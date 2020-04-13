Resuscitation Device Safely Used on Patient with COVID-19

HALLANDALE, Fla., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PMT Partners announced today the Oxylator®, a small compact patientresponsive portable resuscitation – ventilation device, was safely used to treat a patient with COVID19 pneumonia in the intensive care unit (ICU).

"The Oxylator provided swift preoxygenation to facilitate deep sedation on a patient with COVID-19 pneumonia in the ICU," said James DuCanto, M.D., Anesthesiologist Milwaukee, Wisconsin USA who has experience using the Oxylator in resuscitation and routine anesthetic care. "A tight twohanded mask seal ventilation technique was used with the device in 'automatic mode' to minimize potential spread of aerosolized droplets. The device then supported ventilation while the respiratory therapist readied the ventilator for longer-term respiratory care."

Oxylators are oxygen powered resuscitation/inhalation devices, no electricity required. Oxygen, air, or a combination thereof can be delivered through the Oxylator to provide optimum care to patients requiring acute respiratory support. Oxylators may simplify airway management during emergencies and attended short-term ventilation during surge ventilation events.

"The Oxylator in 'automatic mode' effectively requires the patient to inhale to set pressure," continued Dr. DuCanto. "This enhances lung recruitment, maintains an open oropharyngeal airway, and causes the washout of Nitrogen at a pace that I have not seen with other devices."

The Oxylator was also designed to facilitate optimal airway management when the operator is free to utilize two hands during mask ventilation and simplify ongoing ventilation with supraglottic airways or tracheal tubes during static care or during active patient transport.

"Clinicians are sharing new ways to treat patients with COVID-19 on a daily basis," said Larry Kronick, President of PMT Partners who distributes the Oxylator. "Hospitals and clinicians need a variety of tools to treat diverse patient needs. We look forward to more patient success stories."

Oxylator demonstration video links: https://emcrit.org/emcrit/oxylator/ and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XlzisCN7770&feature=youtu.be

Simulated mass casualty video link: https://vimeo.com/397330150

PMT Partners is a private medical device company that designs, develops, commercializes, and distributes technologies to improve patient care. Products available from PMT Partners include the Oxylator, PowrSyringe Angiographic Injector, and the AirTight Control Syringe.

