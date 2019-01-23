Retail Properties of America, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Dividend On Common Stock
Feb 06, 2019, 16:15 ET
OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) (the "Company") today announced that it declared the first quarter dividend for its outstanding Class A common stock. The dividend of $0.165625 per common share will be paid on April 10, 2019, to Class A common stockholders of record on March 27, 2019.
About RPAI
Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 19.5 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI. Additional information about the Company is available at www.rpai.com.
Contact Information
Michael Gaiden
Vice President – Investor Relations
Retail Properties of America, Inc.
(630) 634-4233
SOURCE Retail Properties of America, Inc.
Share this article