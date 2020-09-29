ResveratrolCR, Inc. Announces latest Product Release, "Resveratrol Reimagined"; Oh Grape™ Resveratrol + under its Brand Name Groove

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResveratrolCR, Inc. expands its Resveratrol based blends of antioxidant focused Oh Grape™ to support one's immune system against viral attacks by COVID-19 and others. Daily recommended dosage, taken twice per day, an Oh Grape veggie capsule contains 500MG Resveratrol, 675MG Vitamin C, 2,000IU Vitamin D3, and 150MG Magnesium.

According to Lisa Moskovitz, "This Oh Grape™ resveratrol super capsule isn't just another supplement you probably don't need, it is something that most of us truly do not get enough of through diet alone. As a dietitian I am always preaching "food first," but I am sincerely OH so GRAPE-ful for this discovery. Especially for those with busy, active lifestyles, and/or limited diets, this winning formula of immune-boosting, anti-inflammatory resveratrol, vitamin C, Magnesium and D, will fill in the gaps, securing your path towards optimal health and wellness."

Lisa Moskovitz is CEO of the New York Nutrition Group, RD, CDN graduated with honors from Syracuse University where she earned a B.S. in Nutrition Sciences. https://www.nynutritiongroup.com/

When Anthony Fauci, MD, NAID Director, says something about health, people listen—and in a new Instagram Live interview with Jennifer Garner, he opened up about how taking certain supplements may help keep your immune system in top working order. "If you're deficient in vitamin D, that does have an impact on your susceptibility to infection," said Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "I would not mind recommending, and I do it myself, taking vitamin D supplements." But that's not all: Dr. Fauci also recommended another vitamin. "The other vitamin that people take is vitamin C because it's a good antioxidant, so if people want to take a gram or so of vitamin C, that would be fine," he said.

About Vitamin D. Boston Herald, Published September 19, 2020 Alex Cohan writes "Stop waiting for a miracle drug: A Boston University doctor says a sufficient amount of vitamin D can cut the risk of catching coronavirus by 54%. "People have been looking for the magic drug or waiting for the vaccine and not looking for something this simple," said Dr. Michael Holick, professor of medicine, physiology and biophysics at Boston University School of Medicine. Holick and his colleagues studied blood samples from Quest Diagnostics of more than 190,000 Americans from all 50 states and found that those who had deficient levels of vitamin D had 54% higher COVID positivity compared to those with adequate levels of vitamin D in the blood."

About Magnesium, Orange County, CA Marque Medical says, "Magnesium keeps the immune system strong, helps strengthen muscles and bones, and supports many body functions from cardiac functions to brain functions. This is also a key hormone regulator for women. Low magnesium levels can contribute to PMS and menopausal symptoms. Magnesium is found in avocados, green leafy vegetables, almonds, brown rice, and soy or tofu."

About ResveratrolCR, Inc. An e-commerce, direct-to-consumer vitamin and health supplements marketing company focused on its Resveratrol blends in support of its customers better health, wellness and longevity. For more information on our health, wellness and longevity products, which can be purchased at its website, see: www.takegroove.com. Instagram handle: @grapegroove.

For More ResveratrolCR, Inc. Information, Contact:

Harry E. Hagerty, Jr. President

(202) 340-5848 -- [email protected]

SOURCE ResveratrolCR, Inc.

Related Links

www.takegroove.com

