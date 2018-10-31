Retail Technology Group and Orchid Advisors Announce Partnership With Point of Impact Consulting

SAUK RAPIDS, Minn., Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Technology Group (RTG), a leading provider of POS and range management software, along with sister company Orchid Advisors, #1 in FFL compliance, have partnered with the premier range development consulting firm, Point of Impact, to provide an extensive end-to-end business solution for firearm retail and range operators.

"Industry experts have forecasted the growth rate in the shooting range market to be over 8 percent per year for the next five years," says Jon Rydberg, CEO of RTG and Orchid Advisors. "Such growth creates new demand for software-driven solutions and a deep expertise in retail and range business management. Partnering with Point of Impact is an honor – they are the best in the business and have been recognized by the industry and our trade association as a meaningful asset to the industry's business owners in the industry."

The partnership provides firearm retailers and shooting range owners with the first complete solution that encompasses retail and range business management, inventory planning, technology and firearms compliance. The combined service and technology offering is structured to assist investors who seek to open a new retail or range business, or to existing business owners seeking growth in the shooting sports sector.

"Our team at Point of Impact consulting group is excited to collaborate with the RTG and Orchid Advisors. Through this partnership, our companies will give current and future clients an opportunity to innovate their shooting sports business to achieve greater revenues and enhanced compliance," said Hank Yacek, Partner at Point of Impact Consulting. "We see this partnership as a game changer and look forward to the opportunity to elevate the firearms industry to new levels of excellence."

RTG, Orchid Advisors and Point of Impact will be showcasing their service and software offerings at the shooting sports industry's largest exhibit, SHOT Show 2019. RTG and Orchid Advisors will be available at booth #3117 to promote their innovative retail, range and compliance software products and compliance services. Point of Impact can be found at booth #20321. They will also be leading a number of presentations as part of SHOT Show University, as well as Retailer Education sessions.

About Retail Technology Group

The Minnesota based company, Retail technology Group, is home to the development and support of AXIS™ Retail Management System, the first software solution developed exclusively to address the needs of the shooting sports retail and range operator. With over 400 locations using RTG systems, Retail Technology Group is the leading software provider in the shooting sport industry. Find out how RTG is shaping the future of firearms retail and range management at www.axisrms.com.

About Orchid Advisors

Orchid Advisors provides ATF and ITAR compliance services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail FFLs. The firm offers FFL and export licensing, deep record inspections, e4473 / NFA eForms, Electronic Bound Book software and delivers the largest online ATF and ITAR compliance training platform available. For additional information, visit www.OrchidAdvisors.com

About Point of Impact

With over 65 years of combined experience, Doug VanderWoude and Hank Yacek, partners at Point of Impact Consulting, have advised hundreds of retail and range facilities, firearm distributors and manufactures. To learn more about how Point of Impact can help shooting range and firearm retail businesses achieve success, visit pointofimpactgroup.com

