Restaurant Management Software Market to record USD 2.95 Bn growth | North America to occupy largest market share | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rising need for large-scale client management. The growing need for effective client management has created the demand for automation and restaurant management solutions in the hospitality industry. The adoption of automation and restaurant management software solutions is enabling restaurants to automate various processes, thus saving time and costs. For example, automated solutions help restaurants regularly follow up with their customers, understand their expectations, and build trust. Similarly, the use of restaurant management solutions enables efficient tracking of critical tasks, reduces operating time, and simplifies the booking process. Such benefits are increasing the adoption of restaurant management software, thereby driving market growth.

In addition, the growth of the food service industry will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. However, the complications associated with transitioning from traditional systems will restrict market growth.

Company Profiles

The market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of numerous vendors. The players in the market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as new product launches and M&As to remain competitive in the market. The report offers detailed insights on the competitive landscape and the products offered by some of the major players such as Fiserv Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Lightspeed Commerce Inc., Microsoft Corp., NCR Corp., Oracle Corp., Revel Systems Inc., Square Inc., Toast Inc., and TouchBistro Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the restaurant management software market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation by Deployment

By Deployment, the market is classified into on-premise and cloud-based.

The on-premise segment has the largest share of the market.

The real-time monitoring offered by on-premise solutions is driving the growth of the segment.

However, the market share of the cloud-based segment is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the cost-effectiveness and the convenience offered by cloud-based restaurant management software.

Market Segmentation by Geography

By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA.

, , APAC, , and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 46% of the global market share.

will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 46% of the global market share. Factors such as rapid urbanization, higher disposable incomes, the presence of a well-organized foodservice industry, and the presence of a large number of vendors are driving the growth of the restaurant management software market in North America .

. The US and Canada are the key markets for restaurant management software in North America .

Restaurant Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.04% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Fiserv Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Lightspeed Commerce Inc., Microsoft Corp., NCR Corp., Oracle Corp., Revel Systems Inc., Square Inc., Toast Inc., and TouchBistro Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

