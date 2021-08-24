Results of the 3rd Large Literary Online Project Summed Up

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Four major festivals: XXXVIII International Literary Festival of Fiction "Aelita", III International Literary Festival named after Aleksandr Pushkin, I International Festival "Golden Pen of Moscow", and I International Festival of Russian-language Poetry "Poet of the Year", combined into the III Large Literary Online Project, were held on July 23-25, 2021. The International Union of Writers, leading Russian literary magazines, and other cultural and public organizations were among the organizers.

Festival participants and guests met with famous writers, poets, playwrights, and public figures. Classic of Russian fiction Boris Dolingo explained the plot and composition of a literary work in his lecture. Writer and playwright Natalia Yakushina told the audience about the basics of drama and its characteristic differences from other literary genres.

Writer, playwright, Russian actress, member of the Union of Cinematographers of the Russian Federation, winner of the national award "For the Benefit of the World – 2019" Elena Kollegova revealed the secrets of creating an interesting image of the comedy character.

Screenwriter of modern films and TV series Aleksey Gravitsky devoted his speech to the opportunity to master the promising and popular profession of a screenwriter and the difficulties to be overcome along the way.

Poet, playwright, and theater critic Kseniia Alpinskaya explained how to write theater reviews, how to plan work, where to start, and how to avoid mistakes.

Writer and public figure Galina Berezina exposed popular myths about the current state of book publishing and suggested interesting opportunities for overcoming the difficulties of communication between a novice author and a publisher.

Workshops of leading masters of the word Boris Dolingo, Victor Pelenyagre, and Kseniia Alpinskaya were of great interest to the festival participants.

The main event of the festival was a meeting with classic of world fiction, screenwriter of films and TV series "Star Trek", "Dark Star", "Alien", "The Chronicles of Riddick", "The Thing", etc., Alan Dean Foster.

The main prize "Aelita-2021" was awarded to Alan Dean Foster (USA), the prize "Aelita Start 2021" was awarded to Max Maksimov (Russia), the award "Order – Knight of Fiction" (named after G. Khalymbaji) was received by Andrey Lisyev (Russia).

Winners of the I International Festival of Russian-language Poetry "Poet of the Year" included Vasily Struzha (Russia), Olesya Zaitseva (pseudonym – Dr. Zaitseva) (Russia), Lyubov Pivnik (USA), Aleksandr Sidorov (Australia).

Winners of the I International Festival "Golden Pen of Moscow": Maxim Zamshev (Russia) received a platinum pen, Fedor Kazantsev (Russia), Evgeny Gagloev (Russia) and Olga Cherniyenko (Russia) received a gold pen, Aleksandr Lons (Russia) received a silver pen, Stanislav Lastovsky (Russia) and Andrey Lisyev (Russia) received a bronze pen.

Winners of the III International Literary Festival named after Aleksandr Pushkin – 2021: John Grisham (USA), Boris Dolingo (Russia), Evgeny Vodolazkin (Russia), Asya Kotlyar (Lithuania), Aleksandr Zinoviev (pseudonym – Viktor Chekmar) (Russia), Aleksey Khazansky (Russia), Stefania Danilova (Russia), Gennady Kogut (Russia), Mikhail Zuev (Russia), Aleksandr Kofman (DPR).

SOURCE The International Union of Writers