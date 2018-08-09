RestorationHQ Announces New Ownership

PHOENIX, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RestorationHQ, a leading Phoenix-area commercial restoration contractor, announces new ownership through a successful management buyout by Sergei Guk, who has more than 16 years of experience in every aspect of the restoration industry and is well-respected in the construction field.

"We both felt that the timing was right to officially pass the baton," said Tom Pritscher, former Managing Partner. "Sergei [Guk] and I share similar backgrounds and customer-focused values. Our customers have always come first, and they always will."

"We are excited by this new chapter in RestorationHQ's journey. Our success is built upon a solid foundation of management experience and the strength of our client relationships," said Guk. "As we continue to grow, RestorationHQ will continue to build upon that successful foundation by providing our clients with the exemplary services they have come to expect when they need us the most. We will always treat every job like it's a big deal because to our customers, it is."

RestorationHQ was founded in 2015 with the goal to deliver a better-quality methodology for the restoration process and the customer experience. "My decision for creating RestorationHQ was to start a company that specializes in the commercial real estate market and has a sole purpose of helping building owners and property managers recover from manmade or natural emergencies," said Guk. "With today's available technology, we can ensure faster, more efficient, better documented – and more effective – restoration services for our clients. When a company is trying to recover from an emergency, they don't need another vendor, they need a partner they can trust who will represent their best interests and get the job done right. They need a teammate!"

RestorationHQ is a Tempe-based restoration contractor. RestorationHQ specializes in commercial, retail and industrial properties. Our technicians are all certified and trained to handle a variety of emergency situations. Our team will rebuild and restore a property following all natural and unnatural catastrophes, including flood, fire and smoke damage, mold and asbestos removal, and other disaster recovery projects. With multiple certifications, RestorationHQ's professional, experienced technicians are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with the knowledge and skills to offer help when you need it most. For more information, please visit http://restorationhq.us. ROC# 295623

