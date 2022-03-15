Retail Market in Mexico to Grow by USD 9.72 Bn| Influx of Numerous Retail Stores to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The influx of numerous retail stores is one of the key market drivers. Apart from urban areas, retailers are focusing on non-urban areas to target untapped potential markets owing to the noteworthy increase in the middle-class population over the past decade. In addition, hypermarkets and supermarkets account for a majority of grocery and other fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sales in Mexico. This, in turn, is encouraging retailers to expand their store chains to enhance market share. For instance, Walmart launched its biggest expansion in Mexico by opening 134 new stores across the country.

However, factors such as issues related to logistics and supply chain operations will challenge market growth. The costs that are involved in the process are quite complex. They involve significant expenditure and include back-end support costs for IT, infrastructure management costs, and customer support costs.

Market Segmentation

Based on product, the retail market in Mexico is segmented into PAT, personal and household care, AFA, electrical and electronics, and others. The PAT segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. This segment is experiencing growth in Mexico due to an upward trend in the prices of commodities and a rise in the purchasing power of people. These factors are expected to drive the growth of packaged food and drinks, alcoholic beverages, and tobacco products in Mexico during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channels, the retail market in Mexico is segmented offline and online. The offline segment is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The offline distribution segment is considered the most effective mode of distribution as it offers the touch-and-feel experience to consumers, considered the most major source of marketing.

Some Companies Mentioned

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Amazon.com Inc.



Carrefour SA



El Puerto de Liverpool



Fresko



Heineken NV



MercadoLibre S de RL de CV



Tiendas Soriana SA de CV



Transform SR Brands LLC



Walmart Inc.

Retail Market in Mexico Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the internet and direct marketing retail market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Retail Market Scope in Mexico Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.48% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 9.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.42 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Carrefour SA, El Puerto de Liverpool, Fresko, Heineken NV, MercadoLibre S de RL de CV, Tiendas Soriana SA de CV, Transform SR Brands LLC, and Walmart Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent market

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Internet and Direct Market Retail

2.3.1 Inputs

2.3.2 Inbound logistics

2.3.3 Operations

2.3.4 Outbound logistics

2.3.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Service

2.2.7 Support activities

2.2.8 Innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2019

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 PAT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 17: PAT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: PAT - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Personal and household care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 19: Personal and household care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Personal and household care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 AFA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 21: AFA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: AFA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 28: Distribution channel- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 29: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 35: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market Driver

8.1.1 Influx of numerous retail stores

8.1.2 Rising demand for convenience food products

8.1.3 Growing popularity of private-label brands

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Issues related to logistics and supply chain operations

8.2.2 Threat from counterfeit products

8.2.3 Trade risks associated with the retail industry

Exhibit 36: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Innovative packaging and marketing initiatives by prominent vendors

8.3.2 Surge in sales through online distribution channels

8.3.3 Growing per capita income of the country

9. Vendor Landscape

Exhibit 37: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 38: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Industry Risk

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 40: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 41: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 42: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 43: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 44: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 45: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Carrefour SA

Exhibit 46: Carrefour SA - Overview

Exhibit 47: Carrefour SA - Business segments

Exhibit 48: Carrefour SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 49: Carrefour SA - Segment focus

10.5 El Puerto de Liverpool

Exhibit 50: El Puerto de Liverpool - Overview

Exhibit 51: El Puerto de Liverpool - Business segments

Exhibit 52: El Puerto de Liverpool - Key offerings

10.6 Fresko

Exhibit 53: Fresko - Overview

Exhibit 54: Fresko - Product and service

Exhibit 55: Fresko - Key offerings

10.7 Heineken NV

Exhibit 56: Heineken NV - Overview

Exhibit 57: Heineken NV - Business segments

Exhibit 58: Heineken NV - Key offerings

Exhibit 59: Heineken NV - Segment focus

10.8 MercadoLibre S de RL de CV

Exhibit 60: MercadoLibre S de RL de CV - Overview

Exhibit 61: MercadoLibre S de RL de CV - Product and service

Exhibit 62: MercadoLibre S de RL de CV – Key news

Exhibit 63: MercadoLibre S de RL de CV - Key offerings

10.9 Tiendas Soriana SA de CV

Exhibit 64: Tiendas Soriana SA de CV - Overview

Exhibit 65: Tiendas Soriana SA de CV - Business segments

Exhibit 66: Tiendas Soriana SA de CV - Key offerings

10.10 Transform SR Brands LLC

Exhibit 67: Transform SR Brands LLC - Overview

Exhibit 68: Transform SR Brands LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 69: Transform SR Brands LLC - Key offerings

10.11 Walmart Inc.

Exhibit 70: Walmart Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 72: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 73: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 74: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 75: Research Methodology

Exhibit 76: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 77: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 78: List of abbreviations

