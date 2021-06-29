Results of Russia's JSC Sheremetyevo International Airport General Shareholders Meeting

MOSCOW, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual General Shareholders' Meeting of Joint Stock Company Sheremetyevo International Airport (JSC SIA) was held on June 28. The shareholders approved the annual report for 2020 and elected a new Board of Directors and Audit Committee, among other decisions.

Major Decisions

Due to the decline in revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the General Shareholders' Meeting decided not to distribute profits or declare or pay dividends on the company's placed ordinary shares.

The following members of the Board of Directors of JSC SIA were elected:

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sheremetyevo Holding LLC A.I. Skorobogatko;

A.A. Ponomarenko; Director General of JSC SIA M.M. Vasilenko;

President of Sheremetyevo Holding LLC R.N. Zinovyev;

R.N. Zinovyev; First Vice President - Investment Director of Sheremetyevo Holding LLC A.S. Smagin;

I.S. Petrov; Deputy Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation I.E. Torosov;

Deputy Minister of Transportation of the Russian Federation I.P. Chalik;

Head of the Federal Property Management Agency V.V. Yakovenko.

The shareholders elected the Internal Audit Commission of JSC SIA comprising of the same members:

Vice President for Finance of Sheremetyevo Holding LLC Yu.A. Levitina;

G.V. Utkina; Head of the Management Department of the Federal Property Management Agency M.V. Sorokin.

Ernst & Young LLC was approved as the auditor of JSC SIA for 2021.

Investment Projects Continued in 2020 Despite Slowdown

At the end of 2020, amid a sharp decline in air traffic caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Sheremetyevo's passenger traffic decreased by 60% compared to last year, a total of 19.8 million passengers. The number of takeoff and landing operations were half the 2019 figure.

Nevertheless, JSC SIA continued to implement key investment projects included in the Long-term Airport Development Program, which are designed to increase the airport's capacity to 110 million passengers per year in the future.

The international Terminal C (first stage), designed for 20 million passengers annually, opened in December after a complete reconstruction. The first runway (RWY-1) was rebuilt in a record 10 months, and a new apron and hangar complex for servicing the aircraft of the Aeroflot Group of Companies were also opened. JSC SIA also continued the project to modernize the luggage-handling system, the implementation of which will increase the capacity of the system and provide service to 80 million passengers per year.

Only Russian Airport Active in Repatriations

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sheremetyevo was the only airport in Russia that served flights to return citizens to their home countries. Sheremetyevo also implemented a set of unprecedented measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in the Russian Federation and protect the health of passengers and personnel. During the period from March to September 2020, the airport received 236 flights, which returned 50,000 citizens to Russia. Sheremetyevo was the first airport in the world to introduce rapid testing for COVID-19.

Effective Crisis Measures

To ensure uninterrupted regular work and retain the airport staff under new conditions, a set of anti-crisis measures was developed in all areas of the SIA Group of Companies. Non-production costs were reduced, production resources were redistributed and technological processes were optimized. Three of the five passenger terminals and runway-3 were decommissioned until air traffic could increase in volume and intensity.

In 2020, Sheremetyevo Airport strengthened its leading position in Russia in the Moscow Air Cluster cargo transportation market with a 70% share, with a significant part of the year's cargo turnover consisting of medical goods. By the end of the year, the cargo operator of the airport, Moscow Cargo, had handled about 20,000 tons of medical cargo on domestic routes, almost 70% more than in 2019.

High Quality Ratings Continue

In 2020, Sheremetyevo was recognized as the best in terms of service quality in the category of the largest airports in Europe for the third year in a row, according to the ASQ program of the Airports Council International (ACI). At the end of the year, Sheremetyevo was included in the Voice of the Customer list of the Airports Council International, which includes 140 airports that were most active in the implementation of the ASQ program during the pandemic. In addition, throughout 2020, Sheremetyevo consistently maintained the highest rates of punctuality in flight operations.

The key indicators, achievements and financial performance of JSC SIA and Sheremetyevo Group of Companies for 2020 are reflected in the Annual Report on the official website.

The auditor for the JSC SIA reporting in 2020 was Ernst & Young LLC.

