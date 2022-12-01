Retail 3.0 Research Report 2022: Maturing, Accelerating, and Emerging Innovation Areas Based on their Rate of Growth in Innovation

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Retail 3.0 - Key Disruptive Forces to Accelerate Tech Transformation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report categorizes key disruptive forces in retail as maturing, accelerating, and emerging innovation areas based on their rate of growth in innovation. To name a few are autonomous last-mile delivery, virtual stores, and digital olfaction in accelerating, and live commerce, pay by face, and blockchain-based payments in emerging.

Digital transformation in the retail sector has given rise to a myriad of innovations over the past few years to provide a seamless customer experience. Retail giants such as Amazon, Alibaba, and Walmart as well as innovative startups such as Nuro, Starship, and Magic Leap take a proactive approach to attract customers with secure, AI-driven, swift, and phygital experiences.

Retail sector trending concepts, major drivers, top technology themes transforming the sector, key innovation areas within the sector and their leading patent filers, leading public-listed companies, and innovation startups, disruptive potential of innovation areas as highlighted by interesting patents by startups, VC deals, M&A trends, startup partnerships with retailers, game-changing innovations, and outlook on retail-tech advancements.

The report also casts light on key market activities in retail such as VC funding, M&A, strategic partnerships, patent filings, and real-world innovations. The awareness, knowledge, and expertise on these innovation areas can help transform business models, decision-making, and strategic thinking that directly influence R&D, collaboration, acquisition, and investment decisions.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key disruptive forces in retail

Trending concepts in retail

Major drivers

Top technology themes transforming retail

S curve highlighting the maturing

Accelerating

And emerging innovation areas

Top innovation areas of 2021

And innovation areas definitions

Patent trends

Major patent filers

2. Accelerating key innovation areas

Innovation strategy of top retailers

The disruptive potential of key innovation areas

Leading public-listed companies and startups

Interesting patents by startups

VC deals

M&A trends

Partnerships

Game-changing innovations

3. Emerging key innovation areas

The disruptive potential of key innovation areas as highlighted by the underlying data signals involving patents

Deals

Game-changing innovations

Disruptive startups

4. Outlook

Development of relevant emerging concepts

Companies Mentioned

3D Cloud by Marxent

7-Eleven

Adidas

Adobe

Aerobotics

Alibaba

Amazon

Anchor Labs

Apex Imaging Services

Apple

Atheer

AutoX

Avataar

Baidu

Benetton Group

Best Buy

BioCarbon Engineering

BitPay

Boeing

Boxbot

Browns

Burberry

ByondXR

ByteDance

Calvin Klein

Charlotte Tilbury

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Cleveron

Coach

Coco

Coinplug

Coupang

Crypto .com

.com CVS Pharmacy

Decathlon

Deliv

Deuce Drone

Deutsche Post

Dior

Domino's Pizza

Dorabot

eBay

Eliport

Elle

Elroy Air

Eversight

Falabella

Farfetch

FedEx

Fendi

Fetch Rewards

Flytrex

Forever 21

Fuzamei

Giorgio Arman

Google

Grabango

GreyOrange

Groupon

Guangzhou Saite Intelligent

GUESS

Harrods

IBM

IGT

IKEA

Immersion

InPost

Intel

Interplai

Invia Robotics

JD.com

Jins Holdings

Kohl's

Kroger

Lancome

LetinAR

Light Field Lab

Linkflow

Locus Robotics

L'Oreal

Lowe's

Lunu

MadeiraMadeira

Magic Leap

Mastercard

Matterport

McDonald's

Megvii

Meituan

meleap

Meta

Microsoft

MindMaze

MobiTV

Neolix

Niantic

Nike

Nuro

Obsess

Ocado

Off-White

Olay

OnTrac

Oppo

Ostendo

Ottonomy.IO

Overstock.com

Ox Labs

Pacific Light & Hologram

PatPat

Pharmabot

Procter & Gamble

Prodrone

PVH

Quantum Interface

Quortex

Rakuten

Ralph Lauren

RealWear

RetailVR

rewardStyle

Ripple

Robby Technologies

Roblox

Roto VR

Rypplzz

Samsung

Seven & i Holdings

Shenzhen Excellent Technology

Shenzhen Goodix

Shinsegae

Shopify

Skyryse

Skyryse

Snap

Sony

Spatial Systems

Standard Cognition

Starship

Steven Stone

Strike

Syrius Robotics

TAG Heuer

Target

TeleRetail

Tencent

TerraClear

Tesco

Tevel Aerobotics

The Home Depot

The Warehouse

Threekit

Tommy Hilfiger

Touchcast

Transformco

Trax

Udelv

Ultrahaptics

Umbra

UnchartedVR

Unilever

United Parcel Service

Vecna Robotics

VectorMax

Visa

Volocopter

Walmart

Wayfair

WeR Augmented Reality Cloud

Wuhan Douyu Network Technology

Xiaomi

XXL Sport & Villmark

Yogo Robotics

ZEPETO

Zipline

Zippedi

Zoox

Zume

