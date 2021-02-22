Results of Joint Special Meeting of Shareholders of Eaton Vance Mutual Funds

BOSTON, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In connection with the proposed acquisition of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) by Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) announced on October 8, 2020, shareholders of certain Eaton Vance mutual funds (each, a "Fund" and, collectively, the "Funds") were asked to approve new investment advisory agreements and, where applicable, new investment sub-advisory agreements for the Funds at a joint special meeting of shareholders held on February 18, 2021 (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, shareholders of the below-listed Funds approved new investment advisory agreements and, where applicable, new investment sub-advisory agreements:

Eaton Vance Growth Trust Eaton Vance Mutual Funds Trust Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital Select Equity Fund Eaton Vance AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund Eaton Vance Focused Global Opportunities Fund Eaton Vance Core Plus Bond Fund Eaton Vance Focused Growth Opportunities Fund Eaton Vance Emerging and Frontier Countries Equity Fund Eaton Vance Focused Value Opportunities Fund Eaton Vance Emerging Markets Debt Fund Eaton Vance Hexavest International Equity Fund Eaton Vance Emerging Markets Local Income Fund Eaton Vance International Small-Cap Fund Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund Eaton Vance Richard Bernstein All Asset Strategy Fund Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Fund Eaton Vance Richard Bernstein Equity Strategy Fund Eaton Vance Floating-Rate & High Income Fund Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Sciences Fund Eaton Vance Global Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Global Income Builder Fund

Eaton Vance Global Macro Absolute Return Advantage Fund Eaton Vance Investment Trust Eaton Vance Global Macro Absolute Return Fund Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Municipal Income Fund Eaton Vance Global Small-Cap Equity Fund Eaton Vance National Limited Maturity Municipal Income Fund Eaton Vance Government Opportunities Fund Eaton Vance New York Municipal Opportunities Fund Eaton Vance High Income Opportunities Fund Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Opportunities Fund Eaton Vance Multi-Asset Credit Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Government Income Fund Eaton Vance Municipals Trust Eaton Vance Short Duration High Income Fund Eaton Vance Arizona Municipal Income Fund Eaton Vance Short Duration Strategic Income Fund Eaton Vance California Municipal Opportunities Fund Eaton Vance Stock Fund Eaton Vance Connecticut Municipal Income Fund Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Equity Asset Allocation Fund Eaton Vance Georgia Municipal Income Fund Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dividend Income Fund Eaton Vance Maryland Municipal Income Fund Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Growth Fund 1.1 Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Income Fund Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Growth Fund 1.2 Eaton Vance Minnesota Municipal Income Fund Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Multi-Cap Growth Fund Eaton Vance Missouri Municipal Income Fund Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Small-Cap Fund Eaton Vance Municipal Opportunities Fund Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Value Fund Eaton Vance National Municipal Income Fund Parametric Commodity Strategy Fund Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Fund Parametric Dividend Income Fund Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Fund Parametric Emerging Markets Fund Eaton Vance North Carolina Municipal Income Fund Parametric International Equity Fund Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Fund Parametric Tax-Managed International Equity Fund Eaton Vance Oregon Municipal Income Fund Parametric Volatility Risk Premium – Defensive Fund Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Fund

Eaton Vance South Carolina Municipal Income Fund Eaton Vance Series Fund, Inc. Eaton Vance Virginia Municipal Income Fund Eaton Vance Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities Fund



Eaton Vance Municipals Trust II Eaton Vance Series Trust Eaton Vance High Yield Municipal Income Fund Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Growth Fund 1.0 Parametric TABS Intermediate-Term Municipal Bond Fund

Parametric TABS Short-Term Municipal Bond Fund Eaton Vance Series Trust II Parametric TABS 1-to-10 Year Laddered Municipal Bond Fund Eaton Vance Income Fund of Boston Parametric TABS 5-to-15 Year Laddered Municipal Bond Fund Parametric Tax-Managed Emerging Markets Fund Parametric TABS 10-to-20 Year Laddered Municipal Bond Fund



Eaton Vance Special Investment Trust Eaton Vance Variable Trust Eaton Vance Balanced Fund Eaton Vance VT Floating-Rate Income Fund Eaton Vance Core Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Dividend Builder Fund Eaton Vance NextShares Trust Eaton Vance Growth Fund Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares Eaton Vance Real Estate Fund Eaton Vance Stock NextShares Eaton Vance Short Duration Inflation-Protected Income Fund

Eaton Vance Small-Cap Fund Eaton Vance NextShares Trust II Eaton Vance Special Equities Fund Eaton Vance TABS 5-to-15 Year Laddered Municipal Bond NextShares







The Meeting of the below-listed Funds (the "Adjourned Funds") was adjourned to February 26, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to allow more time for shareholders to vote:

Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund

Eaton Vance Large-Cap Value Fund

Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital Focused Growth Fund

Eaton Vance Greater China Growth Fund

Eaton Vance Greater India Fund

Eaton Vance Hexavest Global Equity Fund

For the Adjourned Funds, the record date for the Meeting remains unchanged, and is fixed as of the close of business on December 11, 2020. Shareholders of the Adjourned Funds who have already voted do not need to take further action .

If, as of December 11, 2020, you were a holder of record of an Adjourned Fund's shares (i.e., you held Fund shares in your own name directly with the Fund) and you wish to participate in and vote at the adjourned Meeting, you must email your full name and address to Computershare Fund Services ("Computershare") at [email protected] You will then be provided with credentials to participate in the Meeting. You will be able to vote during the Meeting by entering the control number found on the proxy card you previously received. Requests to participate in and vote at the Meeting must be received by Computershare no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 24, 2021.

If, as of December 11, 2020, you held an Adjourned Fund's shares through an intermediary (such as a broker-dealer) and you wish to participate in and vote at the adjourned Meeting, you will need to obtain a legal proxy from your intermediary reflecting the Fund's name, the number of Fund shares held and your name and email address. You may forward an email from your intermediary containing the legal proxy or attach an image of the legal proxy to an email and send it to Computershare at [email protected] with "Legal Proxy" in the subject line. You will then be provided with credentials to participate in the Meeting, as well as a unique control number to vote your shares at the Meeting. If you would like to participate in, but NOT vote at, the Meeting, please send an email to Computershare at [email protected] with proof of ownership of Fund shares. A statement, letter or the Vote Instruction Form from your intermediary will be sufficient proof of ownership. You will then be provided with credentials to participate in the Meeting. All requests to participate in the Meeting must be received by Computershare by no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 24, 2021.

If you are the owner of a variable annuity or life insurance contract invested in a Fund as of December 11, 2020, you may attend the Meeting as a guest. Log onto www.meetingcenter.io/255567976 on the date and time of the Meeting, select the "I am a Guest" option and follow the onscreen prompts.

The Adjourned Funds and their Boards of Trustees are closely monitoring the evolving COVID-19 situation and, if circumstances warrant, the Funds will issue one or more additional notices updating shareholders regarding the Meeting. Whether or not you plan to participate in the Meeting, the Funds urge you to submit your vote in advance of the Meeting by one of the methods described in the Funds' proxy materials. The Funds' proxy statement is available online at https://funds.eatonvance.com/open-end-mutual-fund-documents.php. Please contact Computershare at [email protected] with any questions regarding access to the Meeting, and a Computershare representative will contact you to answer your questions.

The vote tabulations, as certified by the Funds' proxy tabulator, Computershare Fund Services, will be published in each Fund's next report to shareholders.

About Eaton Vance Corp.

Eaton Vance Management or Boston Management and Research, each a subsidiary of Eaton Vance Corp., serves as investment adviser to each Fund. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Calvert and Hexavest, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. As of December 31, 2020, Eaton Vance had consolidated assets under management of $583.1 billion. Exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns across market cycles have been hallmarks of Eaton Vance since 1924. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of a Fund. Additional information about the Funds, including performance and portfolio characteristic information, is available at www.eatonvance.com.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, as defined by the U.S. securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors that may be beyond a Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

