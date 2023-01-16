Retail market share size in Indonesia to grow by USD 44.13 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

Jan 16, 2023, 07:00 ET
The global retail market size in Indonesia is estimated to increase by USD 44.13 billion. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 4.6%.
Global retail market share in Indonesia - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Global retail market share in Indonesia – Vendor Analysis
Vendor Landscape - The global retail market in Indonesia is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer retail in Indonesia in the market are Fuji Kiko Co. Ltd., KLK Oleo, NIPPON LEAKLESS CORP, Nissin Manufacturing Co. Ltd., PT Astra International Tbk, PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk, PT FUJITA INDONESIA, PT Hino Motors Manufacturing Indonesia, PT. Indomarco Prismatama, PT. Iniko Karya Persada, PT LOTTE CHEMICAL TITAN TBK, PT Nippon Indosari Corpindo Tbk, PT. Pratama Abadi Industri, PT Sariguna Primatirta Tbk, PT Siantar Top Tbk, PT. SGMW Motor Indonesia, PT. Sokonindo Automobile, PT Tempo Scan Pacific Tbk, PT WILMAR CAHAYA INDONESIA Tbk, and Siam Cement PCL and others.
The global retail market in Indonesia is at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by the expansion of the retail landscape, the growing popularity of private-label brands, and the rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets
Vendor Offerings -
- The Indonesian retail market is highly competitive and fragmented, with the presence of both small and large vendors. Intense competition and declining profit margins are significant risk factors for the vendors operating in the market. With the increase in competition, the industry has been witnessing consolidation, where smaller entities are acquired by or merged with major players. To survive and succeed in this intensely competitive environment, it becomes imperative for market vendors to distinguish their product and service offerings through clear and unique value propositions.
Global retail market share in Indonesia - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on products (food and beverages, electrical and electronics, apparel and footwear, home improvement and household products, and Others) and distribution channel (Offline and Online).
- The market share growth of the food and beverages segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Indonesia's food and beverage industry is growing due to the rising trend in commodity prices and the consequent rise in the purchasing power of people in various regions. Additionally, Indonesia is seeing a rise in consumer interest in imported items, particularly processed foods, which are predicted to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.
Global retail market share in Indonesia – Market dynamics
Leading drivers - One of the key factors driving growth in the retail market in Indonesia is the expansion of the retail landscape. The traditional unorganized retail segment in Indonesia consists of small roadside stalls and vendors. However, during the forecast period, the majority of the unorganized retail outlets will be replaced by large supermarkets, hypermarkets, and other retail chains. Shopping has also become more convenient for consumers due to organized retailing because they may get all of their necessities from one place. Hence, the expansion of the retail landscape in Indonesia is expected to drive the growth of the retail market during the forecast period.
Key trends - The growing preference for local brands will be a major trend for the retail market in Indonesia during the forecast period. Indonesians have a strong preference for local or Indonesian brands. More than 65% of individuals buy food and beverages from the same retailer. Consumers in Indonesia claim that both inexpensive domestic goods and local brands can fulfill their requirements and provide better value for money. Furthermore, due to the large regional population, Indonesia's retail sector is now seeing the growth of businesses that adhere to Islamic or Sharia law.
Major challenges - The underdeveloped infrastructure will be a major challenge for the retail market in Indonesia during the forecast period. A significant contributor to rising inefficiency and transaction costs in Indonesia is the absence of developed and well-maintained infrastructure and network service, which makes it challenging for exporters and investors to operate profitably. An extensive distribution network is necessary for consumer goods companies to succeed in the market. Since the country's population is dispersed across islands, many consumers are unable to access various products and services due to poor connectivity to proper roads. Hence, the lack of proper infrastructure will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this retail market share in the Indonesia report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the retail market share in Indonesia between 2022 and 2026
- Precise estimation of the size of the retail market share in Indonesia and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the retail market share in Indonesia across Indonesia
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of retail market share in Indonesia vendors
|
Retail Market In Indonesia Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
139
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 44.13 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
4.0
|
Regional analysis
|
Indonesia
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Fuji Kiko Co. Ltd., KLK Oleo, NIPPON LEAKLESS CORP, Nissin Manufacturing Co. Ltd., PT Astra International Tbk, PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk, PT FUJITA INDONESIA, PT Hino Motors Manufacturing Indonesia, PT. Indomarco Prismatama, PT. Iniko Karya Persada, PT LOTTE CHEMICAL TITAN TBK, PT Nippon Indosari Corpindo Tbk, PT. Pratama Abadi Industri, PT Sariguna Primatirta Tbk, PT Siantar Top Tbk, PT. SGMW Motor Indonesia, PT. Sokonindo Automobile, PT Tempo Scan Pacific Tbk, PT WILMAR CAHAYA INDONESIA Tbk, and Siam Cement PCL
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
|
