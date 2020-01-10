Resulticks to be Featured on the Big Ideas Stage for NRF 2020 Vision

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Resulticks , the world's fastest growing real-time conversation marketing solutions provider, today announced that it will be a featured presenter on the Big Ideas stage at NRF 2020 Vision, Retails Big Show. The announcement comes on the heels of the company's new offer management capability announcement and its ongoing North American expansion.

Resulticks executive vice president of sales, Sophie Pibouin, will introduce NRF audiences to the new essentials of customer engagement on Tuesday, January 14, during a session titled "The Fantastic Five: Remaining relevant in a digitally disruptive world." Pibouin's presentation will educate brands and marketers on the value of simultaneously leveraging actionable data, individualization, artificial intelligence, conversion attribution and blockchain to provide seamless customer experiences, drive conversion and accelerate revenue growth.

In addition to the Big Stage, Resulticks will also host live on-site demonstrations showcasing the power of digital voice assistant (DVA) marketing and the power of beacon technology to help bridge the online/offline gap and amplify the power of truly individualized in-store interactions and experiences.

NRF attendees will also learn about Resulticks' new offer management capabilities, including its offer engine and next best offer module, which empowers brands to create customized offers for each customer based on habitual purchasing behaviors and preferences.

"As our North American footprint rapidly expands, we're more excited than ever to offer brands the ultimate data-driven, real-time marketing solution for sustaining the kind of individualized engagement that powers top-line growth," said Redickaa Subrammanian, Resulticks co-founder and CEO. "We're delighted to share with NRF attendees the practical experiences and insights we've gleaned from helping some of the world's leading brands maximize the value of omnichannel marketing automation.

Resulticks will present on Tuesday, January 14 at 9:15am EST on Stage 5, Expo, Level 3. For more information about Resulticks's speaking session at NRF please click here. The Resulticks booth is located on Level 1, #327.

For more information on Resulticks, please click here or contact info@resulticks.com .

About Resulticks

Resulticks is a real-time, big-data-driven marketing cloud solution built from the ground up by experts in marketing, technology, and business strategy to deliver topline growth. Outcomes-focused and enabled by the world's first customer data blockchain, Resulticks equips brands to make a transformational leap to true omnichannel engagement. With its AI-powered, customer-centric approach and attribution at the segment-of-one level, Resulticks is changing how brands worldwide reach, acquire, and retain satisfied customers.

