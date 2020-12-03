Retail Properties of America, Inc. To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Financial Results

OAK BROOK, Ill., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) (the "Company") today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at 11:00 AM (ET) to discuss its financial results and other matters affecting the Company.

A live webcast will be available online on the Company's website at www.rpai.com in the INVEST section. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for approximately 12 months.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 705-6003 or (201) 493-6725 for international callers. Please dial in at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call to register. A replay of the call will be available from 2:00 PM (ET) on February 17, 2021, until midnight (ET) on March 3, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers and entering pin number 13713677.

ABOUT RPAI

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI. Additional information about the Company is available at www.rpai.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Michael Gaiden

Vice President – Capital Markets and Investor Relations

Retail Properties of America, Inc.

(630) 634-4233

SOURCE Retail Properties of America, Inc.

