Resthaven Breaks Ground on The Farmstead--Retirement Living for Today's Seniors

HOLLAND, Mich., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The retirement community West Michigan seniors have been eagerly awaiting is finally underway. The first shovel hit the ground on August 22, 2022, marking the beginning of construction of The Farmstead by Resthaven, the visionary behind the project.

The Farmstead by Resthaven, a new Independent Living and Assisted Living campus serving the greater Holland community, will be situated on the nearly 40 acres of vacant property near Van Raalte Park. Surrounded by nature and walking trails, it will provide a calm, quiet setting, while inviting plenty of opportunities for recreation, activities, and friendship building.

The sizable property accommodates a variety of residence styles, from single-family homes to duplexes to apartment buildings. All residences are designed to be spacious and modern, with open, accessible floor plans. Private rooms in the onsite assisted living and memory care building are also an option. No matter which housing option residents choose, they'll have the peace of mind of guaranteed access to Resthaven's continuum of care.

Though all the standalone homes are reserved, there are still a small number of apartments available. Those interested in securing a space are encouraged to contact Resthaven right away.

"We are so excited to finally enjoy maintenance-free living, after decades of mowing, shoveling, and home repair," say future residents Dave and Donna Hupe­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­. "When we decided to downsize, we really wanted a place where we could truly enjoy our retirement. The Farmstead offers everything we're looking for."

Another appealing feature of The Farmstead by Resthaven is the clubhouse, where residents can socialize, take classes, enjoy meals, and more. The Farmstead is also minutes away from the shops, eateries, and entertainment of downtown Holland.

"We heard clearly that seniors in Holland want to stay actively involved in their community," said Deedre Vriesman, President and CEO of Resthaven. "The Farmstead is in direct response to the need for more independent living and assisted living memory care in our community. Resthaven has been dedicated to caring for seniors for over 75 years and we are excited for The Farmstead which will help us do so for years to come."

Resthaven, the only faith-based, non-profit senior healthcare and living organization in Holland, has been a fixture in the community for more than 75 years. They've seen the needs of seniors first hand and have continually evolved their outlook and offerings to stay relevant—and be the resource today's families require. Knowing that seniors expect to have active, engaging retirement years, they've created The Farmstead as a Life Plan Community, where lifestyle, relationships, and physical and emotional wellbeing are priorities. With the added benefit of Resthaven's continuum of care, which includes assisted living, long-term nursing care, memory care, rehabilitation, and home care, residents will have the support they need now or anticipate needing in the future.

The Farmstead has been in design and planning since early 2019. Development of the project was slowed by the pandemic, but demand for the new units at The Farmstead remained high. The project is being designed by Atlanta, GA based architecture firm, THW Design . EV Construction will serve as the project's Construction Manager. EV anticipates having hundreds of local workers engaged in the construction process over the next 18 months.

John Parker, EV Construction's Vice President of Project Development shared, "EV Construction and Resthaven both celebrated 75 years of business during the pandemic. Our organizations have worked together for most of those years. As the world moves past the worst of the pandemic, we look forward to starting this next exciting project together."

Construction of The Farmstead by Resthaven will continue through 2023, with a grand opening expected in 2024. Resthaven recently celebrated the grand opening of The River Place, an independent living apartment residence that's also a Life Plan Community. Located amid the excitement of downtown Holland, this modern complex further demonstrates Resthaven's commitment to serving and responding to the needs of today's seniors.

