Retail Properties Of America, Inc. To Present At The Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference

OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) (the "Company") today announced that Steven Grimes, chief executive officer, will present at the Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference. The Company's presentation is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET on Monday, March 4, 2019, and may be accessed via the following webcast link: http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/citigroup/globalproperty2019/96104225259.cfm

About RPAI

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI. Additional information about the Company is available at www.rpai.com.

Contact Information

Michael Gaiden

Vice President – Investor Relations

Retail Properties of America, Inc.

(630) 634-4233

