Retail Automation Market to Surge USD 34.23 billion by 2029, Share, Size, Emerging Trends, Key Growth Drivers, Challenges and Segments

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research's titled as "Retail Automation Market" with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. Retail Automation market survey report analyses the common market conditions such as product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand, and market growth rate which lends a hand to businesses on deciding upon several strategies. SWOT analysis has been carried out throughout the report while formulating it along with many other standard steps of researching, analysing, and collecting data. Major market players, major collaborations, merger, acquisitions, trending innovation and business policies are also re-evaluated in the report. It becomes easy to figure out brand awareness and view about the brand and product among potential customers. An exceptional Retail Automation report presents actionable market insights with which businesses can settle on sustainable and lucrative strategies.

Market Analysis and Size

Retail automation assist in processing a triggering responses, communicating with other digital systems transaction, and manipulating data. The implementation of this software offer benefits such as lower operational risk, reduced cost, better customer experience, and improved efficiency.

Global retail automation market was valued at USD 15.29 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 34.23 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 10.60% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Grab Sample Report with Complete Graphs, Charts and Figures @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-retail-automation-market

Retail automation refers to the type of technology that operates as a fully automatic retail stores with the integrations of software. The retail automation consumes less time in purchasing and consumers can browse the products using a touchscreen interface. The retail automation enables the selection of the product of their choice to proceed to pay for it using debit or credit card.

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Opportunities

Furthermore, emergence of industry 4.0 extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, rise in demand for robotic process automation in the logistics industry will further expand the market

Some of the major players operating in the retail automation market are

Datalogic S.p.A.

First Data Corporation

FUJITSU

Honeywell International Inc.

NCR Corporation

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Pricer AB

Posiflex Technology, Inc.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

E&K Automation GmbH

KUKA AG

Olea Kiosks Inc.

inMarket

POS Company

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd.

Fametech Inc.

SeePoint, LLC

Arkrobot

GreyOrange pte ltd.

Grab Full PDF Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-retail-automation-market

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Global Retail Automation Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [ North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , South America , Middle East & Africa ]

, , , , & ] Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Market Report Offerings in a Gist:

A thorough reference of the dominant trends as well as relevant market dynamics

Elaborate analysis and reference of core products and dynamic segments

A thorough analysis of the competition spectrum and winning strategies of the major players

PESTEL and SWOT analysis besides other analysis

The report is designed to offer remarkable breakthroughs pertaining to distribution and supply chain operations, besides also showcasing logistics angle. The report is designed to highlight crucial details on key competition trends, popular sales channels as well as other growth instigating parameters, crucial for growth. The report also identifies the segment with most promising growth potential and revenue boosting capabilities.

Key Drivers: Retail Automation Market

Shift in Company Business Operations

The rise in shift in company business operations because of the pandemic-induced work-from-home is one of the major factors driving the growth of retail automation market. Also, the integration of cognitive technologies along with change in business processes across enterprises has a positive impact on the market.

Need for Automating Redundant Tasks

The increase in need for automating redundant tasks accelerate the market growth. Automation induces execution, arrangement of the large volume of data in less time and quick implementation compared to mechanical procedure and reduces overhead expense for enterprises.

Adoption of Advanced technologies

The rise in integration of retail automation with machine learning to help in advancing the capabilities of software bots further influence the market. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in RPA offers enhanced business insights, and improved data integrity.

Additionally, rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, surge in investments and increased consumer spending positively impact the retail automation market.

Challenges Faced by The Industry

On the other hand, the dependency on the internet and electricity and lack of awareness are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, lack of skilled personnel is projected to challenge the retail automation market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

This retail automation market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on retail automation market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

To Gain More Insights into the Market Analysis, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-retail-automation-market

Key Segmentation:

By Component

Hardware

Barcode Scanner

Vending Machines

E-Pos Systems

Self-Scan Checkout Systems

Software

Supply Chain and Inventory Managements Software

Workforce Management Software

Retails Apps and Online Store Applications

By Type

Point of Sales

Barcode and RFID

Electronic Shelf Labels

Cameras

Autonomous Guided Vehicle

Automatic Storage and Retrieval System

Automated Conveyor

Warehouse Robotics

By Implementation

On-Store Premise

On-Warehouse

By End User

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Single Item Stores

Petrol Pumps/Fuel Stations

Hospitality

Retail Pharmacies

Retail Automation Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The retail automation market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, component, type, implementation and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the retail automation market industry are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Asia-Pacific dominates the retail automation market because of the high penetration rate of process management and automation solutions among enterprises within the region.

North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the proliferation of technology in the region.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

5. Global Retail Automation Market: Regulations

6. Market Overview

7. Retail Automation Industry, By Component

8. Global Retail Automation Market, By Gene Type

9. Global Retail Automation Market, By Gene Synthesis Type

10. Global Retail Automation Market, By Application

11. Global Retail Automation Market, By Method

12. Global Retail Automation Market, By End User

13. Global Retail Automation Market, By Distribution Channel

14. Global Retail Automation Market, By Region

15. Global Retail Automation Market: Company Landscape

16. SWOT Analyses

17. Company Profile

18. Questionnaires

19. Related Reports

To Check the Complete Table of Content, Click Here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-retail-automation-market

Top Related Reports:

Industrial Automation Market, By Type (Fixed Automation and Programmable Automation), Component (Industrial Robots, Machine Vision, Control Valves, Field Instruments, Human–Machine Interface, Industrial PC, Sensors and Industrial 3D Printing), Solution (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Distributed Control System (DCS), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Functional Safety and Plant Asset Management (PAM)), Industry (Process Industry and Discrete Industry) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-industrial-automation-market

Terminal Automation Market, By Offering (Hardware, Software and Services), Project Type (Brownfield Projects, Greenfield Projects), End User (Oil and Gas, Chemical, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-terminal-automation-market

Robotic Process Automation Market, By Process (Automated Solutions, Decision Support and Management Solution, Interaction Solution), Operation (Rule Based, Knowledge Based), Type (Tool Based, Service Based), Solution (Software, Service), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), Industry (BFSI, Telecom and IT, Travel, Hospitality and Transportation, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing and Logistics, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-robotic-process-automation-market

Logistics Automation Market, By Component (Warehouse and Storage Management and Transportation Management), Organization Size (Large Enterprise and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), Vertical (Retail and E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Oil, Gas, and Energy, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Logistics and Transportation, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Food and Beverage, Chemicals and Others), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-logistics-automation-market

Database Automation Market, By Component (Solution and Service), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premises), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), Application (Provisioning, Backup, Security and Compliance), End User (Telecom and IT, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Research and Academia, Government, Media and Entertainment, Retail and E-commerce, Defence and Others), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-database-automation-market

Medical Automation Market, By Component (Equipment, Software, Services), Type (Automated Prescription Formulation and Dispensing, Automated Health Assessment and Monitoring, Automated Imaging and Image Analysis, Automated Healthcare Logistics, Resource and Personnel Tracking, Medical Robotics and Computer-Assisted Surgical Devices, Automated Therapeutic (Nonsurgical) Procedures and Automated Laboratory Testing and Analysis), Application (Diagnostics & Monitoring, Therapeutics, Lab & Pharmacy Automation, Medical Logistics & Training and Others), Connectivity (Wired and Wireless), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Center, Pharmacies, Research Labs & Institutes, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCS), Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Sales, Online Sales and Others), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-medical-automation-market

Tunnel Automation Market, By Tunnel Type (Railways, Highway and Roadway Tunnels), Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Component (HVAC, Lighting and Power Supply, Signalization, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-tunnel-automation-market

U.S. Database Automation Market, By Component (Solution, Service), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), Application (Provisioning, Backup, Security, Compliance), End User (Telecom and IT, Healthcare, Manufacturing, BFSI, Research and Academia, Government, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Ecommerce, Defence, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/u-s-database-automation-market

Robotic Process Health Automation (RPA) Market, By Component (Software and Service), Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud), Operations (Rule-Based, Knowledge-Based), Process (Automated Solution, Decision Support and Management Solutions, Interaction Solutions), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Sized Enterprises), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-robotic-process-health-automation-rpa-market

Sales Force Automation Software Market, By Application (Lead Management, Sales Forecasting, Order and Invoices Management, Opportunity Management, Others), Deployment Type (Cloud, On- Premises), Industry Vertical (Automotive, Media and Entertainments, Healthcare, Retail, Telecom, Food and Beverage, BFSI, Others), Organization Type (Small-Medium Scale Size Enterprise, Large Scale Enterprises), Software (On-premise Salesforce automation system, Software-as-a-service (SaaS) Salesforce automation system, Cloud-Based Salesforce automation system), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-sales-force-automation-software-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what the future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered to more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge is adept at creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfaction rate.

Contact Us:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1011053/Data_Bridge_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Data Bridge Market Research