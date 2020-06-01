Retail Software Experts, Detego, Expands Presence Into US as Part of Ambitious Growth Plans

LONDON, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Detego, an industry leader in RFID software solutions for retailers, has taken a major step to expand into the North American market. The cloud-hosted SaaS platform provider has more than 500 live installations of its software in the U.S., including both stores and distribution centres. Detego is now growing its U.S. presence with the recruitment of Umesh Cooduvalli as Vice President of Sales for the U.S. Umesh has previously led many successful RFID projects in the retail sector and brings both specific market knowledge and a deep understanding of the technology and solution sales.

Umesh Cooduvalli joins Detego as VP of Sales, USA

Kim Berknov, Executive Chairman of Detego, announced, "The group is extremely proud to be working with some of the largest retail accounts in fashion and sportswear, many of which we have successfully deployed across the U.S. This has allowed us to gain unique insights into the challenges retailers face and utilise these learnings within our solutions. Now more than ever, retailers need to think smarter and more efficiently to ensure business continuity. Detego is confident we have developed the necessary solutions to meet the old and new challenges facing retailer's supply chains and stores."

"With strong partnerships and large-scale RFID deployments already existing across the country, the addition of a USA-based team is a logical next step. Umesh Cooduvalli brings years of experience in the retail RFID industry and will be able to offer both his and Detego's years of expertise to U.S. retailers looking to digitize their operations."

Newly appointed Umesh Cooduvalli commented, "Detego has been leading innovation for RFID in retail for a number of years. I am proud to now be a part of the team bringing their world-class solutions into the U.S. market to ensure the sustainable success of retail."

Detego, founded in 2011 with offices in the UK, Austria and Russia, is the only global RFID provider focussing solely on software for retail. Detego has developed the most comprehensive end-to-end SaaS-based RFID platform on the market, delivering operational efficiencies and revenue uplift across the value-chain, including factories, distribution centres and retail store networks. Detego provides its retail customers with fast ROI through improved stock accuracy, product availability and better decision making gained from the powerful item-level data, combined with its comprehensive reporting and Artificial Intelligence capabilities. Detego's software is complemented by managed services and attractive financing models. Detego's customers include international fashion brands, retailers and department stores. Detego is already being used in over 1,750 stores and 15 distribution centres. More information can be found at www.detego.com

