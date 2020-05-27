Resuming Deferred Procedures Will be Complex as Health Systems Work to Mitigate Concerns, Deloitte Survey Finds

NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Key takeaways

Clinical leaders estimate that the elective procedure volume in April 2020 was only about 16% of usual volume.

was only about 16% of usual volume. Their single biggest concern about resuming deferred procedures is the possibility of an outbreak or second wave (82%).

Survey respondents say their organizations are planning or implementing measures to mitigate key concerns. Of note, 88% have partially or fully implemented and 10% are planning to implement use of virtual health for some or all non-procedure visits.

Clinical leaders expect getting back to pre-COVID-19 volumes could take between two and six months.

Why this matters

During the first two weeks of May 2020, the Deloitte Center for Health Solutions surveyed 50 clinical leaders at health systems, hospitals, and ambulatory surgery centers to understand the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on deferred elective medical procedures at their organizations, as well as potential paths forward as the country looks to reopen. The survey found that elective procedure volume in April 2020 was only a fraction of the volume seen in April 2019 (16%) and that clinical leaders' biggest concern about resuming those procedures is the possibility of another outbreak or a second wave of the virus. With those concerns in mind, leaders reported that their organizations are implementing a variety of measures including virtual health for non-procedure visits — an uncommon practice prior to the COVID-19 outbreak — but still lack the testing capabilities they need to safely resume procedures.

Deloitte identifies health systems' key concerns

While the potential for another outbreak topped the list of concerns for leaders in considering resuming elective procedures (82%), respondents also cited low patient demand (54%) and having adequate supply of materials, medications, equipment or testing (50%). Clinical leaders also reported concerns specific to their supply chains, including inadequate testing capabilities (74%), not enough personal protective equipment (PPE) (68%) and shortages of other medical and surgical supplies (58%).

On average, clinical leaders expect their elective procedure volumes to be back to pre-COVID-19 levels in three months, and estimates range from two to six months. With that timeframe in mind, all organizations surveyed reported taking steps to mitigate their key concerns. Notably, nearly all leaders said their organizations have implemented or plan to use virtual health for non-procedure visits. According to data from the forthcoming "2020 Deloitte Survey of US Physicians," only 5% of surgical specialists used video-visit capabilities in their practice prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other fully or partially implemented steps include: additional cleaning and disinfecting measures (88%); training or retraining staff on infection control procedures (80%); acquisition of PPE (94%); and developing internal (92%) and external (70%) communications strategies. Only 36% have begun measuring consumer sentiment.

Key quote

"Consumer confidence will be key to reopening. However, industry players might be underestimating how much consumers are driving this dynamic and potentially underinvesting in understanding consumer sentiment in their markets. Furthermore, if the primary concern is a second wave, health systems are going to have to be extra diligent about testing, social distancing and infection control and this will create additional steps and inefficiencies to get back to full productivity. This whole process of reopening may be more complicated and take longer than we think."

-David Betts,

principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Now celebrating 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 312,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Deloitte