Retail market share size in Indonesia to grow by USD 44.13 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global retail market size in Indonesia is estimated to increase by USD 44.13 billion. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 4.6%.

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Indonesia Retail Market

Global retail market share in Indonesia - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global retail market share in Indonesia – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global retail market in Indonesia is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer retail in Indonesia in the market are Fuji Kiko Co. Ltd., KLK Oleo, NIPPON LEAKLESS CORP, Nissin Manufacturing Co. Ltd., PT Astra International Tbk, PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk, PT FUJITA INDONESIA, PT Hino Motors Manufacturing Indonesia, PT. Indomarco Prismatama, PT. Iniko Karya Persada, PT LOTTE CHEMICAL TITAN TBK, PT Nippon Indosari Corpindo Tbk, PT. Pratama Abadi Industri, PT Sariguna Primatirta Tbk, PT Siantar Top Tbk, PT. SGMW Motor Indonesia, PT. Sokonindo Automobile, PT Tempo Scan Pacific Tbk, PT WILMAR CAHAYA INDONESIA Tbk, and Siam Cement PCL and others.

The global retail market in Indonesia is at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by the expansion of the retail landscape, the growing popularity of private-label brands, and the rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets

Vendor Offerings -

The Indonesian retail market is highly competitive and fragmented, with the presence of both small and large vendors. Intense competition and declining profit margins are significant risk factors for the vendors operating in the market. With the increase in competition, the industry has been witnessing consolidation, where smaller entities are acquired by or merged with major players. To survive and succeed in this intensely competitive environment, it becomes imperative for market vendors to distinguish their product and service offerings through clear and unique value propositions.

For Details on the vendor and its offerings – Buy the report!

Global retail market share in Indonesia - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on products (food and beverages, electrical and electronics, apparel and footwear, home improvement and household products, and Others) and distribution channel (Offline and Online).

The market share growth of the food and beverages segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Indonesia's food and beverage industry is growing due to the rising trend in commodity prices and the consequent rise in the purchasing power of people in various regions. Additionally, Indonesia is seeing a rise in consumer interest in imported items, particularly processed foods, which are predicted to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Download a Sample Report

Global retail market share in Indonesia – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - One of the key factors driving growth in the retail market in Indonesia is the expansion of the retail landscape. The traditional unorganized retail segment in Indonesia consists of small roadside stalls and vendors. However, during the forecast period, the majority of the unorganized retail outlets will be replaced by large supermarkets, hypermarkets, and other retail chains. Shopping has also become more convenient for consumers due to organized retailing because they may get all of their necessities from one place. Hence, the expansion of the retail landscape in Indonesia is expected to drive the growth of the retail market during the forecast period.

Key trends - The growing preference for local brands will be a major trend for the retail market in Indonesia during the forecast period. Indonesians have a strong preference for local or Indonesian brands. More than 65% of individuals buy food and beverages from the same retailer. Consumers in Indonesia claim that both inexpensive domestic goods and local brands can fulfill their requirements and provide better value for money. Furthermore, due to the large regional population, Indonesia's retail sector is now seeing the growth of businesses that adhere to Islamic or Sharia law.

Major challenges - The underdeveloped infrastructure will be a major challenge for the retail market in Indonesia during the forecast period. A significant contributor to rising inefficiency and transaction costs in Indonesia is the absence of developed and well-maintained infrastructure and network service, which makes it challenging for exporters and investors to operate profitably. An extensive distribution network is necessary for consumer goods companies to succeed in the market. Since the country's population is dispersed across islands, many consumers are unable to access various products and services due to poor connectivity to proper roads. Hence, the lack of proper infrastructure will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics which states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report !

What are the key data covered in this retail market share in the Indonesia report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the retail market share in Indonesia between 2022 and 2026

between 2022 and 2026 Precise estimation of the size of the retail market share in Indonesia and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the retail market share in Indonesia across Indonesia

across A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of retail market share in Indonesia vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The home and garden products B2C e-commerce market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.53% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 30,189.84 million. The rise in online spending and smartphone penetration is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the criticality of logistics management lead to high overhead costs may impede the market growth.

Online Grocery Delivery Services Market by End-user, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The online grocery delivery services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.43% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 652.45 billion. The rapid growth in m-commerce is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as huge competition from offline retail stores may impede the market growth.

Retail Market In Indonesia Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 139 Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 44.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.0 Regional analysis Indonesia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Fuji Kiko Co. Ltd., KLK Oleo, NIPPON LEAKLESS CORP, Nissin Manufacturing Co. Ltd., PT Astra International Tbk, PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk, PT FUJITA INDONESIA, PT Hino Motors Manufacturing Indonesia, PT. Indomarco Prismatama, PT. Iniko Karya Persada, PT LOTTE CHEMICAL TITAN TBK, PT Nippon Indosari Corpindo Tbk, PT. Pratama Abadi Industri, PT Sariguna Primatirta Tbk, PT Siantar Top Tbk, PT. SGMW Motor Indonesia, PT. Sokonindo Automobile, PT Tempo Scan Pacific Tbk, PT WILMAR CAHAYA INDONESIA Tbk, and Siam Cement PCL Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Chart on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 12: Data Table on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 13: Chart on Indonesia : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Indonesia : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 23: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Chart on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 28: Chart on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Apparel and footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Chart on Apparel and footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Apparel and footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Apparel and footwear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Apparel and footwear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Home improvement and household products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: Chart on Home improvement and household products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Home improvement and household products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Home improvement and household products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Home improvement and household products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 55: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 61: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 62: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 63: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 64: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 65: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 66: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Fuji Kiko Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 67: Fuji Kiko Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Fuji Kiko Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 69: Fuji Kiko Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.4 KLK Oleo

Exhibit 70: KLK Oleo - Overview



Exhibit 71: KLK Oleo - Product / Service



Exhibit 72: KLK Oleo - Key offerings

11.5 NIPPON LEAKLESS CORP

Exhibit 73: NIPPON LEAKLESS CORP - Overview



Exhibit 74: NIPPON LEAKLESS CORP - Product / Service



Exhibit 75: NIPPON LEAKLESS CORP - Key offerings

11.6 Nissin Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 76: Nissin Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Nissin Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 78: Nissin Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.7 PT Astra International Tbk

Exhibit 79: PT Astra International Tbk - Overview



Exhibit 80: PT Astra International Tbk - Business segments



Exhibit 81: PT Astra International Tbk - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: PT Astra International Tbk - Segment focus

11.8 PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk

Exhibit 83: PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk - Overview



Exhibit 84: PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk - Business segments



Exhibit 85: PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk - Segment focus

11.9 PT FUJITA INDONESIA

Exhibit 87: PT FUJITA INDONESIA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 88: PT FUJITA INDONESIA - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 89: PT FUJITA INDONESIA - Key offerings

11.10 PT Hino Motors Manufacturing Indonesia

Exhibit 90: PT Hino Motors Manufacturing Indonesia - Overview



Exhibit 91: PT Hino Motors Manufacturing Indonesia - Product / Service



Exhibit 92: PT Hino Motors Manufacturing Indonesia - Key offerings

11.11 PT. Indomarco Prismatama

Exhibit 93: PT. Indomarco Prismatama - Overview



Exhibit 94: PT. Indomarco Prismatama - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: PT. Indomarco Prismatama - Key offerings

11.12 PT. Iniko Karya Persada

Exhibit 96: PT. Iniko Karya Persada - Overview



Exhibit 97: PT. Iniko Karya Persada - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: PT. Iniko Karya Persada - Key offerings

11.13 PT LOTTE CHEMICAL TITAN TBK

Exhibit 99: PT LOTTE CHEMICAL TITAN TBK - Overview



Exhibit 100: PT LOTTE CHEMICAL TITAN TBK - Product / Service

LOTTE CHEMICAL TITAN TBK - Product / Service

Exhibit 101: PT LOTTE CHEMICAL TITAN TBK - Key offerings

11.14 PT Nippon Indosari Corpindo Tbk

Exhibit 102: PT Nippon Indosari Corpindo Tbk - Overview

Nippon Indosari Corpindo Tbk - Overview

Exhibit 103: PT Nippon Indosari Corpindo Tbk - Business segments

Nippon Indosari Corpindo Tbk - Business segments

Exhibit 104: PT Nippon Indosari Corpindo Tbk - Key offerings

Nippon Indosari Corpindo Tbk - Key offerings

Exhibit 105: PT Nippon Indosari Corpindo Tbk - Segment focus

11.15 PT. Pratama Abadi Industri

Exhibit 106: PT . Pratama Abadi Industri - Overview

. Pratama Abadi Industri - Overview

Exhibit 107: PT . Pratama Abadi Industri - Business segments

. Pratama Abadi Industri - Business segments

Exhibit 108: PT . Pratama Abadi Industri - Key offerings

. Pratama Abadi Industri - Key offerings

Exhibit 109: PT . Pratama Abadi Industri - Segment focus

11.16 PT Sariguna Primatirta Tbk

Exhibit 110: PT Sariguna Primatirta Tbk - Overview

Sariguna Primatirta Tbk - Overview

Exhibit 111: PT Sariguna Primatirta Tbk - Business segments

Sariguna Primatirta Tbk - Business segments

Exhibit 112: PT Sariguna Primatirta Tbk - Key offerings

Sariguna Primatirta Tbk - Key offerings

Exhibit 113: PT Sariguna Primatirta Tbk - Segment focus

11.17 PT Siantar Top Tbk

Exhibit 114: PT Siantar Top Tbk - Overview

Siantar Top Tbk - Overview

Exhibit 115: PT Siantar Top Tbk - Business segments

Siantar Top Tbk - Business segments

Exhibit 116: PT Siantar Top Tbk - Key offerings

Siantar Top Tbk - Key offerings

Exhibit 117: PT Siantar Top Tbk - Segment focus

11.18 PT. SGMW Motor Indonesia

Exhibit 118: PT . SGMW Motor Indonesia - Overview

. SGMW Motor Indonesia - Overview

Exhibit 119: PT . SGMW Motor Indonesia - Product / Service

. SGMW Motor Indonesia - Product / Service

Exhibit 120: PT . SGMW Motor Indonesia - Key offerings

11.19 PT. Sokonindo Automobile

Exhibit 121: PT . Sokonindo Automobile - Overview

. Sokonindo Automobile - Overview

Exhibit 122: PT . Sokonindo Automobile - Product / Service

. Sokonindo Automobile - Product / Service

Exhibit 123: PT . Sokonindo Automobile - Key offerings

11.20 PT Tempo Scan Pacific Tbk

Exhibit 124: PT Tempo Scan Pacific Tbk - Overview

Tempo Scan Pacific Tbk - Overview

Exhibit 125: PT Tempo Scan Pacific Tbk - Business segments

Tempo Scan Pacific Tbk - Business segments

Exhibit 126: PT Tempo Scan Pacific Tbk - Key offerings

Tempo Scan Pacific Tbk - Key offerings

Exhibit 127: PT Tempo Scan Pacific Tbk - Segment focus

11.21 PT WILMAR CAHAYA INDONESIA Tbk

Tbk Exhibit 128: PT WILMAR CAHAYA INDONESIA Tbk - Overview

WILMAR CAHAYA Tbk - Overview

Exhibit 129: PT WILMAR CAHAYA INDONESIA Tbk - Product / Service

WILMAR CAHAYA Tbk - Product / Service

Exhibit 130: PT WILMAR CAHAYA INDONESIA Tbk - Key offerings

11.22 Siam Cement PCL

Exhibit 131: Siam Cement PCL - Overview



Exhibit 132: Siam Cement PCL - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Siam Cement PCL - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Siam Cement PCL - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 136: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 138: Research methodology



Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 140: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio