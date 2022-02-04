Retail Market in Mexico to Grow by USD 9.72 billion| Influx of Numerous Retail Stores to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The influx of numerous retail stores is one of the key market drivers. Apart from urban areas, retailers are focusing on non-urban areas to target untapped potential markets owing to the noteworthy increase in the middle-class population over the past decade. In addition, hypermarkets and supermarkets account for a majority of grocery and other fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sales in Mexico. This, in turn, is encouraging retailers to expand their store chains to enhance market share. For instance, Walmart launched its biggest expansion in Mexico by opening 134 new stores across the country.

However, factors such as issues related to logistics and supply chain operations will challenge market growth. The costs that are involved in the process are quite complex. They involve significant expenditure and include back-end support costs for IT, infrastructure management costs, and customer support costs. For instance, the COVID-19 outbreak negatively impacted the supply chain of several products in the country. It also led to changes in the policies, which disrupted the supply chain of the retail market in Mexico.

Market Segmentation

Based on product, the retail market in Mexico is segmented into PAT, personal and household care, AFA, electrical and electronics, and others. The PAT segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. This segment is experiencing growth in Mexico due to an upward trend in the prices of commodities and a rise in the purchasing power of people. These factors are expected to drive the growth of packaged food and drinks, alcoholic beverages, and tobacco products in Mexico during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the retail market in Mexico is segmented offline and online. The offline segment is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The offline distribution segment is considered the most effective mode of distribution as it offers the touch-and-feel experience to consumers, considered the most major source of marketing.

Retail Market In Mexico Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.48% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.42 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Mexico at 100% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Carrefour SA, El Puerto de Liverpool, Fresko, Heineken NV, MercadoLibre S de RL de CV, Tiendas Soriana SA de CV, Transform SR Brands LLC, and Walmart Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

