Retail Properties of America, Inc. To Present At Nareit's REITworld: Virtual 2020 Annual Conference

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) (the "Company") today announced that the Company will present at the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts' REITworld: Virtual 2020 Annual Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. ET to 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Company's presentation will be available to registered REITworld participants. Registration is complimentary and may be completed via this link. The Company will post a replay of the presentation, when available, in the INVEST section of the Company's website at www.rpai.com.

ABOUT RPAI

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI. Additional information about the Company is available at www.rpai.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Michael Gaiden

Vice President – Capital Markets and Investor Relations

Retail Properties of America, Inc.

(630) 634-4233

