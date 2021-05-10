Resuscitative Effect of Centhaquine (Lyfaquin®) in Hypovolemic Shock Patients: A Randomized, Multicentric, Controlled Trial

Resuscitative Effect of Lyfaquin® in Hypovolemic Shock Patients: A Randomized, Multicentric, Controlled Trial Tweet this

Hypovolemic shock is a life-threatening condition due to intravascular volume depletion by extracellular fluid loss or blood loss. The current standard of care is inadequate and resuscitative agents are decades old. Attempts to develop an effective resuscitative agent have not been successful.

In this phase II study, centhaquine (Lyfaquin®) was safe and well-tolerated in hypovolemic shock patients. This study is the first to assess the effect of centhaquine on clinical outcomes in patients in hypovolemic shock due to blood loss. Centhaquine was highly efficacious, with statistically significant improvements in blood lactate levels, base deficit, and blood pressure. The percent time in the intensive care unit and ventilator support was less in the centhaquine group than in the control group. The total amount of vasopressors needed in the first 48 hours of resuscitation was lower in the centhaquine group than in the control group. An increase in systolic and diastolic blood pressure from baseline through 48 hours was more marked in the centhaquine group than in the control group. Improvements in base deficit, multiple organ dysfunction syndrome score, and adult respiratory distress syndrome were greater in the centhaquine group than in the control group.

An improvement in all the above clinical and biological markers appears to contribute towards improved outcomes and reduced deaths with centhaquine.

Lyfaquin® is a frontline therapy used in conjunction with the standard of care and is well-positioned to address critical unmet needs in hypovolemic shock. Lyfaquin® is well tolerated, with no serious adverse events attributed to Lyfaquin®.

