Restaurants Are Finding Hope in a New Orleans-Based Software Company Providing $1 Million in Free Marketing Products and Services

MANDEVILLE, La., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DirectMail.io is a software company that has been providing marketing solutions for printers, agencies, franchises, and enterprise businesses since 2008. As restaurants are starting to open up after the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the company decided to restructure its business model in an effort to provide a free marketing solution to help restaurants.

The tested marketing strategy is already making an impact for local restaurants. It's simple, yet powerful, allowing restaurant owners to focus on the business while the marketing delivers the customers.

"We grew up in New Orleans," said founder Shawn Burst, "and food is part of the culture. Restaurants are more like extended family and they are really struggling right now. We brainstormed on a solution that we were confident could make an impact, tested it out ... and we were right."

Shawn is referring to the first couple of tests they ran before publicly offering this as a free program for restaurants. Daisy Dukes in Mandeville was considering shutting down everything and just waiting it out until they discovered DirectMail.io. Sales increased by 300%! "Some days I'm actually selling more than I did before the coronavirus closed our dining room," stated Brad Dahl, owner of Daisy Dukes. "I wish I would have had this software sooner."

The free program allows restaurants to create landing pages, promote using source links, advertise on Facebook, and orchestrate viral marketing using share promotions. All marketing leads and stats are collected in a CRM so they can continue to engage customers in the future. DirectMail.io is offering this to restaurants for 90 days, with no obligation or cost. During the 90 days, they will never have to put in a credit card. DirectMail.io is also offering daily webinars and help guides to provide advertising coaching and best practices in order to make the process of getting started extremely easy.

"Our goal is to allow restaurant owners to easily create a smart, inexpensive marketing campaign in a matter of minutes," says CMO Mike Paine. "It's important for them to be able to focus on their passion, creating great food, and let the software create the audience to enjoy it."

The software program is available right now to restaurants in the United States. Sign up at https://try.directmail.io/restaurants.

