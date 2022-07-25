Retail Market size in Vietnam to Grow by USD 82.70 Bn, 7-Eleven Inc. and AEON CO. Ltd Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. View our Sample Report

Retail Market in Vietnam 2022-2026: Scope

The retail market in Vietnam report covers the following areas:

Retail Market in Vietnam 2022-2026: Key Vendors

The retail market in Vietnam is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. 7-Eleven Inc., AEON CO. Ltd., Central Group of Company, E-Mart Co. Ltd., FPT Retail Joint Stock Co., Lotte Shopping Plaza Vietnam Co. Ltd., Masan Group, MM Mega Market Vietnam, Mobile World Information Technology Co. Ltd., and Saigon Union of Trading Cooperatives are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

7-Eleven Inc. - The company offers retail products such as convenience stores.

AEON CO. Ltd. - The company offers retail products such as convenience stores and supermarkets.

Central Group of Company - The company offers retail products such as fashion retail in departmental stores.

E-Mart Co. Ltd. - The company offers retail products such as hypermarkets.

FPT Retail Joint Stock Co. - The company offers retail products such as FPT Shop chain selling digital products.

Retail Market in Vietnam 2022-2026: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline: This segment will contribute the highest market growth during the forecast period. Offline channels dominate the retail landscape. For example, supermarkets sell items that suit the demands of common consumers on a daily basis. They also sell food, non-food items, and household appliances, which make shopping easier for clients, as everything is available under one roof. Such factors will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.



Online

Type

Grocery



Electronics And Appliances



Home And Garden



Health And Beauty



Others

Retail Market in Vietnam 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist the retail market growth in Vietnam during the next five years

Estimation of the retail market size in Vietnam and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the retail market in Vietnam

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of retail market vendors in Vietnam

Retail Market In Vietnam Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.13% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 82.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.55 Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 7-Eleven Inc., AEON CO. Ltd., Central Group of Company, E-Mart Co. Ltd., FPT Retail Joint Stock Co., Lotte Shopping Plaza Vietnam Co. Ltd., Masan Group, MM Mega Market Vietnam, Mobile World Information Technology Co. Ltd., and Saigon Union of Trading Cooperatives Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

