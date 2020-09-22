Retail Brokerage Veteran Announces Formation of Retail by MONA

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandon L. Singer, a 2019 Top 10 global producing retail broker at Cushman & Wakefield, announced the launch of a new company named Retail by MONA. A first of its kind retail real estate leasing and advisory firm, Retail by MONA takes an innovative approach to brick and mortar space, specializing in the rapidly evolving retail and consumer marketplace.

Brandon Singer, founder and CEO of Retail by MONA.

The company boasts several strategic partners and investors including prominent retail tenants as well as property owners, including Aby Rosen and Michael Fuchs, founders of RFR Holding. Mr. Singer, formerly an Executive Director at Cushman & Wakefield where he negotiated and participated in transactions valued at over $2.5 billion during a 13-year career, will serve as CEO and founder of Retail by MONA. Michael Cody, also formerly of Cushman & Wakefield, will serve as director and co-founder of the new entity.

"MONA is an acronym for Making of a New Age, drawing inspiration from the famed Mona Lisa and the new firm will drive the renaissance of retail in New York City," said Mr. Singer. "While Retail by MONA operates with an entrepreneurial approach, we have prominent institutional backing and will build on our vast experience to advise and assist companies and brands to achieve success in an increasingly disrupted and reshaped retail landscape. We bring a new paradigm to approaching brick and mortar retail."

MONA will assist retailers with navigating the increasingly complex brick and mortar retail environment, including helping them take advantage of the tremendous value in the marketplace due to the current supply demand imbalance throughout cities as a result of e-commerce disruptions and the current economic recession, Mr. Singer added.

The MONA team will provide both tenant and landlord representation. The team's tenant representation experience is broad and involves every major consumer sector, including some of the most established and emerging brands such as Nike, Restoration Hardware, Showfields, H&R Block, and Thompson Hospitality Group. In addition, the team's landlord representation includes some of the largest retail investors globally such as Blackstone, Brookfield, RFR Holding, Nuveen, Madison Capital, Madison International Realty, Deka, Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation, and Stonehenge.

"As retail continues to evolve, so does retail real estate," said Mr. Singer. "Streetscapes and shopping corridors in major cities around the world are dealing with vast changes at an ever-increasing pace. Retail has changed drastically, and brick and mortar retail must continue to change with it."

About Retail by MONA

Retail by MONA is singularly focused on the renaissance of retail. The firm will use its knowledge base and methodology to better serve its clients and partners in all aspects of the new age of retail, including traditional brick and mortar, restaurant, direct to consumer, clicks to bricks, entertainment, grocery, pharmacy, education, fitness, health and wellness, experiential concepts, retail logistics and fulfilment. For additional information visit www.retailbymona.com or Instagram @retailbymona.

