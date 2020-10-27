Restaurant Brands International Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

RBI generates over 94% of prior-year system-wide sales in Q3 with over 96% of restaurants open globally as of September

Significant sequential increase in cash flow from operations to over $400 million during the third quarter

Installation of digital menu boards to transform over 10,000 drive-thrus across the US and Canada by mid-2022

Progress behind initiatives in product quality, digital and development positions brands for long-term growth

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) (TSX: QSP) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Jose Cil, Chief Executive Officer of Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI") commented, "Our results this quarter are once again a testament to the incredibly hard work our team members, restaurant owners and employees have put in to re-open our restaurants and continue serving millions of guests every day. Looking forward, we are very well-positioned to navigate through a wide range of possible scenarios, especially given the strength of our network of drive-thrus and fast-growing delivery channel."

"Despite our continued near-term focus on confronting the challenges presented by this global health crisis, we continue to make progress behind our long-term vision for the business, including modernizing our brands by leveraging the technology capabilities we've built in recent years. We are excited to roll out digital drive-thru menu boards to over 10,000 Tim Hortons and Burger King restaurants in the US and Canada, the bulk of which will be installed by the end of next year," added Cil.

"We are fortunate to have a diversified, well-capitalized network of partners around the world and we are working closely with each of them on plans to capitalize on emerging opportunities and return to growth in 2021," concluded Cil.

Consolidated Operational Highlights Three Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019



(Unaudited) System-wide Sales Growth









TH

(13.7)%



(0.1)% BK

(7.9)%



10.7% PLK

21.5%



15.6% Consolidated

(5.4)%



8.9% System-wide Sales (in US$ millions)









TH $ 1,520

$ 1,774 BK $ 5,484

$ 6,010 PLK $ 1,331

$ 1,103 Consolidated $ 8,335

$ 8,887 Net Restaurant Growth









TH

1.0%



1.7% BK

2.4%



5.8% PLK

7.1%



5.6% Consolidated

2.7%



5.0% System Restaurant Count at Period End









TH

4,934



4,887 BK

18,675



18,232 PLK

3,418



3,192 Consolidated

27,027



26,311 Comparable Sales









TH

(12.5)%



(1.4)% BK

(7.0)%



4.8% PLK

17.4%



9.7%

Note: System-wide sales growth and comparable sales are calculated on a constant currency basis and include sales at franchise restaurants and company-owned restaurants. System-wide sales are driven by sales at franchise restaurants, as approximately 100% of current restaurants are franchised. We do not record franchise sales as revenues; however, our franchise revenues include royalties based on a percentage of franchise sales. Additionally, if a restaurant is closed for a significant portion of a month, the restaurant is excluded from the monthly comparable sales calculation.

Consolidated Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended September 30, (in US$ millions, except per share data) 2020

2019

(Unaudited) Total Revenues $ 1,337



$ 1,458 Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders and Noncontrolling Interests $ 223



$ 351 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.47



$ 0.75







TH Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 258



$ 301 BK Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 245



$ 254 PLK Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 58



$ 47 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 561



$ 602







Adjusted Net Income(2) $ 320



$ 337 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share(2) $ 0.68



$ 0.72



As of September 30,

2020

2019

(Unaudited) LTM Free Cash Flow(2) $ 1,072

$ 1,338 Net Debt $ 10,931

$ 11,023 Net Leverage(2) 5.5x



4.9x





(1) TH Adjusted EBITDA, BK Adjusted EBITDA and PLK Adjusted EBITDA are our measures of segment profitability.



(2) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share, LTM Free Cash Flow, and Net Leverage are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further detail.

The year-over-year change in Total Revenues on an as reported basis was primarily driven by a decline in system-wide sales at Tim Hortons and Burger King and a decrease in supply chain sales, partially offset by an increase in system-wide sales at Popeyes. FX movements also contributed to the year-over-year decrease in Total Revenues on an as reported basis.

The decrease in Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders and Noncontrolling Interests for the third quarter was primarily driven by an unfavorable change in the results from other operating expenses (income), net, a decrease in Tim Hortons segment income, an unfavorable change from the impact of equity method investments driven by the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the non-recurrence of a non-cash dilution gain during 2019, and a decrease in Burger King segment income, partially offset by a decrease in income tax expense, an increase in Popeyes segment income and a decrease in interest expense, net.

The year-over year change in Adjusted EBITDA on an as reported and on an organic basis was primarily driven by the decrease in Tim Hortons and Burger King Adjusted EBITDA, partially offset by an increase in Popeyes Adjusted EBITDA.

Our results this quarter continued to be impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic, but we continued to make progress on reopening stores that had been temporarily closed.

As of the end of September, 96% of our restaurants were open worldwide, including substantially all of our restaurants in North America, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East and Africa and approximately 92% of our restaurants in Latin America.

While we do not know the future impact COVID-19 will have on our business, or when our business will fully return to normal operations, we expect to see a continued impact from COVID-19 on our results in the fourth quarter.

TH Segment Results



Three Months Ended September 30, (in US$ millions) 2020

2019

(Unaudited) System-wide Sales Growth

(13.7) %



(0.1) % System-wide Sales $ 1,520



$ 1,774

Comparable Sales

(12.5) %



(1.4) %















Net Restaurant Growth

1.0%





1.7 % System Restaurant Count at Period End

4,934





4,887

















Sales $ 506



$ 584

Franchise and Property Revenues $ 256



$ 297

Total Revenues $ 762



$ 881

















Cost of Sales $ 388



$ 441

Franchise and Property Expenses $ 83



$ 91

Segment SG&A $ 63



$ 77

Segment Depreciation and Amortization $ 28



$ 28

Adjusted EBITDA(1)(3) $ 258



$ 301







(3) TH Adjusted EBITDA includes $2 million and $3 million of cash distributions received from equity method investments for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

For the third quarter of 2020, the decrease in system-wide sales was primarily driven by comparable sales of (12.5)%, including Canada comparable sales of (13.7)%, as well as the temporary closure of certain restaurants related to the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by net restaurant growth of 1.0%.

The year-over-year change in Total Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA on an as reported and on an organic basis was primarily driven by the decrease in system-wide sales. This decrease was also driven by FX movements on an as reported basis.

BK Segment Results





Three Months Ended September 30, (in US$ millions)

2020



2019



(Unaudited) System-wide Sales Growth

(7.9) %



10.7 % System-wide Sales $ 5,484



$ 6,010

Comparable Sales

(7.0) %



4.8 %















Net Restaurant Growth

2.4 %



5.8 % System Restaurant Count at Period End

18,675





18,232

















Sales $ 17



$ 19

Franchise and Property Revenues $ 416



$ 438

Total Revenues $ 433



$ 457

















Cost of Sales $ 16



$ 18

Franchise and Property Expenses $ 42



$ 39

Segment SG&A $ 142



$ 159

Segment Depreciation and Amortization $ 13



$ 12

Adjusted EBITDA(1)(4) $ 245



$ 254



(4) No cash distributions were received from equity method investments for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.

For the third quarter of 2020, the decrease in system-wide sales was driven by a decrease in comparable sales of (7.0)%, including a decrease in US comparable sales of (3.2)%, as well as the temporary closure of certain restaurants related to the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by net restaurant growth of 2.4%.

The year-over-year change in Total Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA on an as reported and on an organic basis was primarily driven by the decrease in system-wide sales. This decrease was also driven by FX movements on an as reported basis.

PLK Segment Results





Three Months Ended September 30, (in US$ millions)

2020



2019



(Unaudited) System-wide Sales Growth

21.5 %



15.6 % System-wide Sales $ 1,331



$ 1,103

Comparable Sales

17.4 %



9.7 %















Net Restaurant Growth

7.1 %



5.6 % System Restaurant Count at Period End

3,418





3,192

















Sales $ 18



$ 21

Franchise and Property Revenues $ 124



$ 99

Total Revenues $ 142



$ 120

















Cost of Sales $ 14



$ 16

Franchise and Property Expenses $ 3



$ 3

Segment SG&A $ 70



$ 56

Segment Depreciation and Amortization $ 2



$ 2

Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 58



$ 47



For the third quarter of 2020, system-wide sales growth was driven by comparable sales growth of 17.4%, including US comparable sales growth of 19.7%, as well as net restaurant growth of 7.1%, partially offset by the temporary closure of certain restaurants related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The year-over-year change in Total Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA on an as reported and on an organic basis was primarily driven by system-wide sales growth.

Cash and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2020, total debt was $12.9 billion, net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents of $1.9 billion) was $10.9 billion, and net leverage was 5.5x. Our cash balance at quarter end does not reflect the use of $380 million to settle the exchange of approximately 6.8 million exchangeable units of Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership in October 2020.

Following quarter end, we issued $1.4 billion of 4.0% Second Lien Notes due 2030 and redeemed $1.35 billion of our 5.0% Second Lien Notes due 2025. We expect to close the issuance of an additional $1.5 billion of new 4.0% Second Lien Notes due 2030 and $750 million of new 3.5% First Lien Notes due 2029 in November and thereafter redeem the remaining $1.45 billion of 5.0% Second Lien Notes due 2025 and $725 million of our 4.25% First Lien Notes due 2024.

The RBI Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.52 per common share and partnership exchangeable unit of Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership for the fourth quarter of 2020. The dividend will be payable on January 5, 2021 to shareholders and unitholders of record at the close of business on December 21, 2020.

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September

30,

Nine Months Ended

September

30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues:













Sales $ 541

$ 624

$ 1,450

$ 1,735 Franchise and property revenues 796

834

2,160

2,389 Total revenues 1,337

1,458

3,610

4,124 Operating costs and expenses:













Cost of sales 418

475

1,156

1,334 Franchise and property expenses 128

133

388

401 Selling, general and administrative expenses 302

320

922

948 (Income) loss from equity method investments 18

(11)

36

(11) Other operating expenses (income), net 54

(30)

59

(44) Total operating costs and expenses 920

887

2,561

2,628 Income from operations 417

571

1,049

1,496 Interest expense, net 129

137

376

406 Loss on early extinguishment of debt —

4

—

4 Income before income taxes 288

430

673

1,086 Income tax expense 65

79

62

232 Net income 223

351

611

854 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 78

150

216

376 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 145

$ 201

$ 395

$ 478 Earnings per common share













Basic $ 0.48

$ 0.76

$ 1.31

$ 1.85 Diluted $ 0.47

$ 0.75

$ 1.30

$ 1.82 Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic 303

267

301

258 Diluted 470

470

469

469 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.52

$ 0.50

$ 1.56

$ 1.50

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions of U.S. dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)



As of

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,919

$ 1,533 Accounts and notes receivable, net of allowance of $37 and $13,

respectively 589

527 Inventories, net 87

84 Prepaids and other current assets 85

52 Total current assets 2,680

2,196 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $831 and $746, respectively 1,975

2,007 Operating lease assets, net 1,122

1,176 Intangible assets, net 10,415

10,563 Goodwill 5,571

5,651 Net investment in property leased to franchisees 63

48 Other assets, net 707

719 Total assets $ 22,533

$ 22,360 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts and drafts payable $ 523

$ 644 Other accrued liabilities 883

790 Gift card liability 108

168 Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases 107

101 Total current liabilities 1,621

1,703 Long-term debt, net of current portion 12,300

11,759 Finance leases, net of current portion 304

288 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,054

1,089 Other liabilities, net 1,917

1,698 Deferred income taxes, net 1,422

1,564 Total liabilities 18,618

18,101 Shareholders' equity:





Common shares, no par value; unlimited shares authorized at

September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 303,877,203 shares issued and

outstanding at September 30, 2020; 298,281,081 shares issued and

outstanding at December 31, 2019 2,648

2,478 Retained earnings 692

775 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (997)

(763) Total Restaurant Brands International Inc. shareholders' equity 2,343

2,490 Noncontrolling interests 1,572

1,769 Total shareholders' equity 3,915

4,259 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 22,533

$ 22,360

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In millions of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 611

$ 854 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 139

139 Premiums paid and non-cash loss on early extinguishment of debt —

4 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt issuance discount 19

22 (Income) loss from equity method investments 36

(11) (Gain) loss on remeasurement of foreign denominated transactions 54

(38) Net (gains) losses on derivatives 14

(43) Share-based compensation expense 55

56 Deferred income taxes (120)

(16) Other 23

1 Changes in current assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and dispositions:





Accounts and notes receivable (83)

(7) Inventories and prepaids and other current assets (21)

(34) Accounts and drafts payable (110)

(15) Other accrued liabilities and gift card liability (12)

(85) Tenant inducements paid to franchisees (7)

(13) Other long-term assets and liabilities 10

97 Net cash provided by operating activities 608

911 Cash flows from investing activities:





Payments for property and equipment (71)

(32) Net proceeds from disposal of assets, restaurant closures, and refranchisings 9

22 Settlement/sale of derivatives, net 29

17 Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities (33)

7 Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from revolving line of credit and long-term debt 1,585

750 Repayments of revolving line of credit, long-term debt and finance leases (1,071)

(290) Payment of financing costs (10)

(13) Payment of dividends on common shares and distributions on Partnership exchangeable units (716)

(669) Proceeds from stock option exercises 60

99 (Payments) proceeds from derivatives (29)

17 Other financing activities, net (1)

— Net cash used for financing activities (182)

(106) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (7)

7 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 386

819 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,533

913 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,919

$ 1,732 Supplemental cash flow disclosures:





Interest paid $ 315

$ 433 Income taxes paid $ 163

$ 171

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Key Operating Metrics

We evaluate our restaurants and assess our business based on the following operating metrics.

System-wide sales growth refers to the percentage change in sales at all franchise and company-owned restaurants in one period from the same period in the prior year. Comparable sales refers to the percentage change in restaurant sales in one period from the same prior year period for restaurants that have been open for 13 months or longer for TH and BK and 17 months or longer for PLK. Additionally, if a restaurant is closed for a significant portion of a month, the restaurant is excluded from the monthly comparable sales calculation. System-wide sales growth and comparable sales are measured on a constant currency basis, which means that results exclude the effect of foreign currency translation and are calculated by translating prior year results at current year monthly average exchange rates. We analyze key operating metrics on a constant currency basis as this helps identify underlying business trends, without distortion from the effects of currency movements.

System-wide sales represent sales at all franchise restaurants and company-owned restaurants. We do not record franchise sales as revenues; however, our franchise revenues include royalties based on a percentage of franchise sales.

Net restaurant growth refers to the net increase in restaurant count (openings, net of permanent closures) over a trailing twelve month period, divided by the restaurant count at the beginning of the trailing twelve month period.





Three Months Ended September 30, KPIs by Market

2020



2019



(Unaudited) System-wide Sales Growth









TH - Canada

(15.2) %



(0.1) % TH - Rest of World

(2.7) %



(0.3) % TH - Global

(13.7) %



(0.1) %











BK - US

(3.0) %



6.1 % BK - Rest of World

(11.9) %



14.6 % BK - Global

(7.9) %



10.7 %











PLK - US

24.1 %



15.2 % PLK - Rest of World

4.5 %



17.8 % PLK - Global

21.5 %



15.6 %











System-wide Sales (in US$ millions)









TH - Canada $ 1,310



$ 1,559

TH - Rest of World $ 210



$ 215

TH - Global $ 1,520



$ 1,774













BK - US $ 2,591



$ 2,673

BK - Rest of World $ 2,893



$ 3,337

BK - Global $ 5,484



$ 6,010













PLK - US $ 1,178



$ 950

PLK - Rest of World $ 153



$ 153

PLK - Global $ 1,331



$ 1,103













Comparable Sales









TH - Canada

(13.7) %



(1.2) % TH - Rest of World

(3.6) %



(2.7) % TH - Global

(12.5) %



(1.4) %











BK - US

(3.2) %



5.0 % BK - Rest of World

(10.3) %



4.7 % BK - Global

(7.0) %



4.8 %











PLK - US

19.7 %



10.2 % PLK - Rest of World

(0.3) %



6.3 % PLK - Global

17.4 %



9.7 %



As of September 30, KPIs by Market 2020

2019

(Unaudited) Net Restaurant Growth





TH - Canada (0.3) %

1.2 % TH - Rest of World 6.4 %

4.1 % TH - Global 1.0 %

1.7 %







BK - US (1.1) %

0.8 % BK - Rest of World 4.8 %

9.3 % BK - Global 2.4 %

5.8 %







PLK - US 5.8 %

5.1 % PLK - Rest of World 11.0 %

7.1 % PLK - Global 7.1 %

5.6 %







Restaurant Count





TH - Canada 3,981



3,991

TH - Rest of World 953



896

TH - Global 4,934



4,887









BK - US 7,216



7,298

BK - Rest of World 11,459



10,934

BK - Global 18,675



18,232









PLK - US 2,551



2,411

PLK - Rest of World 867



781

PLK - Global 3,418



3,192



RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Disclosure

(Unaudited)

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in US$ millions) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Segment SG&A TH(1) $ 63

$ 77

$ 211

$ 236 Segment SG&A BK(1) 142

159

422

449 Segment SG&A PLK(1) 70

56

201

159 Share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense 19

18

63

62 Depreciation and amortization(2) 5

5

14

14 Corporate restructuring and tax advisory fees 3

5

11

22 Office centralization and relocation costs —

—

—

6 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 302

$ 320

$ 922

$ 948

(1) Segment SG&A includes segment selling expenses, including advertising fund expenses, and segment general and administrative expenses and excludes share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, corporate restructuring and tax advisory fees, and office centralization and relocation costs.



(2) Segment depreciation and amortization reflects depreciation and amortization included in the respective segment cost of sales and the respective segment franchise and property expenses. Depreciation and amortization included in selling, general and administrative expenses reflects all other depreciation and amortization.

Other Operating Expenses (Income), net



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in US$ millions) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Net losses (gains) on disposal of assets, restaurant closures, and refranchisings(3) $ 4

$ 6

$ 2

$ (1) Litigation settlement (gains) and reserves, net 4

1

5

1 Net losses (gains) on foreign exchange(4) 44

(35)

54

(38) Other, net 2

(2)

(2)

(6) Other operating expenses (income), net $ 54

$ (30)

$ 59

$ (44)

(3) Net losses (gains) on disposal of assets, restaurant closures, and refranchisings represent sales of properties and other costs related to restaurant closures and refranchisings. Gains and losses recognized in the current period may reflect certain costs related to closures and refranchisings that occurred in previous periods.



(4) Net losses (gains) on foreign exchange is primarily related to revaluation of foreign denominated assets and liabilities.

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Below, we define the non-GAAP financial measures, provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), and discuss the reasons why we believe this information is useful to management and may be useful to investors. These measures do not have standardized meanings under GAAP and may differ from similarly captioned measures of other companies in our industry.

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, RBI reports the following non-GAAP financial measures: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, LTM Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share ("Adjusted Diluted EPS"), Organic revenue growth, Organic Adjusted EBITDA growth, Free Cash Flow and Net Leverage. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in assessing our operating performance or liquidity, as it provides them with the same tools that management uses to evaluate our performance or liquidity and is responsive to questions we receive from both investors and analysts. By disclosing these non-GAAP measures, we intend to provide investors with a consistent comparison of our operating results and trends for the periods presented.

EBITDA is defined as earnings (net income or loss) before interest expense, net, (gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt, income tax (benefit) expense, and depreciation and amortization and is used by management to measure operating performance of the business. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding (i) the non-cash impact of share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense, (ii) (income) loss from equity method investments, net of cash distributions received from equity method investments, (iii) other operating expenses (income), net, and (iv) income or expense from non-recurring projects and non-operating activities. For the periods referenced, this included costs incurred in connection with the centralization and relocation of our Canadian and U.S. restaurant support centers to new offices in Toronto, Ontario, and Miami, Florida, respectively and from professional advisory and consulting services associated with certain transformational corporate restructuring initiatives that rationalize our structure and optimize cash movements, including consulting services related to the interpretation of final and proposed regulations and guidance under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "Tax Act"). Management believes that these types of expenses are either not related to our underlying profitability drivers or not likely to re-occur in the foreseeable future and the varied timing, size and nature of these projects may cause volatility in our results unrelated to the performance of our core business that does not reflect trends of our core operations. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to measure operating performance of the business, excluding these non-cash and other specifically identified items that management believes are not relevant to management's assessment of our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, also represents our measure of segment income for each of our three operating segments.

LTM Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve month period to the date reported. LTM Adjusted EBITDA as of September 30, 2020 is the sum of the Adjusted EBITDA for the quarters ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, while LTM Adjusted EBITDA as of September 30, 2019 is the sum of the Adjusted EBITDA for the quarters ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA for each of those quarters was included in our press release attached as Exhibit 99 to our Form 8-Ks filed with the SEC on August 6, 2020, May 1, 2020, and February 10, 2020.

Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income excluding (i) franchise agreement amortization as a result of acquisition accounting, (ii) amortization of deferred financing costs and debt issuance discount, (iii) loss on early extinguishment of debt and interest expense, which represents non-cash interest expense related to losses reclassified from accumulated comprehensive income (loss) into interest expense in connection with interest rate swaps de-designated in May 2015 and November 2019, (iv) (income) loss from equity method investments, net of cash distributions received from equity method investments, (v) other operating expenses (income), net, and (vi) income or expense from non-recurring projects and non-operating activities (as described above).

Adjusted Diluted EPS is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income by the weighted average diluted shares outstanding of RBI during the reporting period. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS are used by management to evaluate the operating performance of the business, excluding certain non-cash and other specifically identified items that management believes are not relevant to management's assessment of operating performance or the performance of an acquired business.

Net Leverage is defined as net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) divided by LTM Adjusted EBITDA. Net Leverage is a performance measure that we believe provides investors a more complete understanding of our leverage position and borrowing capacity after factoring in cash and cash equivalents that eventually could be used to repay outstanding debt.

Revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA growth, on an organic basis, are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of FX movements. Management believes that organic growth is an important metric for measuring the operating performance of our business as it helps identify underlying business trends, without distortion from the effects of FX movements. We calculate the impact of FX movements by translating prior year results at current year monthly average exchange rates.

Free Cash Flow is the total of Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities minus Payments for property and equipment. Free Cash Flow is a liquidity measure used by management as one factor in determining the amount of cash that is available for working capital needs or other uses of cash, however, it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures.

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Organic Growth in Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

(Unaudited)











Impact of FX





Actual

Q3 '20 vs. Q3 '19

Movements

Organic Growth (in US$ millions) Q3 '20 Q3 '19

$ %

$

$ % Revenue



















TH $ 762 $ 881

$ (119) (13.4)%

$ (7)

$ (112) (12.7)% BK $ 433 $ 457

$ (24) (5.5)%

$ (2)

$ (22) (5.0)% PLK $ 142 $ 120

$ 22 17.8%

$ (1)

$ 23 18.1% Total Revenues $ 1,337 $ 1,458

$ (121) (8.3)%

$ (10)

$ (111) (7.7)% Adjusted EBITDA



















TH $ 258 $ 301

$ (43) (14.1)%

$ (2)

$ (41) (13.4)% BK $ 245 $ 254

$ (9) (3.3)%

$ (2)

$ (7) (2.3)% PLK $ 58 $ 47

$ 11 23.4%

$ (1)

$ 12 24.1% Adjusted EBITDA $ 561 $ 602

$ (41) (6.6)%

$ (5)

$ (36) (5.8)%

The change in Adjusted EBITDA during the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019 includes an increase of $14 million related to the temporary mismatch between advertising fund revenues and expenses which had a positive impact of approximately 2.3% on the organic Adjusted EBITDA growth rate.

Note: Percentage changes may not recalculate due to rounding.

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in US$ millions) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Segment income:













TH $ 258

$ 301

$ 594

$ 825 BK 245

254

605

728 PLK 58

47

164

129 Adjusted EBITDA 561

602

1,363

1,682 Share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense(1) 19

18

63

62 Corporate restructuring and tax advisory fees(2) 3

5

11

22 Office centralization and relocation costs(3) —

—

—

6 Impact of equity method investments(4) 20

(9)

42

1 Other operating expenses (income), net 54

(30)

59

(44) EBITDA 465

618

1,188

1,635 Depreciation and amortization 48

47

139

139 Income from operations 417

571

1,049

1,496 Interest expense, net 129

137

376

406 Loss on early extinguishment of debt —

4

—

4 Income tax expense(5) 65

79

62

232 Net income $ 223

$ 351

$ 611

$ 854

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in US$ millions, except per share data) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income $ 223

$ 351

$ 611

$ 854 Income tax expense(5) 65

79

62

232 Income before income taxes 288

430

673

1,086 Adjustments:













Franchise agreement amortization 9

8

25

23 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt issuance discount 7

7

19

22 Interest expense and loss on extinguished debt(6) 8

7

23

13 Corporate restructuring and tax advisory fees(2) 3

5

11

22 Office centralization and relocation costs(3) —

—

—

6 Impact of equity method investments(4) 20

(9)

42

1 Other operating expenses (income), net 54

(30)

59

(44) Total adjustments 101

(12)

179

43 Adjusted income before income taxes 389

418

852

1,129 Adjusted income tax expense(7) 69

81

151

206 Adjusted net income $ 320

$ 337

$ 701

$ 923 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.68

$ 0.72

$ 1.49

$ 1.97 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 470

470

469

469

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of Net Leverage and Free Cash Flow

(Unaudited)



As of (in US$ millions, except ratio) September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019 Long-term debt, net of current portion $ 12,300

$ 11,568 Finance leases, net of current portion 304

279 Current portion of long term debt and finance leases 107

776 Unamortized deferred financing costs and deferred issue discount 139

132 Total debt 12,850

12,755







Cash and cash equivalents 1,919

1,732 Net debt 10,931

11,023 LTM adjusted EBITDA 1,985

2,263 Net leverage 5.5x

4.9x



Nine Months Ended September 30,

Twelve Months

Ended December 31,

Twelve Months

Ended September 30, (in US$ millions) 2020

2019

2018

2019

2018

2020

2019 Calculation: A

B

C

D

E

A + D - B

B + E - C Net cash provided by operating

activities $ 608

$ 911

$ 673

$ 1,476

$ 1,165

$ 1,173

$ 1,403 Payments for property and

equipment (71)

(32)

(53)

(62)

(86)

(101)

(65) Free Cash flow $ 537

$ 879

$ 620

$ 1,414

$ 1,079

$ 1,072

$ 1,338



Nine

Months

Ended

September

30,

Six Months

Ended June

30,

Three

Months

Ended

September

30, (in US$ millions) 2020

2020

2020 Calculation: A

B

A - B Net cash provided by operating

activities $ 608

$ 196

$ 412 Payments for property and

equipment (71)

(39)

(32) Free Cash Flow $ 537

$ 157

$ 380

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Footnotes to Reconciliation Tables

(1) Represents share-based compensation expense associated with equity awards for the periods indicated; also includes the portion of annual non-cash incentive compensation expense that eligible employees elected to receive or are expected to elect to receive as common equity in lieu of their 2019 and 2020 cash bonus, respectively.



(2) Costs arising primarily from professional advisory and consulting services associated with certain transformational corporate restructuring initiatives that rationalize our structure and optimize cash movements, including consulting services related to the interpretation of final and proposed regulations and guidance under the Tax Act.



(3) In connection with the centralization and relocation of our Canadian and U.S. restaurant support centers to new offices in Toronto, Ontario, and Miami, Florida, respectively, we incurred certain non-operational expenses consisting primarily of duplicate rent expense, moving costs, and relocation-driven compensation expenses.



(4) Represents (i) (income) loss from equity method investments and (ii) cash distributions received from our equity method investments. Cash distributions received from our equity method investments is included in segment income.



(5) The effective tax rate during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 reflects a $64 million increase in deferred tax assets which decreased the effective tax rate by (9.5)% during the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Based on the analysis of final guidance related to the Tax Act received during these periods, a deferred tax asset was recorded. The effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 reflects a $37 million income tax expense provision adjustment related to a prior restructuring transaction not applicable to ongoing operations which increased our effective tax rate by 3.4% during the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Adjusted income tax expense excludes the impact of these adjustments.



(6) Represents loss on early extinguishment of debt and interest expense, which represents non-cash interest expense related to losses reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) into interest expense in connection with interest rate swaps de-designated in May 2015 and November 2019.



(7) Adjusted income tax expense includes the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments and is calculated using our statutory tax rate in the jurisdiction in which the costs were incurred.

