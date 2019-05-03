Results from ExactVu Micro-Ultrasound Studies Featured Prominently at the American Urological Association's (AUA) 114th Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL

Micro-Ultrasound and its Significant Clinical Benefits are Featured at the Largest Prostate Cancer Conference in 2 Clinical Talks, 5 Oral Presentations and Clinical Posters and a Skills Symposium

CHICAGO, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Exact Imaging (www.exactimaging.com), the world's leader in high-resolution micro-ultrasound systems enabling real-time imaging and biopsy guidance for the prostate, and its ExactVu micro-ultrasound system will be featured prominently at the 114th Annual Meeting of the AUA (American Urological Association) in Chicago, IL from May 3 - 6, 2019. There will be a podium talk on the "High Resolution 29 MHz Micro-Ultrasound in the Diagnosis of Primary and Recurrent Prostate Cancer" (Session PD23-03) by Drs. Klotz and Woon (Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center, Toronto, CA) and a second podium talk on "A Multi-Institutional Randomized Controlled Trial Comparing Novel First Generation High-Resolution Micro-Ultrasound with Conventional Frequency Ultrasound for Transrectal Prostate Biopsy" (Session PD23-04) by Dr. Christian Pavlovich (Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, USA), both on Saturday, May 4, 2019. A Skills Enhancement Workshop on "Targeted Prostate Biopsies using Micro-Ultrasound" on Sunday, May 5th will feature the following 3 talks:

ExactVu Micro-Ultrasound for Targeted Prostate Biopsies: 2 Years of Clinical Experience and Growing Body of Clinical Evidence (Dr. Gregg Eure , Urology of Virginia , Virginia Beach, VA )





Comparison of Cancer Detection Rate of ExactVu Micro-Ultrasound vs. mpMRI/MRI Fusion (Dr. Rafael Sanchez-Salas , L'institut Mutualiste Montsouris (l'IMM), Paris , FR)





Significant Potential of 29 MHz Micro-Ultrasound for Urologic Imaging — and Potential for Personalized Treatment (Dr. Daniel Rukstalis , Wake Forest Baptist Health, Winston-Salem, NC )



In addition, the following 5 posters citing the clinical utility of the ExactVu micro-ultrasound system will also be presented at the conference:

Exact Imaging will also be exhibiting the ExactVu platform, along with the FusionVu application during the commercial exhibition in Booth #2111. The conference and exhibit will be held at the McCormick Place, Chicago, IL.

"The growing number of talks, posters and workshops on the ExactVu micro-ultrasound system reflects the utility and growing pervasiveness of micro-ultrasound as a leading tool for urologists worldwide to guide their targeted biopsies," says Randy AuCoin, Exact Imaging's President and CEO. "The ExactVu micro-ultrasound system provides the highest real-time resolution for targeted prostate biopsies. The results being presented from across our extensive network of customers shows the usefulness of the system for improving practitioners' abilities to visualize and guide their targeted prostate biopsies and then follow treatment pathways".

About Exact Imaging:



Exact Imaging (www.exactimaging.com) is the world's leader in high-resolution micro-ultrasound systems enabling real-time imaging and guided biopsies in the urological market for prostate cancer. Exact Imaging's ExactVu™ micro-ultrasound platform operates at 29 MHz and enables a whole new level of resolution with the benefits of ease of use, affordability, and is an extension of the current urological workflow. Using the Exact Imaging platform, urologists are able to visualize areas of interest in the prostate and specifically target biopsies at those areas. For those cases where MRI might assist, the FusionVu™ micro-US/MRI fusion application operates on the ExactVu micro-ultrasound platform and facilitates fast, simple MRI fusion-based targeting with the guidance of the micro-ultrasound system's 70-micron real-time resolution. The ExactVu micro-ultrasound system including the FusionVu application have received regulatory approval in the European Union (CE Mark), the United States (FDA 510(k)) and Canada (Health Canada medical device license).



