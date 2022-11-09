Retail Market Size in Indonesia to Grow by USD 44.13 Bn, Growing Preference for Local Brands to be a Key Trend - Technavio

This 120-pages report with TOC analyzes the retail market in Indonesia by product (food and beverages, electrical and electronics, apparel and footwear, home improvement and household products, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online)

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The retail market size in Indonesia is expected to increase by USD 44.13 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The retail market in Indonesia is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Indonesia Retail Market 2022-2026

Retail Market In Indonesia: Major Growth Trend

The growing preference for local brands is a trend in the market. Indonesians have a strong preference for local brands owing to better value for money. Foreign companies seeking to invest in Indonesia are trying to capture the market with the help of localization or acquisition strategies. Moreover, the retail industry in the country is witnessing the emergence of retailers that operate according to Sharia law or Islamic precepts.

Retail Market In Indonesia: Vendor Landscape

The retail market in Indonesia is highly competitive and fragmented, with the presence of small as well as large vendors. With the rise in competition, the industry has been witnessing consolidation, wherein smaller players are acquired by or merged with large players. Vendors should distinguish their product and service offerings through clear and unique value propositions to survive and succeed in this competitive environment.

Retail Market In Indonesia: Market Segmentation

By product, the food and beverages segment will offer significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. Factors such as an upward trend in the prices of commodities will play a crucial role in driving the growth of the segment. The rise in prices has resulted in an increase in the purchasing power of people in regions that produce commodities, such as Sumatra and Kalimantan.

Retail Market In Indonesia: Major Growth Drivers

The retail market growth in Indonesia is expected to be driven by the following factors:

Expansion of retail landscape

Growing popularity of private-label brands

Rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets

Retail Market In Indonesia: Key Vendor Offerings

CT Corp. - The company operates retail stores under its brand PT Trans Retail Indonesia.

The company operates retail stores under its brand PT Trans Retail Indonesia. PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk - The company operates retail stores under its brand Erafone.

The company operates retail stores under its brand Erafone. PT Hero Supermarket Tbk - The company operates retail stores under its brands such as Hero Supermarket, Guardian, and Giant Extra.

The company operates retail stores under its brands such as Hero Supermarket, Guardian, and Giant Extra. PT Lion Super Indo - The company operates retail stores under its brand Super Indo and offers various products such as food and beverages, cosmetic items, grocery products, and other products.

The company operates retail stores under its brand Super Indo and offers various products such as food and beverages, cosmetic items, grocery products, and other products. PT Multipolar Technology Tbk - The company operates retail stores under its brands Matahari Putra Prima and Matahari Department Store.

Retail Market In Indonesia: Reasons to Buy Our Report

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist retail market growth in Indonesia during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the retail market size in Indonesia and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the retail market across Indonesia

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of retail market vendors in Indonesia

Retail Market In Indonesia Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 44.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.0 Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AEON CO. Ltd., CT Corp., Global Digital Niaga, Lazada Group, Lotte Corp., PT Bukalapak.com, PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk, PT Hero Supermarket Tbk, PT Lion Super Indo, PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk, PT Multipolar Technology Tbk, PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk, PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk, PT Tokopedia, PT. Indomarco Prismatama, PT. Sinar Sakti Metalindo, PT. INTI CAKRAWALA CITRA, Sea Ltd., SPAR International, and TipTop Rawamangun Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Chart on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 12: Data Table on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 13: Chart on Indonesia : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Indonesia : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 23: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Chart on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 28: Chart on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Apparel and footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Chart on Apparel and footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Apparel and footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Apparel and footwear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Apparel and footwear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Home improvement and household products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: Chart on Home improvement and household products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Home improvement and household products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Home improvement and household products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Home improvement and household products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 55: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 61: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 62: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 63: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 64: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 65: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 66: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 CT Corp.

Exhibit 67: CT Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 68: CT Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 69: CT Corp. - Key offerings

10.4 PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk

Exhibit 70: PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk - Overview



Exhibit 71: PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk - Business segments



Exhibit 72: PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk - Segment focus

10.5 PT Hero Supermarket Tbk

Exhibit 74: PT Hero Supermarket Tbk - Overview



Exhibit 75: PT Hero Supermarket Tbk - Business segments



Exhibit 76: PT Hero Supermarket Tbk - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: PT Hero Supermarket Tbk - Segment focus

10.6 PT Lion Super Indo

Exhibit 78: PT Lion Super Indo - Overview



Exhibit 79: PT Lion Super Indo - Product / Service



Exhibit 80: PT Lion Super Indo - Key offerings

10.7 PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk

Exhibit 81: PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk - Overview



Exhibit 82: PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk - Business segments



Exhibit 83: PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk - Segment focus

10.8 PT Multipolar Technology Tbk

Exhibit 85: PT Multipolar Technology Tbk - Overview



Exhibit 86: PT Multipolar Technology Tbk - Business segments



Exhibit 87: PT Multipolar Technology Tbk - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: PT Multipolar Technology Tbk - Segment focus

10.9 PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk

Exhibit 89: PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk - Overview



Exhibit 90: PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk - Business segments



Exhibit 91: PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk - Segment focus

10.10 PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk

Exhibit 93: PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk - Overview



Exhibit 94: PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk - Business segments



Exhibit 95: PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk - Segment focus

10.11 PT. Indomarco Prismatama

Exhibit 97: PT. Indomarco Prismatama - Overview



Exhibit 98: PT. Indomarco Prismatama - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: PT. Indomarco Prismatama - Key offerings

10.12 SPAR International

Exhibit 100: SPAR International - Overview



Exhibit 101: SPAR International - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: SPAR International - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 103: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 104: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 105: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 106: Research methodology



Exhibit 107: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 108: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 109: List of abbreviations

