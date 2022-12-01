Retail 3.0 Research Report 2022: Maturing, Accelerating, and Emerging Innovation Areas Based on their Rate of Growth in Innovation

Dec 01, 2022, 15:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Retail 3.0 - Key Disruptive Forces to Accelerate Tech Transformation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report categorizes key disruptive forces in retail as maturing, accelerating, and emerging innovation areas based on their rate of growth in innovation. To name a few are autonomous last-mile delivery, virtual stores, and digital olfaction in accelerating, and live commerce, pay by face, and blockchain-based payments in emerging.
Digital transformation in the retail sector has given rise to a myriad of innovations over the past few years to provide a seamless customer experience. Retail giants such as Amazon, Alibaba, and Walmart as well as innovative startups such as Nuro, Starship, and Magic Leap take a proactive approach to attract customers with secure, AI-driven, swift, and phygital experiences.
Retail sector trending concepts, major drivers, top technology themes transforming the sector, key innovation areas within the sector and their leading patent filers, leading public-listed companies, and innovation startups, disruptive potential of innovation areas as highlighted by interesting patents by startups, VC deals, M&A trends, startup partnerships with retailers, game-changing innovations, and outlook on retail-tech advancements.
The report also casts light on key market activities in retail such as VC funding, M&A, strategic partnerships, patent filings, and real-world innovations. The awareness, knowledge, and expertise on these innovation areas can help transform business models, decision-making, and strategic thinking that directly influence R&D, collaboration, acquisition, and investment decisions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key disruptive forces in retail
- Trending concepts in retail
- Major drivers
- Top technology themes transforming retail
- S curve highlighting the maturing
- Accelerating
- And emerging innovation areas
- Top innovation areas of 2021
- And innovation areas definitions
- Patent trends
- Major patent filers
2. Accelerating key innovation areas
- Innovation strategy of top retailers
- The disruptive potential of key innovation areas
- Leading public-listed companies and startups
- Interesting patents by startups
- VC deals
- M&A trends
- Partnerships
- Game-changing innovations
3. Emerging key innovation areas
- The disruptive potential of key innovation areas as highlighted by the underlying data signals involving patents
- Deals
- Game-changing innovations
- Disruptive startups
4. Outlook
- Development of relevant emerging concepts
