Resulticks Welcomes Sophie Pibouin as Executive VP of Sales of the Americas

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Real-time omnichannel marketing solutions provider Resulticks has announced the expansion of the company's leadership team with the hire of Sophie Pibouin as Head of Sales, U.S. Resulticks' AI-powered platform provides users with segmented data and consumer behavior analytics, allowing marketers to create highly targeted and individualized campaigns across telecom, healthcare, banking, hospitality and other diverse industries.

Sophie Pibouin brings a global perspective, deep understanding of the market and unparallel expertise in propelling business growth. With two decades of executive experience including roles at IBM, SDL, Chronicle Solutions and CA Inc., she has led the strategic evolution and exceptional expansion of Fortune 500 and VC-backed high-tech companies, achieving record increases in sales and uplifts in competitiveness.

"The addition of Sophie to our executive team comes as we see strong opportunities across the region, which will play a significant role in Resulticks' forward growth strategy," said CEO and co-founder Redickaa Subrammanian. "Bringing deep marketing and global technology experience that complements our existing capabilities, she is well-positioned to be an integral asset to our U.S.-based clientele."

In her new role, Sophie will lead efforts to expand Resulticks' U.S. footprint and identify new opportunities for accelerated growth.

"I am delighted to be joining a rapidly growing organization that is delivering a holistic solution to its users," said Sophie Pibouin, Resulticks Executive VP of Sales of the Americas. "Resulticks' all-in-one cloud-based platform helps marketers understand and reach their audiences in a truly integrated way, and I am eager to bring that value to even more U.S.-based brands."

Prior to joining Resulticks, Sophie was the Worldwide Sales Leader at IBM Watson. A graduate of the University of Flaubert in France, she is based in New York City.

About Resulticks

Built from the ground up by marketers for marketers, Resulticks is a real-time conversation cloud-enabled by the world's first marketing data blockchain. With its big data-driven, AI-powered omnichannel approach, Resulticks is changing the marketing automation landscape worldwide. Resulticks has offices in the United States, India, Australia, and APAC. www.resulticks.com/

