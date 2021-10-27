Retail Leasing Veteran Michelle Barron Joins R.J. Brunelli

OLD BRIDGE, N.J., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelle Ann Barron, a 22-year veteran of the retail real estate industry, has joined R.J. Brunelli & Co., LLC as a salesperson.

In her new role with the Old Bridge-based retail property brokerage, Ms. Barron will work on various R.J. Brunelli landlord and tenant representation accounts throughout New Jersey and neighboring states. She reports to Danielle Brunelli, President and Principal.

Michelle Ann Barron

Ms. Barron spent most of her career at mall industry leader Simon Property Group, beginning in 1999 as a visual merchandiser for Ocean County and Brunswick Square malls before shifting to leasing in 2002. As a local leasing representative, she was responsible for recruiting local tenants for Menlo Park, Ocean County, Deptford, Granite Run and Springfield malls in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, while also assisting on Quaker Bridge Mall, the Court and Plaza at King of Prussia Mall, and Dover (Del.) Mall. In 2010, Ms. Barron was promoted to Regional Leasing Manager, directing activities of leasing associates for 12 Simon malls and in the Northeast, while also assisting on several major properties in the company's Mid-Atlantic region.

After leaving Simon at the end of 2015, Ms. Barron spent nearly five years as Regional Director of Specialty Leasing for Washington Prime Group, directing activities for a team of leasing managers covering 25 open air shopping centers and regional enclosed malls in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

"Michelle brings a wealth of experience dealing with national, regional and local tenants," said Ms. Brunelli. "Beyond her deal-making skills, she brings a proven history of leadership and excellent client relations. We are thrilled to have her on our team."

A resident of Jackson, N.J., Ms. Barron holds an associates degree in applied science from The Fashion Institute of Technology, a part of the State University of New York, as well as an associates degree in humanities from Brookdale Community College in New Jersey.

About R.J. Brunelli & Co.

R.J. Brunelli & Co. serves as exclusive broker for 31 retail properties with a combined gross leasable area (GLA) exceeding 2 million square feet, and five properties for sale. The properties are located throughout New Jersey. The firm also serves as exclusive or preferred tenant representative for 22 retail, restaurant and service chains. These include representation in various New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania counties for such companies as Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, Jersey Strong, Urban Bricks Pizza, My CBD Organics, European Wax Center, Asian Food Markets, and New Jersey Spine and Wellness.

