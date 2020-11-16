Restructuring Professional Gennady Spivak Joins Clear Thinking Group

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Thinking Group LLC announced today that Gennady Spivak has joined the firm as a Managing Director. Mr. Spivak is an accomplished professional with a proven record in bankruptcy and insolvency, financial analysis, forensic accounting, fraud investigation, litigation support and wind down management.

Prior to joining Clear Thinking Group, Mr. Spivak was a Senior Manager in the Corporate Recovery & Litigation Services practice of a major accounting firm where he specialized in the fields of bankruptcy and insolvency, creditors' rights and litigation support. Mr. Spivak has worked as a financial advisor to debtors, unsecured creditors' committees, trustees, receivers, plan administrators, and other parties-in-interest in numerous bankruptcy proceedings. His experience includes liquidation and winddown management, claims administration, fraudulent conveyance and preference litigation and defense work.

Mr. Spivak began his career as a forensic accountant where he worked in insurance claim valuations in a variety of industries. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Business Administration in Public Accounting at Pace University.

Mr. Spivak is a Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor. He is a member of the American Bankruptcy Institute, the Turnaround Management Association, the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, and the Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors.

"Gennady is an outstanding addition to the CTG team. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our Value Preservation Practice Group. We know he will be a tremendous asset to the firm's clients," comments Stuart Kessler, President, Clear Thinking Group.

About Clear Thinking Group

Clear Thinking Group LLC is an award-winning advisory firm with a team of professionals who provide innovative solutions and hands-on support to its clients facing business challenges and opportunities. For further information, visit the firm's website at www.clearthinkinggroup.com.

