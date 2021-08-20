Resurgence Behavioral Health Celebrates 3 Year Anniversary

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resurgence Behavioral Health, a nationwide network of addiction treatment centers, marked its third anniversary on August 19 and the organization has much to celebrate. Since its founding, Resurgence has helped thousands of people struggling with substance abuse and mental health disorders transform their lives for the better.

Resurgence founder and CEO, Steve Fennelly, has walked his own personal recovery journey. After finding sobriety he began serving the recovery community in 2009. Fennelly understands first hand what it takes to truly change lives and he set out to spread the message that recovery and a better quality of life are possible for those struggling with addiction.

Resurgence Behavioral Health grew out of humble beginnings as a six bed facility in Costa Mesa, California. From its inception, the vision of Resurgence has been to create a strong supportive culture of recovery and to provide a higher level of service to those they serve.

"Empathy is at the heart of everything we do," said Fennelly. "Our clinicians individualize care to ensure that each person gets the support they need to confront their own challenges and achieve their recovery goals. Most of our staff are in recovery themselves and therefore can empathize with the challenges clients face."

Resurgence focuses not only on the physical symptoms of addiction, but also on the psychological, spiritual and emotional aspects of substance use disorders. They offer the full continuum of care from medical detox and residential treatment to outpatient, sober living, and aftercare. Inpatient facilities provide 24 hour medical care by highly trained staff, individual and group therapy sessions, healthy meals prepared by onsite chefs, and experiential therapies like hiking, horseback riding, and trips to the beach.

Staying true to their vision, Resurgence has achieved big goals as a company. In three short years, they've grown into a nationwide network of treatment centers with a total of 200 beds across 4 states.

The Resurgence umbrella currently encompasses facilities in Costa Mesa, Los Angeles and Riverside California as well as Wimberley, Texas and Fayetteville, Tennessee. The company's current plans for expansion include more facilities in Texas, Tennessee and Florida.

For Resurgence, the best indicators of their success as a company are the hundreds of heartfelt testimonials from clients expressing their gratitude. For anyone struggling with addiction or concerned about a loved one, call Resurgence at (855) 458-0050 or visit https://resurgencebehavioralhealth.com/ to learn more.

