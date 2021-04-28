Retail Market in Thailand to grow by USD 55.21 billion, Accelerates at a CAGR of almost 6% during 2021-2025|Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aeon Co. Ltd., Berli Jucker Public Co. Ltd., Central Group of Company, CP All Public Co. Ltd., Foodland Supermarket Co. Ltd., Home Product Center Public Co. Ltd., Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd., Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd., Tesco Plc, and The Mall Group are some of the major market participants. The growing demand for convenience food products will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Retail Market in Thailand 2021-2025: Segmentation

The retail market in Thailand is segmented as below:

Product

Grocery



Apparel And Footwear



BPC



Home And Garden



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Retail Market in Thailand 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the retail market in Thailand provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aeon Co. Ltd., Berli Jucker Public Co. Ltd., Central Group of Company, CP All Public Co. Ltd., Foodland Supermarket Co. Ltd., Home Product Center Public Co. Ltd., Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd., Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd., Tesco Plc, and The Mall Group.

The report also covers the following areas:

Retail Market in Thailand size

size Retail Market in Thailand trends

trends Retail Market in Thailand industry analysis

The growing demand for convenience food products is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the threat from counterfeit products may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the retail market in Thailand are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Retail Market in Thailand 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the retail market in growth Thailand during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the retail market size in Thailand and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the retail market in Thailand

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the retail market vendors in Thailand

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Grocery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Apparel and Footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

BPC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Home and Garden - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aeon Co. Ltd.

Berli Jucker Public Co. Ltd.

Central Group of Company

CP All Public Co. Ltd.

Foodland Supermarket Co. Ltd.

Home Product Center Public Co. Ltd.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.

Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd.

Tesco Plc

The Mall Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

