Restaurant Operators Donate 10 Million Meals through Chick-fil-A Shared Table Program

"At Chick-fil-A, we are committed to making a positive impact in the local communities we serve, and the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program is one way we help care for those in need," said Rodney Bullard, vice president of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A. "We know that a nourishing meal is a critical need for millions of people, and we are so proud of the incredible milestone that restaurant Operators, their Team Members and partnering local organizations have reached together through this initiative. Not only is the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program a sustainable solution for utilizing surplus food, but it is also a program that makes a tangible impact in our communities as we continue to fight food insecurity."

In partnership with Food Donation Connection, the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program matches Chick-fil-A restaurants with local shelters, soup kitchens and nonprofits. Once matched, restaurant Team Members regularly package surplus food for partner organizations to pick up and distribute to those in need.

"About 80% of surplus food in our restaurant is now distributed through the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program," said Steve Lowery, Chick-fil-A Operator in Springfield, Missouri. "This includes items such as chicken, eggs, biscuits, as well as salads and wraps. Through this program, we've had the opportunity to fill a need in our community and we are humbled by the opportunity to give back in this way."

"We're thankful to be a partner of the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program, which helps us provide meals to hundreds of people in need every week," said Bill DeHass, director of community services for Clermont Senior Services Lifelong Learning Centers, which distributes food to seniors in Cincinnati, Ohio. "Through this partnership, seniors are provided a hot meal at our centers and thoroughly enjoy the dishes that incorporate Chick-fil-A menu items."

In addition to the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program, Chick-fil-A has an established partnership with Feeding America to further its commitment to fighting hunger. In honor of each new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A donates $25,000 to Feeding America, with the aim of funds being distributed to partners within the restaurant's community to aid in the fight against hunger. Since the Feeding America partnership began in 2020, Chick-fil-A has contributed $6 million to-date to advance Feeding America's mission of ensuring equitable access to nutritious food.

The Chick-fil-A Shared Table program is part of Chick-fil-A's corporate social responsibility efforts, which demonstrate our commitment to creating moments of care – for people, our communities, for others through our food and for our planet. To see other ways Chick-fil-A is positively impacting local communities, visit chick-fil-a.com/giving-back.

