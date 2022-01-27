Restoration 1 CEO Gary Findley to be Featured on CBS's "Undercover Boss," Friday, March 11

WACO, Texas, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration 1® CEO Gary Findley will be featured on the Emmy Award-winning, hit television series "Undercover Boss," Friday, March 11 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.



"Participating on the show was beyond anything I could have imagined," said Findley. "It was an incredible experience. Not only did I meet amazing people and hear their stories, but I also got to experience some of the dirtiest and most essential jobs in our business from the viewpoint of those on the front lines who are doing the work and representing the brand every single day."

Dressed in a mullet wig, dyed beard and mustache, ripped western shirt and fake tattoos, Findley geared up and went to work in four different cities, including Dallas, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Denver. He was disguised as someone looking to get into the restoration industry and performed jobs including service calls for mold treatment, wet insulation removal, biohazard waste cleanup and more.

"I witnessed the emergency nature of this business firsthand and the critical need for dedicated service technicians who embrace 24/7 demands even in a pandemic," Findley said. "At every turn, I saw the skilled training of these employees and the customer service that they provide as the glue that holds our network together."

Viewers can follow and engage with the episode on Gary Findley's Twitter , and LinkedIn pages as well as "UNDERCOVER BOSS" social media on Twitter at @Undercover_CBS and Facebook at @UndercoverBossCBS. The official show hashtag is #UndercoverBoss.

About Restoration 1®

Founded in 2008, Restoration 1 is an award-winning franchise that specializes in a wide array of emergency mitigations, restoration and reconstructions services. An industry innovator, the Texas-based company uses advanced technologies and tools to perform restoration for both residential and commercial properties that have been damaged due to water, smoke, fire, mold, storms and more. There have been 360 agreements awarded throughout the U.S. with plans to expand to more than 500 locations nationwide in the next couple of years. For more information about Restoration 1, visit http://www.restoration1.com.

About "Undercover Boss"

"Undercover Boss" is a two-time Emmy Award-winning reality series that follows high-level executives as they slip anonymously into the rank-and-file of their own organizations. Each week, a different leader will sacrifice the comfort of their corner office for an undercover mission to examine the inner workings of their operation.

SOURCE Restoration 1®