstanding






Basic

255

249

254

248

Diluted

469

474

468

474

Cash dividends declared per common share

$

0.50

$

0.45

$

1.00

$

0.90

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except share data)
(Unaudited)

As of

June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

ASSETS


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,028

$

913

Accounts and notes receivable, net of allowance of $16 and $14,
respectively

476

452

Inventories, net

81

75

Prepaids and other current assets

69

60

Total current assets

1,654

1,500

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of
$680 and $704, respectively

2,007

1,996

Operating lease assets, net

1,154

Intangible assets, net

10,543

10,463

Goodwill

5,625

5,486

Net investment in property leased to franchisees

47

54

Other assets, net

695

642

Total assets

$

21,725

$

20,141

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current liabilities:


Accounts and drafts payable

$

486

$

513

Other accrued liabilities

699

637

Gift card liability

106

167

Current portion of long term debt and finance leases

92

91

Total current liabilities

1,383

1,408

Term debt, net of current portion

11,737

11,823

Finance leases, net of current portion

284

226

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

1,056

Other liabilities, net

1,730

1,547

Deferred income taxes, net

1,575

1,519

Total liabilities

17,765

16,523

Shareholders' equity:


Common shares, no par value; unlimited shares authorized at June 30,
2019 and December 31, 2018; 255,630,895 shares issued and outstanding
at June 30, 2019; 251,532,493 shares issued and outstanding at December
31, 2018

1,870

1,737

Retained earnings

704

674

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(717)

(800)

Total Restaurant Brands International Inc. shareholders' equity

1,857

1,611

Noncontrolling interests

2,103

2,007

Total shareholders' equity

3,960

3,618

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

21,725

$

20,141

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In millions of U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

Cash flows from operating activities:


Net income

$

503

$

593

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for)
operating activities:


Depreciation and amortization

92

93

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt issuance discount

15

14

(Income) loss from equity method investments


(13)

(Gain) loss on remeasurement of foreign denominated transactions

(3)

(16)

Net (gains) losses on derivatives

(34)

(15)

Share-based compensation expense

39

27

Deferred income taxes

23

(58)

Other

(3)

4

Changes in current assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and dispositions:


Accounts and notes receivable

(16)

36

Inventories and prepaids and other current assets

(10)

(16)

Accounts and drafts payable

(40)

(11)

Other accrued liabilities and gift card liability

(166)

(347)

Tenant inducements paid to franchisees

(8)

(13)

Other long-term assets and liabilities

83

9

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

475

287

Cash flows from investing activities:


Payments for property and equipment

(14)

(22)

Net proceeds from disposal of assets, restaurant closures, and refranchisings

22

3

Settlement/sale of derivatives, net

15

11

Other investing activities, net


9

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

23

1

Cash flows from financing activities:


Repayments of long-term debt and finance leases

(48)

(43)

Payment of dividends on common shares and distributions on Partnership
exchangeable units

(437)

(307)

Payments in connection with redemption of preferred shares


(60)

Proceeds from stock option exercises

80

29

Other financing activities, net

10

(2)

Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities

(395)

(383)

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

12

(15)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

115

(110)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

913

1,097

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

1,028

$

987

Supplemental cash flow disclosures:


Interest paid

$

292

$

274

Income taxes paid

$

127

$

374

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Key Operating Metrics

We evaluate our restaurants and assess our business based on the following operating metrics.

System-wide sales growth refers to the percentage change in sales at all franchise and company-owned restaurants in one period from the same period in the prior year. Comparable sales refers to the percentage change in restaurant sales in one period from the same prior year period for restaurants that have been open for 13 months or longer for TH and BK and 17 months or longer for PLK. System-wide sales growth and comparable sales are measured on a constant currency basis, which means that results exclude the effect of foreign currency translation and are calculated by translating prior year results at current year monthly average exchange rates. We analyze key operating metrics on a constant currency basis as this helps identify underlying business trends, without distortion from the effects of currency movements.

System-wide sales represent sales at all franchise restaurants and company-owned restaurants. We do not record franchise sales as revenues; however, our franchise revenues include royalties based on a percentage of franchise sales.

Net restaurant growth refers to the net increase in restaurant count (openings, net of closures) over a trailing twelve month period, divided by the restaurant count at the beginning of the trailing twelve month period.

Three Months Ended June 30,

KPIs by Market

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

System-wide Sales Growth




TH - Canada

1.5%

2.3%

TH - Rest of World

1.8%

1.4%

TH - Global

1.6%

2.2%






BK - US

1.5%

3.3%

BK - Rest of World

17.8%

13.4%

BK - Global

9.8%

8.4%






PLK - US

7.6%

8.7%

PLK - Rest of World

17.2%

25.2%

PLK - Global

8.8%

10.7%






System-wide Sales (in US$ millions)




TH - Canada

$

1,498

$

1,528

TH - Rest of World

$

218

$

214

TH - Global

$

1,716

$

1,742






BK - US

$

2,585

$

2,546

BK - Rest of World

$

3,132

$

2,857

BK - Global

$

5,717

$

5,403






PLK - US

$

876

$

814

PLK - Rest of World

$

136

$

124

PLK - Global

$

1,012

$

938






Comparable Sales




TH - Canada

0.7%

0.3%

TH - Rest of World

(0.6)%

(2.3)%

TH - Global

0.5%

— %






BK - US

0.5%

1.8%

BK - Rest of World

6.5%

1.8%

BK - Global

3.6%

1.8%






PLK - US

2.9%

1.8%

PLK - Rest of World

3.7%

11.9%

PLK - Global

3.0%

2.9%








As of June 30,

KPIs by Market

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

Net Restaurant Growth




TH - Canada

1.1%

2.4%

TH - Rest of World

3.8%

5.8%

TH - Global

1.6%

3.0%






BK - US

0.7%

1.2%

BK - Rest of World

9.5%

10.6%

BK - Global

5.8%

6.4%






PLK - US

5.0%

6.8%

PLK - Rest of World

9.6%

9.6%

PLK - Global

6.1%

7.5%






Restaurant Count




TH - Canada

3,979

3,934

TH - Rest of World

893

860

TH - Global

4,872

4,794






BK - US

7,272

7,218

BK - Rest of World

10,736

9,804

BK - Global

18,008

17,022






PLK - US

2,379

2,266

PLK - Rest of World

777

709

PLK - Global

3,156

2,975

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Supplemental Disclosure
(Unaudited)

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(in US$ millions)

2019

2018

2019

2018

Segment SG&A TH(1)

$

77

$

80

$

159

$

162

Segment SG&A BK(1)

149

146

290

286

Segment SG&A PLK(1)

54

47

103

93

Share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation
expense

19

16

44

31

Depreciation and amortization(2)

4

5

9

11

PLK Transaction costs



5



10

Corporate restructuring and tax advisory fees

11

7

17

14

Office centralization and relocation costs

2

12

6

12

Selling, general and administrative expenses

$

316

$

318

$

628

$

619


(1)

Segment SG&A includes segment selling expenses, including advertising fund expenses, and segment general and administrative expenses and excludes share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, PLK transaction costs, corporate restructuring and tax advisory fees, and office centralization and relocation costs

(2)

Segment depreciation and amortization reflects depreciation and amortization included in the respective segment cost of sales and the respective segment franchise and property expenses. Depreciation and amortization included in selling, general and administrative expenses reflects all other depreciation and amortization

Other Operating Expenses (Income), net

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(in US$ millions)

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net losses (gains) on disposal of assets, restaurant closures, and
refranchisings(3)

$

(10)

$

3

$

(7)

$

10

Litigation settlement (gains) and reserves, net




(6)

Net losses (gains) on foreign exchange(4)

12

(33)

(3)

(16)

Other, net

1


(4)

(5)

Other operating expenses (income), net

$

3

$

(30)

$

(14)

$

(17)


(3)

Net losses (gains) on disposal of assets, restaurant closures, and refranchisings represent sales of properties and other costs related to restaurant closures and refranchisings. Gains and losses recognized in the current period may reflect certain costs related to closures and refranchisings that occurred in previous periods

(4)

Net losses (gains) on foreign exchange is primarily related to revaluation of foreign denominated assets and liabilities

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

Below, we define the non-GAAP financial measures, provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), and discuss the reasons why we believe this information is useful to management and may be useful to investors. These measures do not have standardized meanings under GAAP and may differ from similarly captioned measures of other companies in our industry.

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, RBI reports the following non-GAAP financial measures: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, LTM Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share ("Adjusted Diluted EPS"), Organic revenue growth, Organic Adjusted EBITDA growth, Free Cash Flow and Net Leverage. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in assessing our operating performance or liquidity, as it provides them with the same tools that management uses to evaluate our performance and is responsive to questions we receive from both investors and analysts. By disclosing these non-GAAP measures, we intend to provide investors with a consistent comparison of our operating results and trends for the periods presented.

EBITDA is defined as earnings (net income or loss) before interest expense, net, (gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt, income tax (benefit) expense, and depreciation and amortization and is used by management to measure operating performance of the business. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding the non-cash impact of share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense and (income) loss from equity method investments, net of cash distributions received from equity method investments, as well as other operating expenses (income), net. Other specifically identified costs associated with non-recurring projects are also excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, including PLK transaction costs associated with the acquisition of Popeyes, corporate restructuring and tax advisory fees, and office centralization and relocation costs. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to measure operating performance of the business, excluding these non-cash and other specifically identified items that management believes are not relevant to management's assessment of operating performance or the performance of an acquired business. Adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, also represents our measure of segment income for each of our three operating segments.

LTM Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve month period to the date reported. LTM Adjusted EBITDA as of June 30, 2019 is the sum of the Adjusted EBITDA for the quarters ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, while LTM Adjusted EBITDA as of June 30, 2018 is the sum of the Adjusted EBITDA for the quarters ended June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2017.  A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA for each of those quarters were included in our press release attached as Exhibit 99 to our Form 8-Ks filed with the SEC on April 29, 2019, February 11, 2019, October 23, 2018 and August 1, 2018.

Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income excluding (i) franchise agreement amortization, which is a non-cash expense arising as a result of acquisition accounting that may hinder the comparability of our operating results to our industry peers, (ii) amortization of deferred financing costs and debt issuance discount, a non-cash component of interest expense, and interest expense and (gains) losses on early extinguishment of debt, which represents non-cash interest expense related to losses reclassified from accumulated comprehensive income (loss) into interest expense in connection with interest rate swaps settled in May 2015 and non-cash charges that vary by the timing, terms and size of debt financing transactions, (iii) (income) loss from equity method investments, net of cash distributions received from equity method investments, (iv) other operating expenses (income), net, and (v) other specifically identified costs associated with non-recurring projects.

Adjusted Diluted EPS is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income by the number of diluted shares of RBI during the reporting period. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS are used by management to evaluate the operating performance of the business, excluding certain non-cash and other specifically identified items that management believes are not relevant to management's assessment of operating performance or the performance of an acquired business.

Net Leverage is defined as net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) divided by Adjusted EBITDA. Net Leverage is a performance measure that we believe provides investors a more complete understanding of our leverage position and borrowing capacity after factoring in cash and cash equivalents that eventually could be used to repay outstanding debt.

Revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA growth, on an organic basis, are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of FX movements. Management believes that organic growth is an important metric for measuring the operating performance of our business as it helps identify underlying business trends, without distortion from the effects of FX movements. We calculate the impact of FX movements by translating prior year results at current year monthly average exchange rates. Additionally, for comparability purposes, we are calculating organic growth under Previous Standard for both periods presented.

Free Cash Flow is the total of Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities minus Payments for property and equipment. Free Cash Flow is a liquidity measure used by management as one factor in determining the amount of cash that is available for working capital needs or other uses of cash, however, it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures. Commencing in the first quarter of 2019, we changed our calculation of Free Cash Flow to be defined as Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities minus Payments for property and equipment, as management believes that the other components of Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities that were previously included in the definition (such as restaurant closures/refranchisings and settlement of derivatives) are not core to the business and are subject to significant quarterly fluctuations.

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Organic Growth in Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
(Unaudited)

(in US$ millions)

Q2 '19

Q2 '18

Q2 '19 vs. Q2 '18

Impact of
New Standard

Impact of FX
Movements

Organic Growth

Revenue





















TH

$

842

$

823

$

19

2.3%

$

22

$

(25)

$

22

2.8%

BK

$

447

$

418

$

29

6.9%

$

10

$

(9)

$

28

6.4%

PLK

$

111

$

102

$

9

9.0%

$

1

$

(1)

$

9

8.8%






















Total Revenues

$

1,400

$

1,343

$

57

4.2%

$

33

$

(35)

$

59

4.4%

Adjusted EBITDA