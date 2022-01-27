Restoration Builders Promotes Michael Flores to Chief Operations Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Builders, Inc. ("Restoration Builders" or "The Company") today announced that Michael Flores has been promoted to Chief Operations Officer of its residential business.

Michael Flores is a respected roofing industry professional who brings over two decades of sales management, business development and entrepreneurial experience to his new position. He founded a highly successful roofing restoration business in the greater Chicago area. He strove to create a company which operated with integrity – one that homeowners and employees alike could trust and count on. The company rapidly grew to about 100 employees and contractors, and generated over $20 Million in annual revenue. Mr. Flores joined Restoration Builders in 2019 and most recently served as Central Regional Director.

While building the roofing business, Mr. Flores saw a need for workers who wanted to further their careers in the industry. He founded a school to assist workers in passing the state roofing exam. The business has helped over 1400 students pass the state examination and earn their license. He saw the same need for workers who wanted to enter the insurance adjustment field. He founded a school which has helped over 1,000 students pass the state public adjustor examination and earn their license.

"I am very proud to welcome Mike into the position of Chief Operations Officer for our residential business. Mike's vision, dedication to excellence, and collaborative approach to operations aligns perfectly with our culture and growth initiatives," said John Lorenz, Chairman and CEO of Restoration Builders. "Mike is a steady leader, with tremendous ability to motivate, energize and mentor each member of our team. He is one of the hardest working people I know, and he will bring ideas and perspectives that will help The Company continue to thrive, as we move forward on our very aggressive plan for growth."

Restoration Builders is the Nations' largest residential roofing contractor, founded in 2017 to meet explosive growth demands in the $210B+ insurance restoration industry. We are committed locally and prepared to serve wide scale for disaster response. The Company has 32 strategically located operations and is creating a multi-channel sales platform that includes a traditional in-home consultation, digital consultation, and commercial services. Our mission is to protect, restore, and build properties, strengthen families and support our communities.

