Retail Market in Thailand to grow by USD 55.21 billion, Accelerates at a CAGR of almost 6% during 2021-2025|Technavio
Apr 28, 2021, 18:10 ET
NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The retail market in Thailand is set to grow by USD 55.21 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aeon Co. Ltd., Berli Jucker Public Co. Ltd., Central Group of Company, CP All Public Co. Ltd., Foodland Supermarket Co. Ltd., Home Product Center Public Co. Ltd., Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd., Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd., Tesco Plc, and The Mall Group are some of the major market participants. The growing demand for convenience food products will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Retail Market in Thailand 2021-2025: Segmentation
The retail market in Thailand is segmented as below:
- Product
- Grocery
- Apparel And Footwear
- BPC
- Home And Garden
- Others
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:
Retail Market in Thailand 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the retail market in Thailand provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aeon Co. Ltd., Berli Jucker Public Co. Ltd., Central Group of Company, CP All Public Co. Ltd., Foodland Supermarket Co. Ltd., Home Product Center Public Co. Ltd., Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd., Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd., Tesco Plc, and The Mall Group.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Retail Market in Thailand size
- Retail Market in Thailand trends
- Retail Market in Thailand industry analysis
The growing demand for convenience food products is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the threat from counterfeit products may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the retail market in Thailand are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Retail Market in Thailand 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the retail market in growth Thailand during the next five years
- Estimation of the retail market size in Thailand and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the retail market in Thailand
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the retail market vendors in Thailand
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Grocery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Apparel and Footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- BPC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Home and Garden - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aeon Co. Ltd.
- Berli Jucker Public Co. Ltd.
- Central Group of Company
- CP All Public Co. Ltd.
- Foodland Supermarket Co. Ltd.
- Home Product Center Public Co. Ltd.
- Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.
- Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Tesco Plc
- The Mall Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
