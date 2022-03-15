Retail Market in Mexico to Grow by USD 9.72 Bn| Influx of Numerous Retail Stores to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Mar 15, 2022, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Retail Market in Mexico by Product (PAT, Personal and household care, AFA, Electrical and electronics, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the retail market in Mexico between 2021 and 2026 is USD 9.72 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The influx of numerous retail stores is one of the key market drivers. Apart from urban areas, retailers are focusing on non-urban areas to target untapped potential markets owing to the noteworthy increase in the middle-class population over the past decade. In addition, hypermarkets and supermarkets account for a majority of grocery and other fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sales in Mexico. This, in turn, is encouraging retailers to expand their store chains to enhance market share. For instance, Walmart launched its biggest expansion in Mexico by opening 134 new stores across the country.
However, factors such as issues related to logistics and supply chain operations will challenge market growth. The costs that are involved in the process are quite complex. They involve significant expenditure and include back-end support costs for IT, infrastructure management costs, and customer support costs.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!
Market Segmentation
Based on product, the retail market in Mexico is segmented into PAT, personal and household care, AFA, electrical and electronics, and others. The PAT segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. This segment is experiencing growth in Mexico due to an upward trend in the prices of commodities and a rise in the purchasing power of people. These factors are expected to drive the growth of packaged food and drinks, alcoholic beverages, and tobacco products in Mexico during the forecast period.
Based on distribution channels, the retail market in Mexico is segmented offline and online. The offline segment is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The offline distribution segment is considered the most effective mode of distribution as it offers the touch-and-feel experience to consumers, considered the most major source of marketing.
View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.
Some Companies Mentioned
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Carrefour SA
- El Puerto de Liverpool
- Fresko
- Heineken NV
- MercadoLibre S de RL de CV
- Tiendas Soriana SA de CV
- Transform SR Brands LLC
- Walmart Inc.
To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
Retail Market in Mexico Value Chain Analysis
The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
The value chain of the internet and direct marketing retail market includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Inbound logistics
- Operations
- Outbound logistics
- Marketing and sales
- Service
- Support activities
- Innovation
Related Reports:
ePharmacy Market by Drug Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Online Fashion Retail Market in US by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Retail Market Scope in Mexico
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.48%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 9.72 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.42
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Amazon.com Inc., Carrefour SA, El Puerto de Liverpool, Fresko, Heineken NV, MercadoLibre S de RL de CV, Tiendas Soriana SA de CV, Transform SR Brands LLC, and Walmart Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.1.1 Parent market
Exhibit 01: Parent market
2.2 Market characteristics
Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
2.3 Value Chain Analysis
Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Internet and Direct Market Retail
2.3.1 Inputs
2.3.2 Inbound logistics
2.3.3 Operations
2.3.4 Outbound logistics
2.3.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Service
2.2.7 Support activities
2.2.8 Innovation
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2019
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of the buyer
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of the supplier
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 15: Product- Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
5.3 PAT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 17: PAT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 18: PAT - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Personal and household care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 19: Personal and household care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 20: Personal and household care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 AFA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 21: AFA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 22: AFA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.6 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 23: Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 24: Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.8 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
6.1 Market segments
Exhibit 28: Distribution channel- Market share 2021-2026 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
Exhibit 29: Comparison by Distribution channel
6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 30: Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 31: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 32: Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 33: Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 35: Customer landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market Driver
8.1.1 Influx of numerous retail stores
8.1.2 Rising demand for convenience food products
8.1.3 Growing popularity of private-label brands
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Issues related to logistics and supply chain operations
8.2.2 Threat from counterfeit products
8.2.3 Trade risks associated with the retail industry
Exhibit 36: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Innovative packaging and marketing initiatives by prominent vendors
8.3.2 Surge in sales through online distribution channels
8.3.3 Growing per capita income of the country
9. Vendor Landscape
Exhibit 37: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 38: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 39: Industry Risk
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 40: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 41: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Amazon.com Inc.
Exhibit 42: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 43: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 44: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 45: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
10.4 Carrefour SA
Exhibit 46: Carrefour SA - Overview
Exhibit 47: Carrefour SA - Business segments
Exhibit 48: Carrefour SA - Key offerings
Exhibit 49: Carrefour SA - Segment focus
10.5 El Puerto de Liverpool
Exhibit 50: El Puerto de Liverpool - Overview
Exhibit 51: El Puerto de Liverpool - Business segments
Exhibit 52: El Puerto de Liverpool - Key offerings
10.6 Fresko
Exhibit 53: Fresko - Overview
Exhibit 54: Fresko - Product and service
Exhibit 55: Fresko - Key offerings
10.7 Heineken NV
Exhibit 56: Heineken NV - Overview
Exhibit 57: Heineken NV - Business segments
Exhibit 58: Heineken NV - Key offerings
Exhibit 59: Heineken NV - Segment focus
10.8 MercadoLibre S de RL de CV
Exhibit 60: MercadoLibre S de RL de CV - Overview
Exhibit 61: MercadoLibre S de RL de CV - Product and service
Exhibit 62: MercadoLibre S de RL de CV – Key news
Exhibit 63: MercadoLibre S de RL de CV - Key offerings
10.9 Tiendas Soriana SA de CV
Exhibit 64: Tiendas Soriana SA de CV - Overview
Exhibit 65: Tiendas Soriana SA de CV - Business segments
Exhibit 66: Tiendas Soriana SA de CV - Key offerings
10.10 Transform SR Brands LLC
Exhibit 67: Transform SR Brands LLC - Overview
Exhibit 68: Transform SR Brands LLC - Product and service
Exhibit 69: Transform SR Brands LLC - Key offerings
10.11 Walmart Inc.
Exhibit 70: Walmart Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 72: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 73: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 74: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 75: Research Methodology
Exhibit 76: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 77: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 78: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article