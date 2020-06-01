Restoring the Consent of the Governed - E-book by Bill Bridgman

The book is Restoring the Consent of the Governed: The Public Check on Congress Will Hold It More Accountable for Serving the National Interest, by Bill Bridgman. It describes a new constitutional mechanism, the Public Check on Congress (PCC), by which the general public could hold the members of Congress, of both parties and both houses, jointly accountable for their performance. No more blaming the other guy.

Political influence would shift away from moneyed special interests, fringe political factions, and tribal party leaders. Instead, members of Congress would feel a powerful incentive to reach bipartisan consensus on our most important national priorities. These would include Pandemic response, immigration, fiscal responsibility, health care, election security, gun issues, choice/life issues, climate change, etc.

Many additional benefits arise from this new relationship between Congress and the public.

PCC would require an amendment to the Constitution. While that's a heavy lift, polls show that Americans are ready for serious structural reform if it can help restore our democracy to good health. That is the enormous potential of collective congressional accountability.

Restoring the Consent of the Governed includes a first draft of a constitutional amendment. Since it is a still-emerging concept, readers can offer their own refinements through the book's website and take part in rejuvenating our government.

https://www.publiccheckoncongress.com/

Bill Bridgman is a retired businessman who has spent the past several years in the political reform movement. He believes that Congress's dysfunction is due to an accountability gap where there is no incentive for its members to take joint bipartisan ownership of overall congressional performance. The Public Check on Congress, described in his e-book, Restoring the Consent of the Governed, fills that gap.

Bill is a native of the Twin Cities region of Minnesota and currently lives in the Chicago area. His children and grandchildren keep him focused on the existential governance challenges facing the next generations.

