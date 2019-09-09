NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Retail Trends - Global In-store Retail Initiatives and Innovations

This report focuses on the initiatives retailers are employing to enhance the customer experience for shoppers in physical stores, and how they are adapting those stores to the way we shop now and the technological evolution of retail. The examples are taken from retailers globally and grouped by themes.



- The Athlete's Foot flagship store in Australia is equipped with smart in-store technologies

- Galeries Lafayette launched its Paris flagship store with 'Personal Stylist 2.0' app

- 7Fresh features in-store robot shopping carts and magic mirror displays



- Walmart launched 'Check Out With Me' facility to save shoppers' time

- WeChat opened its first unmanned convenience store in Shanghai, China

- Paytm Mall partnered with Red Tape to provide online-to-offline services to shoppers

- 7-Eleven launched an augmented reality-based Deadpool 2 promotional campaign

- Kroger is planning to roll-out its Kroger Edge technology in 200 stores



